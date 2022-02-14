ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationship Advice

12 Disgusting Habits That Can Ruin a Relationship

By Lauryn Snapp
Hot 97-5
Hot 97-5
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

We all have some disgusting personal habits. They're sort of an unofficial part of being human, right?. But what happens when...

hot975fm.com

Comments / 0

Related
marriage.com

What Is Limerence? How to Deal With Limerence in Relationship

Have you recently had what you deem to be a euphoric romantic experience?. If you’ve spent a good chunk of your life coming to terms with the possible reality that you wouldn’t find the person of your dreams, and then you feel like you’ve met that special someone, then read this.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Carrie Wynn

Behaviors Exhibited When Relationship Interest Is Lost

When I was younger, I was extremely avoidant, bordered on emotionally unavailable, and ultimately ended up being the one to walk away from most of my relationships. There were several exceptions when I met someone even more avoidant (deadly combo), and they ended up losing interest in me before I could jump ship.
Well+Good

5 Signs of a Toxic Relationship, Plus How to Leave One, According to Relationship Therapists

From an outside perspective, it might seem easy to pinpoint and categorize a toxic relationship as one that's inherently bad, and, thus, worth leaving. But, the experience of actually being in a toxic relationship doesn’t always register as dangerous in the moment—particularly in cases when the toxic partner is manipulative. As a result, figuring out when and how to leave a toxic relationship often requires taking a magnifying glass to your own well-being and the ways in which your partner may be compromising it.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disgusting
IFLScience

People With Anxiety Are More Likely To Experience And Enjoy ASMR

Do you tingle at the sound of the crunch of a pickle? To some people, certain sounds trigger revulsion or nothing at all but for others, it triggers an autonomous sensory meridian response (ASMR). It’s mostly felt as a tingling sensation that starts in the head and moves down the neck, and new research indicates it may be more common in people with anxiety and neuroticism.
MENTAL HEALTH
Carrie Wynn

Nonmonogamous Relationships Proving More Common

When I was in college, I dated someone that is often referred to as “my best ex.”. James was outgoing and fun, extremely vivacious and driven, and at the beginning of our relationship, we had an absolute blast together.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
Psych Centra

How Divorce Affects Men and Women

Men and women experience divorce differently. Understanding these differences can help reduce the negative toll it can take. No one gets married expecting to divorce. It’s a sad and painful way for a marriage to end. Nonetheless, many marriages end in divorce, and facing the effects is almost always difficult.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
ntdaily.com

Letting negative people back into your life is a betrayal to you

It’s an implied fact that the people closest to us are the ones we trust the most. We laugh with them, talk with them often and trust them in times of vulnerability. So when the people we open up to hurt us, it feels OK to let them back in, with a mutual understanding that it was a mistake.
RELATIONSHIPS
marriage.com

14 Tips on How to Control Your Emotions in a Relationship

What are the different emotions in a relationship?. Balancing your emotions in a relationship – Why is it important?. How does your emotional intelligence (EQ) impact your relationships?. All of us feel emotions, and it’s a fact that it’s one of the most vital factors that drive us. How...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Schiffo

Do Men and Women Hurt Relationships Differently?

Many people have repeatedly failed in their romantic relationships. This is common knowledge. Unfortunately, some people rationalize their failures by clinging to the idea of gender differences and convincing themselves that "it's simply that men and women are different." My spouse is to blame for the breakdown of our relationship, not me. Women (or men) are like that (or that's how they are).
psychologytoday.com

8 Types of Scapegoat in Narcissistic Families

Children scapegoated in a narcissistic family are often targeted with negative projections and burdened with adult responsibilities. Family scapegoats can adopt a variety of coping patterns, each with its own strengths and problems. Family scapegoats may experience significant trauma but are also most likely to break free from the destructive...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
HuffingtonPost

8 Self-Love Habits You Should Always Do First Thing In The Morning

Some mornings you wake up with negative thoughts that just don’t seem to go away. Luckily, the secret weapon to combating our inner self-critic lies within us. We’re talking about self-love ― the appreciation and acceptance of oneself — a key to a happy and fulfilling life.
MENTAL HEALTH
Indy100

If you can give yourself goosebumps, your brain might be special

It might sound like a bit of a lame superpower, but the ability yourself goosebumps can have some unexpected benefits. Yep, some of us can raise their own body hair whenever they want - though we haven't got to the bottom of why you'd want to yet - and not just unconsciously when cold, afraid or aroused.
HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

Narcissistic Obsession with Attention

Narcissists have a distinct preoccupation with being the center of attention. They are highly skilled at making themselves the star of the show, whether by writing the script themselves or hijacking another person’s scene. To be clinically diagnosed with narcissist personality disorder (NPD), one has to meet five of...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
kiow.com

Focusing on Healthy Relationships Creates Strong Local Families

Candy, cards or flowers may bring smiles on Valentine’s Day, but developing a healthy relationship takes more effort than a once-a-year tradition, according to Danielle Day, human sciences specialist with Iowa State University Extension and Outreach. “February’s focus on relationships makes it a great time to reconnect with your...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Lifehacker

12 of the Most Disgusting Habits a Partner Can Have, According to Lifehacker Readers

Recently, we asked you to share your partner’s grossest habits and (un?) fortunately, you delivered. Some were tame. “My wife is a vegetarian and she has the most smelly, deadly farts”—I mean, that’s just a regular Tuesday for a lot of people. Others...well. We have no words, really. They certainly fit the “gross” bill, perhaps a little too well. But we’re not here to shame anyone’s partners (OK, maybe just little). Behold: A sampling of some of Lifehacker readers’ grossest partner habits revealed, from the mildly brow-furrowing to the truly gag-worthy.
RELATIONSHIPS
Hot 97-5

Hot 97-5

Mandan, ND
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
721K+
Views
ABOUT

Hot 975 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bismarck, North Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy