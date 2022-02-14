ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky is the new No. 3 in the updated Coaches Poll

 2 days ago
Your University of Kentucky Wildcats are up to No. 3 in the latest edition of the Ferris Mowers Men’s Basketball Coaches Poll presented by USA...

On3.com

WATCH: Fight breaks out between Kentucky and Tennessee

An altercation, dust-up, fight or bru-ha-ha – however you choose to define it – broke out on the Kentucky bench during the first half against Tennessee on Tuesday night. The series of events started with Volunteers forward John Fulkerson stumbling into the row of Kentucky bench players and ended with multiple technical fouls issued.
NBA
The Spun

Ed Orgeron Has Revealed His Plans For The 2022 Season

Former LSU head coach Ed Orgeron doesn’t plan on coaching during the 2022 season. Orgeron was let go from LSU after this season, just two years after leading the school to a National Championship. He went on the Dan Patrick Show and confirmed that he wants to take the...
NFL
On3.com

John Calipari calls out media in advance in defense of Oscar Tshiebwe

Oscar Tshiebwe has been phenomenal for Kentucky all season long. The 6-foot-9, 255-pound big man is consistently putting up big numbers – as he’s currently averaging 16.4 points and 15.3 rebounds per game on 60.2% shooting – and provides a significant impact for the Wildcats on both ends of the court each and every game.
NBA
WANE 15

Purdue drops two spots to no. 5 in latest A.P. Poll

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Feb. 13, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous rankingRecord Pts Pvs Gonzaga (56) 21-2 1,496 2 Auburn (4) 23-2 1,413 1 Arizona 22-2 1,370 […]
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

4-star defensive lineman Jamaal Jarrett re-offered by Florida

Greensboro (N.C.) Grimsley defensive lineman Jamaal Jarrett has been re-offered by Florida’s new coaching staff, he announced Monday afternoon. Jarrett is the No. 397 prospect in the 2023 class, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies. On3’s own rankings are much higher on him, listing him the No. 284 prospect nationally and the No. 36 defensive lineman.
COLLEGE SPORTS
ClutchPoints

The reason Duke HC Mike Krzyzewski pulled strings to get Jon Scheyer hired over Tommy Amaker

Mike Krzyzewski is on the last season of his legendary career as head coach of the Duke Blue Devils. His successor will have big shoes to fill, to say the least. And the man who’ll inherit Krzyzewski’s job is Jon Scheyer. Currently an assistant to Krzyzewski in Duke, Scheyer might not have gotten the nod of the Blue Devils program if not for Krzyzewski pulling some strings.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Former Georgia kicker Kanon Parkman passes away

Former Georgia Bulldogs kicker Kanon Parkman passed away on Monday, his son, Blake Parkman, announced via his Instagram account. Parkman was just 48 years old. Parkman kicked in the 1991, 1993, 1994, and 1995 seasons for Georgia, and was medically redshirted in 1992. In his collegiate career, he made 99 of his 102 extra point attempts and 52 of his 76 field goals. He ended his collegiate career with 255 points.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Anthony Hill, No. 1 Linebacker Recruit, Down To 6 Schools

The top linebacker in the Class of 2023 has narrowed down his list to six schools. On Monday, five-star LB Anthony Hill Jr. took to Twitter to reveal which teams are still in the running to land his services. The high school All-American captioned the photo with three eyes emojis.
FOOTBALL
On3.com

Former Tennessee Volunteers receiver announces transfer destination

Former Tennessee receiver Andison Coby will transfer to Western Michigan, he announced Monday via Twitter. He entered the transfer portal on Jan. 12. Coby played his only season with the Volunteers in 2021, finishing with just one five-yard catch against Tennessee Tech. Prior to his arrival in Knoxville, he played for Northeast Mississippi Junior College, recording 24 catches for 422 yards and seven touchdowns in 2020. Because of his limited playing time this past season, he should have at least three years of eligibility remaining.
KNOXVILLE, TN
On3.com

Report: Nick Saban set to hire former SEC head coach at Alabama

Nick Saban and Derek Dooley are reportedly getting the band back together. Dooley is preparing to join Alabama as a senior offensive analyst, according to FootballScoop’s John Brice. He coached under Saban from 2000-06 at LSU and with the Miami Dolphins. After leaving Miami, he became the head coach at Louisiana Tech from 2007-09.
MIAMI, FL
On3.com

Tennessee Titans sign former Alabama football star

The Tennessee Titans have signed former Alabama defensive end Da’Shawn Hand, per NFL reporter Aaron Wilson. Hand played for the Crimson Tide from 2014-17, winning two national titles and three SEC championships. The Detroit Lions selected him in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL draft, but his career...
NFL
