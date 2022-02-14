ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Cardinals are hiring former Dolphins DC Matt Burke

By Mike Masala
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47KPji_0eEByV2100

Former Miami Dolphins coaches are continuing to find other opportunities in the league.

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Arizona Cardinals are hiring former Dolphins defensive coordinator Matt Burke to be the team’s defensive line coach as he joins Vance Joseph for the third time in his career.

Burke spent three years with Miami from 2016 to 2018 as linebackers coach and then defensive coordinator under Adam Gase’s regime. During his two seasons as the Dolphins defensive coordinator, Miami’s defense gave up 24.6 (29th) and 27.1 (27th) points per game.

After Gase was fired, Burke wasn’t retained by Brian Flores and joined the Philadelphia Eagles for two seasons as a defensive assistant in 2019 and the run game coordinator/defensive line coach in 2020.

The 45-year-old spent this past season with the New York Jets as their game management coach.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Super Bowl Referee Explains Game’s Controversial Call

The Los Angeles Rams were on the receiving end of a very controversial no-call in their Super Bowl LVI win yesterday. But it’s one that the referee from the game was willing to address. On the Cincinnati Bengals’ first offensive play of the third quarter, Joe Burrow found wideout...
NFL
FanSided

Could the Miami Dolphins bring back Jarvis Landry?

The Miami Dolphins will be in need of a few fresh offensive weapons for 2022. Could familiar face Jarvis Landry be an option for Mike McDaniel and company?. We are still a few weeks away from having any player movement in the NFL. The league year doesn’t officially kick off until mid-March, but Miami Dolphins fans are already envisioning which guys could be added to Mike McDaniel’s offense. For receivers, the Dolphins will need reliable pass catchers with big play ability, and they may want to take a look at acquiring a familiar face.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Tom Brady’s strong reaction to Matthew Stafford, LA winning Super Bowl 56

The GOAT himself, Tom Brady has spoken out about last Sunday’s Super Bowl 56 spectacle as he congratulated Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams for their triumph over the Cincinnati Bengals. Brady, who recently called time on what was an illustrious 22-year career, was not on the pitch for the biggest game of the year. However, he was still able to appreciate the show, albeit from an entirely new perspective.
NFL
FOX Sports

Shannon Sharpe reacts to Kyler Murray's response on the Cardinals' report saying he is "immature" I UNDISPUTED

Ever since Kyler Murray removed everything Cardinals related from his social media there’s been tons of speculation and doubt about his future in Arizona. This weekend, there were reports that the organization thought Kyler was immature, self-centered, and someone who points fingers, and Murray responded via Instagram yesterday, writing quote: 'all of this nonsense is not what I'm about… Love me or hate me but I'm going to continue to grow and get better.' Shannon Sharpe reacts to Murray's response.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
On3.com

Bengals lineman trades heated messages with rival following Super Bowl

Following their disappointing loss in the Super Bowl, one Bengals offensive lineman responded to another NFL player mocking him after the final play. Left guard Quinton Spain got involved in a heated string of messages with Tennessee Titans defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons, in a continuation of words they shared after the Titans lost to the Bengals in this year’s NFL playoffs.
NFL
Empire Sports Media

New York Giants: 1st round mock-draft, double trade-back and offensive tackle support

If the New York Giants want to get the most out of Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley, given both are on the team for the 2022 season, they need to bolster their offensive line. With Dave Gettleman failing to piece together a competent line, new general manager Joe Schoen is tasked with solving the evergreen problem. Luckily, Big Blue has ample draft capital to spend this off-season, providing them a perfect opportunity to reinforce the trenches.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jets#American Football#Dolphins Dc Matt Burke#Miami Dolphins#Nfl Network#The Arizona Cardinals#The Philadelphia Eagles
The Spun

Everyone’s Making Same Joke About Aaron Rodgers’ Breakup

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and actress Shailene Woodley reportedly ended their engagement and relationship this week. And as you can imagine, a lot of people are reveling in Rodgers’ misery. The past year-plus has not exactly seen Rodgers’ fanbase swell amid two failed playoff runs and a ton of...
NFL
FanSided

Washington Commanders could make drastic mistake at QB

The Washington Commanders need a quarterback heading into the 2022 season and could make a huge mistake this league year. The Washington Commanders are expected to be in the market for a quarterback this offseason. They got by with a lack of a true answer at the position in 2020 behind their impressive defense, but 2021 did not pan out. But which direction could they head in regards to finding a solution?
NFL
The Spun

Lovie Smith Sends Clear Message About Deshaun Watson Situation

Newly hired Texans head coach Love Smith is looking for resolution when it comes to the Deshaun Watson situation. With the NFL offseason officially under way, Deshaun Watson watch is the No. 1 topic in Houston, Texas. Watson didn’t take a single snap this past season, due to some ugly...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
TexansDaily

2022 NFL Mock Draft: Texans Take Potential Defensive Difference-Maker

The confetti has fallen, the tears have flowed and in the end, the Los Angeles Rams have finally done it. Coach Sean McVay, quarterback Matthew Stafford, wide receiver Cooper Kupp and defensive end Aaron Donald are Super Bowl champions. The NFL season never sleeps. Teams are preparing for the offseason...
NFL
The Spun

Michele Tafoya Reveals Her New Job: NFL Fans React

Michele Tafoya called her final Super Bowl for NBC on Sunday night, as the Los Angeles Rams topped the Cincinnati Bengals, 23-20. “My time with NBC Sports has been the most satisfying of my career,” Tafoya said in NBC’s release. “I’ve had the good fortune of collaborating with a team that is amongst the best at what they do, and the support I’ve received in this position has been unparalleled. The list of people to thank is incredibly long, but for now, I will say I am immeasurably grateful to Fred Gaudelli, Drew Esocoff, Al Michaels, and Cris Collinsworth. They are the backbone of the Sunday Night Football family.
NFL
VikingsTerritory

It Turns Out the Kyler Murray Frustration with ARI Is Real

Last week, Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray wiped his Instagram account of all mentions regarding his employer. Eyebrows raised because – well, why would he do that?. Sometimes, athletes use the tactic to rebrand in the offseason, and the “scrub” is much ado about nothing. When Murray cleansed, that...
NFL
FanSided

Cardinals absolutely need to trade for this quarterback in 2022

The Arizona Cardinals seem to be at odds with Kyler Murray. As a backup plan, they should consider trading for Houston Texans quarterback Davis Mills. But that doesn’t mean the Arizona Cardinals shouldn’t be in the market for a quarterback. Hey, Colt McCoy is a great backup. But he’s also going to be 36 and there’s a chance the team lets him walk. And since Trace McSorley has yet to prove he’s even worthy enough to stick around as a clipboard holder, the Cardinals definitely need an insurance policy under center.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Rams star Matthew Stafford admits feeling like a ‘loser’ during post-Super Bowl party at Drake’s house

Matthew Stafford came out with arguably one of the greatest performances in Super Bowl history on Sunday night as he led the Los Angeles Rams to a historic victory over Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals. Stafford stepped it up in the clutch for the Rams and people are now claiming that his game-winning drive late in the match has cemented his legacy as a future Hall of Famer.
NFL
The Spun

Report: ESPN NFL Analyst’s Contract Is Expiring Soon

ESPN NFL analyst Dan Orlovsky has been getting bigger and bigger roles with the network since joining the Worldwide Leader in Sports four years ago. But it appears his time with the network could be winding down. According to OutKick, Orlovsky’s contract with ESPN is expiring in the next few...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

78K+
Followers
124K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy