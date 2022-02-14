ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

Middle school teacher arrested after camera found in bathroom

By Sara Rizzo, Nexstar Media Wire, Anya Tucker
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Wh7Yh_0eEBx02C00

ALBANY, N.Y. ( WTEN ) — A New York middle school teacher accused of hiding a camera in a staff bathroom was arrested Monday.

The Colonie Police Department said Patrick Morgan, 57, of Frankfort, New York, works as a fifth-grade teacher at Sand Creek Middle School in the South Colonie Central School District.

Police said a staff member found the hidden camera in a co-ed staff bathroom on Friday. About 30 videos and images of faculty members — both men and women — were found on the camera, showing them in various stages of undress.

Cohoes Women’s Basketball bus driver gets DWI

Police said the camera was disguised as a cell phone charger. Multiple faculty members have been identified as victims. There was no indication of images of students or minors in the camera.

Investigators said they were able to identify Morgan as the person who placed the camera by recovering deleted videos that showed him learning to use it. Police said Morgan has worked at the school for 28 years.

Morgan has been charged with two counts of unlawful surveillance in the second degree, which are felonies. Police said more charges are likely to follow.

The school district canceled classes at Sand Creek on Monday out of an abundance of caution and also to address the issue with faculty members. Counselors and victim advocates from the school district, the Albany County District Attorney’s Office, and the Albany County Crime Victim Center have been offered to employees.

Police: Clifton Park man spits on, threatens victim

Police said search warrants were being executed at Morgan’s residence and the investigation is ongoing.

Police are working to identify additional victims, determine if the videos have been distributed anywhere, and determine if cameras were placed in any other locations. Police said the school has been checked and they do not believe any other cameras are being used on the property.

Morgan is scheduled to be arraigned Monday.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WKRG News 5

Orange Beach Police investigate rumor of weapon at school

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — The Orange Beach Police department investigated Orange Beach Middle and High School after hearing a rumor about a gun on campus. After investigating, officers determined there was no weapon on campus. The school system sent an email to parents to alert them about the situation. The student responsible for the […]
ORANGE BEACH, AL
WKRG News 5

GoFundMe started for 11-year-old victim funeral costs

MORGAN CITY, La. (KLFY) A fundraiser has been started to help a Morgan City mother bury her 11-year-old son, who authorities say was shot and killed over the weekend. Fran Larpenteur created the account and says all the money raised will help the the mother of 11-year-old Van Joseph Hunt with funeral and burial expenses. […]
MORGAN CITY, LA
WKRG News 5

Teen dead after shooting on Cheshire Drive South

UPDATE: After the 14-year-old who was shot Tuesday on Cheshire Drive South died at a local hospital, WKRG News 5 spoke with people in the neighborhood about what took place, all less than 24 hours before. The incident all took place in front of William Carter’s home. Carter says his grandson was friends with the […]
MOBILE, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colonie, NY
City
Albany, NY
Albany, NY
Crime & Safety
Frankfort, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Frankfort, NY
City
Clifton Park, NY
WKRG News 5

82-year-old charged with two counts of robbery

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police confirmed an 82-year-old has been arrested on two counts of robbery in the same neighborhood. MPD says they responded to the 3100 block of Wellborne Drive West about 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb 15. This was in reference to a burglary in process. When MPD arrived they located and […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Man attacked, robbed at Circle K

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man was attacked by five people and robbed at the Circle K gas station on Cottage Hill Rd. Tuesday night around 10:24 p.m., according to Mobile Police. MPD responded to the Circle K located at 7102 Cottage Hill Road in reference to a robbery report. Upon arrival, police officers discovered […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

UPDATE: OCSO arrests 1 murder suspect, still looking for 3 others

UPDATE (2/16 2:12 p.m.): The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office held a news conference Thursday to discuss two murder investigations that happened back in 2021. OCSO has been searching for three murder suspects in the two separate homicide cases, one of which was found. OSCO deputies arrested and charged Travon’te Mclaughlin, 23, for the murder of […]
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central School#Crime#Hidden Camera#School District#Sand Creek Middle School#Dwi Police
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WKRG News 5

Car chase leads to 2 arrested for armed burglary

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — After a chase Wednesday afternoon, deputies with the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office arrested 2 people wanted in connection to armed car burglaries  Deputies had been searching for a stolen black Jeep and spotted it near Blue Angel Parkway and Pine Forest Road. When deputies tried to stop the vehicle, the […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

14-year-old shot at Cheshire Drive in Mobile

UPDATE: Police confirmed Wednesday morning that the teenager died. MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police officers are investigating a shooting where a 14-year-old boy was shot. Officers are on scene at Cheshire Drive South. The boy was taken to a hospital and treated for his injuries, according to Mobile Police. His injuries are currently unknown. […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Search underway for family of man found dead in July

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office is asking the public’s help locating the family of a man who was found dead in a wooded area back in July 2020. According to the JCCO, 61-year-old Wesley Howard Kitchens’ remains were discovered in a wooded area behind the Roebuck Shopping Center on July […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

9-year-old shot during ATM robbery, man arrested

At about 9:45 p.m. at a Chase bank ATM in Woodridge, a man was robbed, as the man who robbed him was running off the robbery victim then proceeded to take out his GUN and begin shooting. One of those bullets struck a pickup truck driving down Winkler St. with a family of four. A 9-year-old girl was hit with a bullet and is now in critical condition at Memorial Hermann Hospital.
HOUSTON, AL
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

20K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy