The Valentines General Hospital’s Laura Wright and Wes Ramsey Sent Each Other Will Make You Believe in Love Again — Plus, Their Real-Life Romance Timeline

Viewers haven’t forgotten, even if the show did!. General Hospital is known to drop little bits of important information and then not return to said tidbits for weeks, months, sometimes… ever! Case in point: We are still waiting to find out what happened to Holly Sutton, who the screaming woman in Victor’s dungeon was, and where in the world Hayden is. Heck, speaking of vanished characters, what about Rosalie Martinez, who married Brad to protect some big bad secret that also had something to do with his Mob family, the Wus? With Brad and his Auntie Selina back on the canvas, maybe it’s time to revive that storyline?

TV & VIDEOS ・ 3 DAYS AGO