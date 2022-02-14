ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

What the Eagles can learn from last night’s Super Bowl

Yardbarker
 2 days ago

The morning after the Super Bowl is always an interesting period of reflection. The game itself was a fun encounter, but the natural thing to do on the morning after is to think about what your favorite team could learn from such an event. In this case, we’re talking about the...

97.3 ESPN

Eagles Trade Two of Their Three First-Round Picks

The Los Angles Rams have won the Super Bowl, meaning the 2021 season is officially in the books. Now its time to put full focus on the offseason with free agency and the NFL Draft taking center stage. We all know by now that the Eagles have three first-round picks...
NFL
bleedinggreennation.com

Eagles News: Philadelphia among teams “ready to take a major swing” at quarterback

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ... While we’re there, it’s really hard to assess the trade value of Jimmy Garoppolo. The reason? We still don’t know which quarterbacks are going to be available yet. There’s a good group of suitors out there ready to take a major swing at the position (the Broncos, Eagles, Panthers and Commanders). And the fewer top-end guys—like Wilson, Watson or Rodgers—are available, the greater Garoppolo’s value will become. So yes, the Niners will be trading him and turning to Trey Lance. But just what he brings back is less certain. (By the way, while we’re there, I wouldn’t put Sam Darnold or Carson Wentz in that category. Neither of those guys played well enough, and both are too costly, for another team to move any sort of real capital to get them. Or at least that’s how I see it.)
NFL
Person
Russell Wilson
Person
Carson Wentz
Person
Devonta Smith
The Spun

NFC Contender Expected To Pursue Jimmy Garoppolo

For the second time in three seasons, 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is on the trading block. And according to Monday Morning Quarterback’s Albert Breer, the Philadelphia Eagles could take a swing at San Francisco’s QB. Jalen Hurts’ job is reportedly up for grabs after just one full season...
NFL
FanSided

Philadelphia Eagles: Commanders fans want Carson Wentz

When the Philadelphia Eagles made a series of trades to land Carson Wentz all of those years ago, it left the team at a bit of a draft pick deficit. After trading Kiko Alonso, Byron Maxwell, and the 13th overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft to the Miami Dolphins for the eighth overall pick, Howie Roseman shipped five draft picks – a 2016 first-round pick, a 2016 third-round pick, 2016 fourth-round, 2017 first-round pick, and a 2018 second-round pick – to the Cleveland Browns for the second overall pick and the right to draft either Wentz or Jared Goff, depending on which quarterback wasn’t selected first overall.
NFL
#The Eagles#American Football
FanSided

6 free agents who would love playing with Eagles QB Jalen Hurts

You heard them. The offseason is about the Eagles building around Jalen Hurts. What’s that? Oh, you thought the NFL season was over? Who on Planet Earth told you that? It’s been almost one full month since the Philadelphia Eagles held their season-ending press conference, and something vice president/general manager Howie Roseman and head coach Nick Sirianni both said is still on our minds.
NFL
EagleMaven

Yes, the Eagles Have a Chance Next Season

One of the tortured exercises around the NFL after the Super Bowl is to compare the local team to what just took home the Lombardi Trophy. You’ll see pieces and hot takes in the coming days imploring the Eagles to go all-in just like the Super Bowl LVI champs, the Los Angeles Rams, who edged the frugal Cincinnati Bengals, 23-20, on Sunday night.
NFL
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
phillysportsnetwork.com

Eagles would be wise to stay away from Jimmy Garoppolo

For the last few weeks, the talk amongst Eagles reporters has been that the franchise will be going big-game hunting this offseason for a new QB. Whether it’s Russell Wilson, Aaron Rodgers, or Deshaun Watson, the QB rumors have swirled in Philadelphia since their wildcard loss to Tampa Bay in January. The conversation has also transferred to some of the second-tier QB’s that could be available via trade or free agency.
NFL
FanSided

NFL experts agree Eagles are good fit for Marcus Williams in free agency

For much of the media and quite a few football fans. This is one of the best times of the year. Who cares about an NBA All-Star Game when you have the NFL Scouting Combine, the next free-agency frenzy, and an NFL Draft to talk about? The Philadelphia Eagles don’t have a win or loss on their 2022 tally, and we’re already talking about how they can get better next season.
NFL
97.3 ESPN

ESPN’s Top 50 Free Agent List Has Two Fits for Philadelphia Eagles

It’s not a secret that the Philadelphia Eagles need to add pieces to their defense and find a veteran wide receiver this offseason. With the team holding three first-round pick, they can certainly go that route. However, you can expect Eagles general manager Howie Roseman to be active when NFL free agency begins on March 16.
NFL
phillysportsnetwork.com

Five Eagles who could be traded this offseason

As the new league year rapidly approaches, the Eagles will undoubtedly be scouring NFL rosters in search of opportunity. To get something, they would have to give something though. Here are five players who could well be floated on the trade block this offseason. Fletcher Cox. This would be the...
NFL
philadelphiaeagles.com

Eagles playing from a position of strength in several ways

Playing from a position of strength. It's something stated here and repeated often as the Eagles dig in deep in their preparations for the 2022 offseason, ahead of the new league year that begins on March 16 at 4 PM but has been humming for many weeks already with collegiate showcase events and behind-the-scenes work. The Eagles are playing from a position of strength because, in part, they've got some wiggle room within the salary cap, they have the 10 draft picks – 9 in the first five rounds including picks 15, 16, and 19 in Round 1, and they have a young and talented roster that reached the postseason in 2021.
NFL
FanSided

Philadelphia Eagles full first-round mock: Post-Super Bowl edition

Another NFL season has wrapped, and another Eagles mock draft is live. What a year it has been! Another Super Bowl champion has been crowned. As you probably noticed, it wasn’t the Philadelphia Eagles, so now every discussion will revolve around what it’s going to take to get the Birds back in the big game. Here’s a familiar refrain. Nailing the coming NFL Draft will go a long way towards ensuring Philly constructs a roster that will, someday, grow into a contender.
NFL
FanSided

2022 NFL Draft: Philadelphia Eagles 7-round mock

The Eagles have three first-round picks to utilize in April’s draft. Here’s how Philadelphia can remake their roster with all 10 of their selections. Nick Sirianni managed to pilot the Eagles to a playoff berth last season but no one in Philadelphia should be under any delusions of granduer. This roster needs significant work before they can really believe in themselvs as legitimate Super Bowl contenders.
NFL
bleedinggreennation.com

Eagles News: Philadelphia ranks second in offseason resources

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ... 2. Eagles- Avg. Rank 6.3. Philadelphia did a great job of manipulating the draft where they rank 4th in draft capital despite being a playoff team this season. While they still have a ways to go to be a legit contender they have the least amount of snaps they must replace and are amazingly middle of the pack in cap space, though they do not have the flexibility of other teams as they have already pulled many of their salary cap levers with Fletcher Cox being the player to watch. [...] 31. Cowboys- Avg. Rank 25. While Dallas ties the Buccaneers with an average rank of 25 I would consider them in slightly better shape only because they structured Dak Prescott’s contract for a restructure which is not factored in yet. Once they pull that trigger their cap room will be similar to the Bucs. Right now they rank 30th in cap room, 19th in draft points, and 26th in free agent snaps. Not an ideal position for the disappointing Cowboys.
