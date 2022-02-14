ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
National Park Service Tweets Super Cute Valentine’s Day Cards

By Michael Foth
 2 days ago
Someone in the graphic design office at the National Park Service has been doing a great job the last couple of years creating witty, cute, and oftentimes punny, graphics and signage. For example, their "friends don't use friends as bear bait" poster is a classic. The NPS even tried to incorporate...

Related
Power 102.9 NoCo

WATCH: Huge Yellowstone Bison Act Like A Tantrum Throwing Toddler

If you have children you've probably had an episode where your kid was a little overdramatic at a certain situation. When kids get upset, they'll sometimes throw tantrums and even throw themselves onto the floor to try an make their point of how upset they are. That same thing happens in nature when large animals want to prove their upset level.
ANIMALS
State
Montana State
Independent Record

Forest studies human pressure on grizzly bear high elevation feeding sites where moths congregate

Even on steep mountain slopes above 11,000 feet, hikers in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem are bumping into grizzly bears – sometimes intentionally. In the middle of summer some of the big bruins are scouring rocky inclines in search of a high-calorie food source, army cutworm moths. The moths hide in the cool shade of the stones in large congregations that can attract up to 50 bears feeding relatively close together. The humans are either attempting to summit a peak, often unaware of the grizzlies’ presence, or deliberately seeking the assembled bears to photograph, film and observe.
ANIMALS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Rare Yellowstone cougar encounter caught on video

An ecotour company that operates in Yellowstone National Park has captured extremely rare footage of an active cougar. “Low quality video but a high quality sighting!” Yellowstone Wolf Tracker boasted Sunday via Instagram. “Today many of us were graced with a rare sighting of a very elusive predator; the mountain lion!”
ANIMALS
1240 KLYQ

Hot Historic Memories of 150 Year Old Yellowstone Park

There's a U.S. Congressional resolution to commemorate the 150th anniversary of Yellowstone National Park this year. It became the first addition to the National Park System in the 1800s. Congress authorized it and President Ulysses S. Grant signed the papers on March 1, 1872. The park is known for its...
U.S. POLITICS
Boston 25 News WFXT

Otters making Valentine’s Day cards

GLEN, N.H. — If you haven’t picked up a card for your Valentine, you ‘otter’ get going because time is running out. We were reminded of this today, when we came across video and pictures of otters making Valentine’s Day cards at the Living Shores Aquarium in Glen, N.H.
BOSTON, MA
lonelyplanet.com

Incredible lodges to book right in the heart of US national parks

Just a little over a century ago riding the rails to sleep in a national park lodge and exploring the mesmerizing surrounding natural environs was one of the most incredible luxury vacations you could take in the US. These days, a stay in a historic lodge in one of America’s beloved national parks might not be the most luxurious stay you’ll ever have but it still remains one of the most incredible.
TRAVEL
Daily Montanan

When a bear tries to steal elk from wolves in Yellowstone National Park, here’s what happens

Bears are thieves, among the predators that steal carcasses from wolves. A new study based partly in Yellowstone National Park sheds light on the interactions of these animals and how they compete for food, such as elk or moose. Aimee Tallian, lead author of the international study, said it’s one more puzzle piece that helps […] The post When a bear tries to steal elk from wolves in Yellowstone National Park, here’s what happens appeared first on Daily Montanan.
WILDLIFE
Vice

The Best Airbnbs Near National Parks, From Yellowstone to Joshua Tree

Oh noooo, are you full of dread, again? Does the merest, fleeting thought of your inbox fill you with rage? Are you wrestling with a lowkey sense of futility as more and more plot devices from dystopian science fiction wriggle their way into our everyday normal? You deserve a break from *gestures vaguely* all this.
TRAVEL
Farm and Dairy

Rocky Mountain men made trails to the west

This past summer my grandson, on vacation between graduate studies, spent the time fishing the streams, rivers and lakes of the western states in search of some fishing laurels. When he completed this solitary challenge and returned to civilization, he reminded me of William Ashley, Jim Bridger and Kit Carson...
LIFESTYLE
Hypebae

Doctors in Canada Can Now Prescribe Patients With Year-Long Passes to National Parks

Healthcare practitioners based in four provinces in Canada are now allowed to prescribe year-long passes to national parks as a way to improve physical and mental health. Back in November 2020, Parks Canada and Park Prescriptions joined forces to launch a program called Park Prescriptions (PaRx) in British Columbia. Most recently, the initiative rolled out to Manitoba, Saskatchewan and Ontario. Dr. Melissa Lem, the director of Park Prescriptions, expanded on the program’s potential benefits: “There’s a strong body of evidence on the health benefits of nature time, from better immune function and life expectancy to reduced risk of heart disease, depression and anxiety.” She continued: “I’m excited to see those benefits increase through this new collaboration.”
LIFESTYLE
ecowatch.com

After Hunters Kill Record Number of Yellowstone Wolves, Officials Take Steps to Limit Season

Montana wildlife officials have taken steps to limit hunting on the border of Yellowstone National Park after a record number of park wolves were killed this season. The Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission voted Friday to pause wolf hunting and trapping for the season in a region of southwest Montana once 82 wolves have been killed in the area. Currently, hunters have claimed the lives of 76.
MONTANA STATE
kidnewsradio.com

Thousands of Valentine’s day cards delivered

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Some firefighters were feeling the love from the community. Dozens of valentine cards created by students and adults were delivered to the Idaho Falls Fire Department. It was part of the Just Serve Operation Cupid Valentine’s Project. The cards were not only given...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
