ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Designers & Collections

The perfect suit or tuxedo for the perfect moment.

weddingchicks.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDIVALUKKY unveils "aimer et tenir" a bridal capsule collection with glamorous couture pieces to "love and hold" for brides and bridal parties. These unique, handcrafted garments are from the UK-based, black-owned...

www.weddingchicks.com

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

Zaya Wade Is the Perfect Model Posing in a Gucci Monogrammed Suit and Pink Handbag

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Zaya Wade continues to showcase her keen eye for exciting prints. The influencer shared a photo on Instagram yesterday that showed her wearing a brown matching Gucci suit that incorporated the signature double “G” monogram all over the garments. The suit had a slender tapered look  accessorized with a pair of sleek white sunglasses that had bold yellow lenses for an added pop of color, and she also carried a pink Gucci Bamboo 1947 small top handle bag that perfectly...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Couture Trend: Body-con Makes a Comeback

Click here to read the full article. Body-con feels like shorthand for wrapping the body in short and tight looks. For the houses at Paris Couture Week, that was only the beginning of the story. Owing to his previous experience working with the couturier’s labels, Glenn Martens married Jean Paul Gaultier favorites like corsetry, sailor stripes and Aran knits with Y/Project signatures for his one-off couture collection for the house.More from WWDYuima Nakazato Couture Spring 2022Front Row at Viktor & Rolf Couture Spring 2022Viktor & Rolf Couture Spring 2022 Most turned out as sexy, body-hugging columns with lively surface treatments: here, layers...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Saweetie Pops in Purple Metallic Boots and Little Black Dress for MAC’s ‘Challenge Accepted’ Campaign

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Saweetie made a case for metallic in MAC’s latest campaign. The rapper made a footwear statement in an all-black outfit matched with a pair of bold boots. The star posed for the campaign photos in an edgy black dress. The satin silhouette featured spaghetti straps and a plunging neckline. She paired the dress with a long draping jacket. The collared trench flowed down to her ankles and featured long sleeves with silver buckle details at her wrists. View this...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Pharrell Gets Funky in Knit Cardigan and Brown Boots at Chanel Spring 2022 Couture Paris Fashion Week Show

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Pharrell looked undeniably cozy at Chanel’s Spring 2022 couture show in Paris. The musician was part of a star-studded front row that included Margot Robbie, Sophia Coppola and Vanessa Paradis, among others. The N.E.R.D. vocalist arrived in a maroon Chanel cardigan. The knit number featured long sleeves and a knee-length hem, as well as pink tweed piping, cuffs and front pockets. Layered over lightly distressed blue jeans and a purple T-shirt, the comfy piece gave a softer side to Pharrell’s colorful...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fashion Design#Tuxedo#The Perfect Moment#High Fashion#Garments#Divalukky#Aimer Et Tenir
WWD

Dua Lipa Looks to Balenciaga, Mugler, Marine Serre for Opening Night of ‘Future Nostalgia’ Tour

Click here to read the full article. Dua Lipa’s highly anticipated “Future Nostalgia” tour has begun and it’s looking like the singer will not disappoint in terms of fashion. During the tour’s opening night on Thursday at the FTX Arena in Miami, the British singer naturally had multiple outfit changes, wearing the likes of Balenciaga and Mugler.More from WWDBreakout Style Star Julia Fox's Best Style Moments2021 American Music Awards Red Carpet: PhotosFront row at Balenciaga RTW Spring 2022 For one act of the concert, she wore a custom look by Balenciaga, featuring a lingerie bodysuit with fluo yellow lace and was paired...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Vogue Magazine

Dua Lipa Tries Out a Polarizing ’90s Shoe

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Pretty much every major ’90s fashion trend has come back in recent years—notably fanny packs, scrunchies, white T-shirts worn underneath slip dresses. Fashion loves to revive a forgotten fad (right now, it’s all about 2000s pieces), but it appears Dua Lipa is bringing back another ’90s staple into 2022. Spotted in Miami this weekend, she revived the most polarizing summer shoe from the decade: Platform flip-flops.
RETAIL
Footwear News

Kim Kardashian Goes Wild for Balenciaga Animal Prints With Fierce Pointed Boots in New Campaign

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Kim Kardashian is the ultimate poster child for Balenciaga. The influencer shared a photoset on Instagram yesterday that showed her modeling off looks from her latest campaign for the fashion house. For the first outfit, Kardashian wore an hourglass leopard-print double-breasted fluffy coat that featured two big front pockets and a cinched waist. The garment also had a plush collar and structured shoulders. Underneath, she wore a black dress. She accessorized with a sleek, pulled-back braided ponytail and a black Le...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
New York Post

Best glasses frames for men and women in every style for spring 2022

Sooner than later, March showers will bring April flowers, and we will be welcoming the spring season. To help you transition into a time of florals, pastels and frills, we scoured the internet for the best glasses frames for both women and men. Best of all, they are all available for purchase online.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
Financial Times

Hold me now: the key handbag trends to embrace

Get a shot of inspiration with the FT Weekend bulletin - the best in life, arts and culture. Delivered every Saturday morning. From top: Louis Vuitton leather Capucines BB bag, £3,950. Bottega Veneta leather Wardrobe 03 Cassette bag, POA. N21 by Alessandro Dell’Acqua leather Lolita Charlotte bag, £590. Charles and Ray Eames for Vitra DSX Hopsack chair in 71 Yellow, £475. Chairs throughout available from conranshop.co.uk.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Nicky Hilton Blooms in Floral Silk Dress and Sparkly Satin Mules at Markarian’s Fall 2022 NYFW Show

Nicky Hilton gave pregnancy style a “Bridgerton”-worthy twist for Markarian’s Fall 2022 runway show during New York Fashion Week. Held at the The Prince George Ballroom, Hilton joined a starry front row with Denee Benton, Heidi Gardner and Jo Ellen Pellman to view Alexandra O’Neill’s newest collection. The French Sole collaborator arrived for the in a sweet floral midi dress. The $2,550 blue silk fit-and-flare number, hailing from Markarian’s Spring 2022 collection, included a waistline cinched with spaghetti ties. However, its most charming elements were a print of white lace and silver stripes, layered with delicate yellow and dark green floral...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Footwear News

Nicky Hilton Looks Like a Disney Princess in Shimmering Blue Dress at NYFW

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Nicky Hilton Rothschild gives major Disney princess vibes with her latest look.The businesswoman shared a photo on Instagram on Saturday that showed the socialite reveling in all of her fairytale magic ahead of the Patbo show during New York Fashion Week. In the caption, Hilton Rothschild wrote, “’Mommy, you look like Elsa!’ ” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nicky Rothschild (@nickyhilton) For the outfit, Hilton Rothschild wore an ombre blue gown that featured puffy ‘70s-inspired sleeves that...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
PopSugar

The Rhinestone French Manicure Everyone Is Wearing

Rhinestone French manicures are trending for 2022. The nail-art design appeared on the runway at Alice + Olivia's Fall 2022 NYFW show. Celebrities like Dua Lipa, Lizzo, and Jennifer Lopez are also fans of crystal French tips. We've seen just about every iteration of the French manicure imaginable since the...
SKIN CARE
thezoereport.com

This Victorian-Inspired Nap Dress Came Just In Time For Valentine’s Day

In 2020, the famous Nap Dress became one of the most sought-after WFH-proof styles on the market. Two years later, the viral frock remains on the radar of cottagecore fans and comfort-loving fashionmongers. As a follow-up to its summer 2021 Bridgerton-inspired collab, the brand just released a new collection that will take you on a sartorial journey to the 18th and 19th-century. Dubbed Victorian Romance, Hill House Home’s latest drop includes brand new Nap Dresses and non-Nap Dress pieces, alongside updated versions of its existing silhouettes. Consider this your prime opportunity to snag a cozy, romantic Valentine’s Day-appropriate piece, especially if you plan to spend it in the comfort of your home.
BEAUTY & FASHION
realtytimes.com

Ask Denise: Picture Perfect

Q: “Denise, I was taking your Amplify workshop this week and now you have me thinking about my photo. I absolutely love a photo of me that I have been using in my brand and marketing for about 15 years now, but I wonder if I need an updated photo. What do you think?”
PHOTOGRAPHY
austinmonthly.com

The Perfect Valentine’s Day!

Valentine’s Day is here, and this year we’re embracing the love language of quality time! Swap out those tangible gifts, and give the gift of an unforgettable experience that you and your loved one can do together this year. Whether it be for your bestie or your boo,...
AUSTIN, TX
spacecoastliving.com

The Perfect Mix

New dream home incorporates couple’s contrasting styles. He favors the traditional look. She loves, loves modern glam. When it was time for Michelle and Chuck Muller to furnish their dream home in Viera, the couple knew what they each liked, but were not sure how to blend both styles into a look that would make both happy.
ROCKLEDGE, FL
weddingchicks.com

Iconic Inspiration for a Timeless Celebration

They say that time stops that very moment you meet your soulmate, as if past, present and future all of a sudden became one. In that very moment you fall in love, nothing else seems to matter and all we want to do is dream about the rest of our lives together. This dreamy styled shoot concept - the idea of “Timeless Romance” - is the inspiration that love is meant to be a part of all of us for all of eternity. When dreaming of your wedding day, you have the space to imagine it to be anything your heart desires - extravagant or simple, classic or modern, detailed or minimalist. Regardless of what is envisioned, having a Certified Wedding Planner is the key to making your perfect day come to life.
RELATIONSHIPS
WWD

Adeam RTW Fall 2022

Celebrating 10 years in business, designer Hanako Maeda focused her inspiration on New York, thinking about the foliage of Central Park and nostalgia around school uniforms. Her first collection when she debuted at New York Fashion Week was based around the Stephen Sondheim musical “Into the Woods,” with its dark fairy-tale vibe, and to mark her anniversary, she married past and present — revisiting and evolving some of her greatest hits.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Kathy Ireland Teams Up With Bagatelle for Outerwear, Dresses and Denim

Bagatelle International has entered a multiyear licensing agreement with Kathy Ireland Worldwide. Under this agreement, Ireland and her creative team at Kathy Ireland Worldwide will design and collaborate with the Bagatelle creative team on the Kathy Ireland collection. The collection will include outerwear, dresses and denim and will be presented to retailers across the U.S. The first outerwear line will hit retailers in fall 2022, and the denim and dresses will roll out in spring 2023.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Coi Leray Elevates Strappy Sandals With Dramatic Furry Coat for Hardware LDN’s Fall 2022 Fashion Show

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. February is always eventful. The month kicks off with the Super Bowl and then there’s Valentine’s Day. As in-person events return, designers are pulling out all the stops for their fashion shows and celebrities are showing up to get the first look. On Monday, Coi Leray popped out to the attend the Hardware LDN FW 2022 fashion show. The chart-topping rapper looked luxe in an all-black outfit. She wore a black ribbed midi dress. The “No More Parties” artist didn’t need...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS

Comments / 0

Community Policy