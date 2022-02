(Bloomberg) — The pace of blank-check mergers failing to cross the finish line is accelerating as the industry grapples with waning investor interest. At least six mergers with special-purpose acquisition companies have been canceled this year, on pace for a record number of nixed deals in a single quarter. At least 22 have been spiked since the middle of 2021, according to data compiled by Chicago-based SPAC Research, which tracks the industry. That compares with 26 tie-ups that were called off in the more than five years prior, the data show.

