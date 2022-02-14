ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Listen to Malaa’s Must-Hear House Remix of Linkin Park’s “In The End”

By Reid BG
this song is sick
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt takes some serious confidence to step up to such a legendary song as “In The End” by Linkin Park, but Malaa has delivered a remix that isn’t just worthy, but...

thissongissick.com

Comments / 0

Related
Stereogum

Battle Of The ‘00s Hard-Rock Bands

Change is inevitable. The clock ticks, the earth travels around the sun, we age and celebrate birthdays/anniversaries, and time marches on. But if you tab over to Billboard‘s Mainstream Rock Airplay chart, a funny thing happens. Time is frozen, like an everlasting gobstopper or one of those perfectly preserved midcentury interiors you see on TikTok. There, hard-rock lifers Three Days Grace are up against genre rivals/contemporaries Shinedown for the most number ones in the 40-year history of the chart. This week Three Days Grace have a song called “So Called Life” (which should read “So-Called Life” — ugh, my chronic urge to copy-edit song titles) at #1. It’s the band’s 16th chart-topper and its first since 2019 (“Right Left Wrong”). The competition is amplified, too, by the fact that both bands are releasing new albums this spring, with Three Days Grace dropping Explosions in May and Shinedown releasing Planet Zero in April.
MUSIC
wfpk.org

listen hear! Song of the Day: Arlo Parks returns “Softly” with new music

Listen hear! spotlights a song we like and think you will too. One of our favorite album of 2021 was Collapsed In Sunbeams, the Grammy nominated debut album from British singer-songwriter Arlo Parks. She just released the emotional new single, “Softly,” that deals with the disintegration of a relationship.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chester Bennington
djmag.com

Orbital's classic 'Chime' gets new remix from Eli Brown: Listen

Orbital have released a brand new remix of their 1990 classic 'Chime', by Bristol-based DJ and producer Eli Brown. The remix makes full use of the original track's iconic melodic hook, placing it alongside punchy drums and low-end primed to impact whichever dancefloor it's played on. The release of the...
MUSIC
EDMTunes

Chris Lake Unveils Dance-Floor Ready Remix Of Swedish House Mafia & The Weeknd’s ‘Moth To A Flame’

Few artists are able to maintain a stranglehold on their respective genres the way some of the legends can. Armin van Buuren with trance, Hardwell with big room, and even Chris Lake with tech-house. Today, we bring you a song from the last of these three. The song in particular is a remix from our favorite Swedish trio, the Swedish House Mafia as well as Toronto’s The Weeknd. If you haven’t figured it out by now, the remix is of SHM & The Weeknd’s ‘Moth To a Flame‘. If you’re a fan of any three of these artists, you’re going to want to check this one out.
THEATER & DANCE
mixmag.net

Bou releases remix of High Contrast’s ‘Kiss Kiss Bang Bang’

Bou has released a remix of High Contrast’s tune ‘Kiss Kiss Bang Bang’. The remix - which dropped on Friday - comes after the original was released in 2007, with a fresh twist by the producer. Bou’s remix is an energetic, exciting and fresh take on the...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#French House#In The End
qrockonline.com

Linkin Park Song Scores Massive Number of YouTube Views on Valentine’s Day

Valentine’s Day is always lucrative for the members of Linkin Park – and not because they have a lot of lovelorn fans. The band’s track “Valentine’s Day” is consistently among YouTube’s most-watched videos every February 14th, the online video platform has announced. What...
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Sherelle Shares Remix of Lone’s Song “Visited By Astronauts”: Listen

Sherelle has shared her contribution to Lone’s upcoming remix record Natural Aerials, a rework of select tracks from his 2021 album Always Inside Your Head. The song is titled “Visited By Astronauts (Sherelle Had a Groove Remix).” It marks the first time Sherelle has publicly released a remix. Check it out below.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Remix
NewsBreak
Music
Q 105.7

Journey Reveal ‘Freedom’ Album Title and Track Listing

Journey guitarist Neal Schon has revealed the title and track listing of the band's new album, Freedom. Schon shared an Instagram post containing the band's signature scarab logo, the Freedom title and the 15-song track listing with the caption, "Teaser … it’s coming and it’s loaded." You...
ROCK MUSIC
Billboard

Evanescence Join YouTube Billion Views Club With ‘Bring Me to Life’

The video for Evanescence‘s breakthrough 2003 hit, “Bring Me to Life,” has crossed the billion views mark on YouTube. The dark visual filmed in Romania — which was uploaded to YT in Dec. 2009 — opens with singer Amy Lee dreaming about a long fall from the top of a skyscraper while writhing in bed as the urgent track plays behind her and the rest of the band jams out in another room in the building.
MUSIC
Billboard

Frank Turner Rocks to No. 1 on U.K. Midweek Chart With ‘FTHC’

FTHC (an initialism for Frank Turner Hardcore) accumulates more than double the weekend sales of its closest competition, according to the Official Charts Company, to take outright leadership on the midweek chart. If it keeps its position when the chart is published this Friday, it’ll give Turner his first leader...
MUSIC
loudersound.com

Metallica’s Kirk Hammett announces his debut solo release, four-song EP Portals

Metallica guitarist Kirk Hammett will release his first solo record, Portals, on the band’s own Blackened Recordings label on April 23. Hammett’s ’people’ say of the recording, “Portals is a collection of gateways to myriad musical and psychic destinations. Recorded in multiple locales ranging from Los Angeles to Paris to Oahu, Portals is both the result of musical and metaphysical journeys. An invitation to inner worlds accessible only by music and the psyche it fuels.”
ROCK MUSIC
this song is sick

Two Feet Drops Two New Emotional & Unfiltered Singles, “Amy” & “Caviar”

One thing we’ve learned from singer, songwriter, and producer, Two Feet, is that he abides by his own rules. The budding artist released his boundary and idea pushing concept album, Max Maco Is Dead Right?, last year and is primed to make some noise once again. Today, he’s announced a dual release titled “Caviar” and “Amy,” because two is always better than one.
MUSIC
this song is sick

Adventure Club Make Triumphant Return With Staggering New Album, ‘Love // Chaos’

Back in 2016, Adventure Club released their debut album, Red // Blue. In the fast evolving world that is electronic music, that can seem like an eternity. It goes without saying that the iconic duo have had a huge impact on today’s music scene but that doesn’t mean they’re hanging up their boots just yet. This weekend marks a massive milestone as Adventure Club have released their first album in six years, Love // Chaos.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy