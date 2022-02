It might seem premature, but ideally you should start childproofing your home before the baby arrives. It’s shocking how fast those first few months go, and by six months — earlier for some — your baby can be rolling, scooting or crawling, which is enough to cause a little trouble. If you’re on top of things, great! If not, take heart that even pro childproofers sometimes get caught off guard by enterprising mobile ones: Peter Kerin, advanced certified childproofer through the International Association for Child Safety and owner of Foresight Childproofing, says his third child pulled out drawers and climbed up them like stairs, right next to the stove.

