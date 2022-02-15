ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foreign Policy

U.S. moving Ukraine embassy from Kyiv to Lviv amid Russian buildup

By Simon Lewis, Jonathan Landay
Reuters
Reuters
 20 hours ago

WASHINGTON, Feb 14 (Reuters) - The United States is relocating its Ukraine embassy operations from the capital Kyiv to the western city of Lviv, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Monday, citing a "dramatic acceleration in the buildup of Russian forces."

The move comes as U.S. officials warned that Moscow was continuing to amass more than 100,000 troops near Russia's border with Ukraine and in neighboring Belarus, and could at any time launch a devastating attack, including on Kyiv. Moscow denies Western accusations that it is planning an invasion.

"An incursion into Ukraine could entail massive violence, massive destruction, and the loss of life would not discriminate between Americans, Ukrainians" or others, State Department spokesman Ned Price told a news briefing.

Blinken said in a statement that the decision to move the embassy operations to Lviv - roughly 50 miles (80 km) from Ukraine's western border with Poland - was taken out of concern for the safety of the staff.

Most embassy staff have already been ordered to depart Ukraine and U.S. citizens have been advised to leave the country by commercial means.

Blinken said that relocating the embassy operations "in no way" undermined U.S. support for Ukraine's "sovereignty and territorial integrity," and that U.S. diplomats would "remain engaged" with the Ukrainian government.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ARMxu_0eEBssvM00
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks during a joint press availability with South Korean Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong and Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi following their meeting in Honolulu, Hawaii February 12, 2022. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/Pool

The United States is continuing to press Moscow for a diplomatic resolution, he said.

Price, however, told reporters that it was "unclear to us whether Russia is interested in... pursuing a diplomatic course."

Washington, he said, took note of comments that Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov made in a televised meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin that Moscow would press on with diplomatic efforts to extract security guarantees from the West. read more

"What we have not taken note of is any indication of de-escalation" by Russian forces, Price continued.

Relocating the embassy operations, he said, was based on an assessment "of what we are seeing on the ground with our own eyes, which is a continued and unprovoked Russian buildup."

"It is a distinct possibility, perhaps more real than ever before, that Russia may decide to proceed with military action," he said.

The top U.S. diplomat in Ukraine, Charge d'Affaires Kristina Kvien, will work from Lviv, and the U.S. mission in Kyiv will be protected by Ukrainian National Guard Police, he said.

Reporting by Simon Lewis, Jonathan Landay and Doina Chiacu; Additional reporting by Arshad Mohammed. Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Rosalba O'Brien

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Fortune

Russian lawmakers just gave Putin another way to escalate tensions with Ukraine—just as some of Russia’s troops reportedly pull back from the border

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Russia's parliament has overwhelmingly voted to ask President Vladimir Putin to formally recognize two breakaway "republics" in the Donbas region of south-eastern Ukraine—a move that would drive a nail through the 2015 ceasefire deal between Ukraine and Russia.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Telegraph

What a Russian invasion of Ukraine could look like

Tensions are running high over Ukraine, with Russia massing tens of thousands of troops along the borders and Western leaders rushing to avert a potential invasion. But what would such an invasion look like if diplomatic efforts fail?. Russia has surrounded Ukraine on three sides - in Crimea to the...
POLITICS
New York Post

Russian ambassador says Moscow doesn’t ‘give a s–t’ about sanctions

​Russia’s ambassador to Sweden said President Vladimir Putin doesn’t “give a s–t” about sanctions that the US and its allies have threatened to slap on Moscow if it invades Ukraine. “Excuse my language, but we don’t give a s–t about all their sanctions,” Viktor Tatarintsev...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
MarketWatch

Russia’s top diplomat says talks should continue because U.S. has offered missile deployment limits

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia’s top diplomat advised President Vladimir Putin on Monday to continue talks with the West on Russian security demands amid tensions over Ukraine. The statement by Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov appeared to signal the Kremlin’s intention to stay on a diplomatic path even though the U.S. has warned that Moscow could invade Ukraine at any moment.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Embassy#Government Of Ukraine#Russian#Americans#Ukrainians#State Department
Bangor Daily News

Not even Ukraine’s leaders are buying the American hype about a Russian invasion

The BDN Opinion section operates independently and does not set newsroom policies or contribute to reporting or editing articles elsewhere in the newspaper or on bangordailynews.com. On Jan. 18, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that “our assessment has been that [a Russian invasion of Ukraine] could happen any...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Foreign Policy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Russia
Reuters

German troops arrive to reinforce Baltics amid tensions over Ukraine

KAUNAS AIRPORT, Lithuania, Feb 14 (Reuters) - A German military aircraft carrying troop reinforcements landed in Lithuania on Monday, the first of several planned NATO deployments amid fears in the region about a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine. read more. The A400M airplane carried around 70 soldiers of what is...
MILITARY
Reuters

Biden to Putin: Step back from the brink of war with Ukraine

WASHINGTON, Feb 15 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden made an impassioned appeal to Russian President Vladimir Putin to step back from war with Ukraine on Tuesday, speaking starkly of the "needless death and destruction" Moscow could cause and international outrage Putin would face. In a nationally televised speech, Biden...
POTUS
AOL Corp

Exclusive: FBI and DHS warn U.S. officials of possible Russian cyberattacks linked to invasion of Ukraine

The Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Department of Homeland Security on Monday warned law enforcement, military and others charged with overseeing critical U.S. infrastructure to be prepared for potential Russian cyberattacks in conjunction with a possible invasion of Ukraine. During a Monday afternoon conference call, the nation’s top cybersecurity...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Reuters

Reuters

314K+
Followers
282K+
Post
145M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy