12 Disgusting Habits That Can Ruin a Relationship

By Lauryn Snapp
 2 days ago
We all have some disgusting personal habits. They're sort of an unofficial part of being human, right?

But what happens when we get caught in the act of some socially unacceptable behavior — especially when we're in a relationship?

Judgment, embarrassment and dismissive cover-ups occur, of course.

While Sex in the City once dubbed gross habits as "secret single behavior," some brow-raising, off-putting behaviors aren't even discreet, and end up driving frustrated partners up the wall — if not out the door.

LifeHacker.com readers revealed some of the nastiest habits their partners have displayed in real-life relationships, and some of them are downright gag-worthy.

#Disgusting
Lifehacker

12 of the Most Disgusting Habits a Partner Can Have, According to Lifehacker Readers

Recently, we asked you to share your partner’s grossest habits and (un?) fortunately, you delivered. Some were tame. “My wife is a vegetarian and she has the most smelly, deadly farts”—I mean, that’s just a regular Tuesday for a lot of people. Others...well. We have no words, really. They certainly fit the “gross” bill, perhaps a little too well. But we’re not here to shame anyone’s partners (OK, maybe just little). Behold: A sampling of some of Lifehacker readers’ grossest partner habits revealed, from the mildly brow-furrowing to the truly gag-worthy.
RELATIONSHIPS
