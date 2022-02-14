ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

No further measures to tackle cost of living until Budget, says Taoiseach

By Dominic McGrath
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Q9Q3n_0eEBp4HQ00

There are no plans for any extra measures to tackle the rising cost of living before the autumn, the Taoiseach has said.

Micheal Martin also rejected the suggestion that the Government could abolish the universal social charge, a tax on gross income of more than 13,000 euro per year.

His comments came days after the Government announced a 290 million euro package of measures designed to mitigate the cost of living.

That package, which has been described as insufficient by opposition parties, includes a rebate on household energy bills increasing to 200 euro, including VAT.

Public transport fares are set to be cut by 20% from April for the rest of the year.

People already in receipt of the fuel allowance will also receive an additional payment of 125 euro.

In a package like this, it was never going to alleviate the entire situation for people

Taoiseach Micheal Martin

Mr Martin said: “In a package like this, it was never going to alleviate the entire situation for people.”

He defended the extent of the package, warning of the dangers of “chasing” inflation.

Those eligible for the drug payment scheme, which puts a cap on the maximum a family can spend on medicines a month, will see the limit cut from 100 euro to 80 euro.

The working family payment increase announced in the Budget will also be brought forward from June to April.

The Government also reduced caps on the fees for multiple children on school transport to 500 euro per family for post-primary schools, and 150 euro for primary school children.

“What we’ve endeavoured to do is, as best we can, give some alleviation to as many people as possible by doing initiatives that align with government policy as well,” the Taoiseach said.

Asked on TodayFM what more might be done in the Budget in October, Mr Martin said: “There won’t be any further interventions until the next Budget. We do need to take it a step at a time.”

Mr Martin said that the “jury is out” about how long this cycle of inflation will last and said it was too soon to be discussing what might be contained in the Budget later this year.

It was suggested to Mr Martin that abolishing the USC would benefit everyone.

“It will not be abolished and we have to be honest with people,” he said.

“All the time there are increasing demands on public expenditure. The last two years have seen an unprecedented intervention by the Government, by the State, in the economy, underpinning wages, underpinning employers.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Cost of living crisis: The worst household appliances to leave on standby

Rising global gas prices mean that UK households are facing massive energy bills in 2022, exacerbating an already-spiralling cost of living crisis that has seen the price of food, fuel, national insurance contributions and mortgage repayments all going up while salaries stagnate.The Bank of England has meanwhile warned that inflation is expected to climb from its current level of 5.4 per cent to more than 7 per cent this spring, meaning the situation is unlikely to improve anytime soon.The increase in the cost of domestic electricity and gas was confirmed earlier this month when Ofgem, the UK energy regulator, announced...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Why is the UK suffering a cost-of-living squeeze and what action is being taken?

Households are facing the highest inflation for nearly 30 years and more pain is on the horizon with rocketing energy bills and a tax hike due this spring.Calls are growing for the Government to do more to tackle the cost of living squeeze, including axing April’s planned national insurance increase.What is driving rocketing inflation, what action is being taken and what can we expect over the next few months?– Why is everything more expensive?Covid-19 has hit global supply chains with a combination of pent-up demand and delays to shipping as factories across the world face lockdowns and worker absences.This has...
BUSINESS
The Guardian

Fastest rent rise in five years adds to concerns over UK cost of living crisis

Private rents in the UK are rising at the fastest rate in five years, ratcheting up the cost of living burden on millions of households. The average cost of renting for UK tenants rose by 2% in 2021 – the largest annual increase since 2017, figures from the Office for National Statistics show. Soaring rental prices, coupled with inflation hitting 5.5% in January, will pile further pressure on the government to increase support for vulnerable families.
HOMELESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cost Of Living#Vat#Uk#Budget#Government
newschain

Starmer urges action to tackle rising cost of living

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said it is reasonable for workers to demand higher wages as he urged the Government to do more to tackle the rising cost of living. In comments seen as a veiled rebuke to Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey, Sir Keir said it is “very difficult” to tell people they are not entitled to ask for a pay increase.
BUSINESS
BBC

Cost of living crisis: NI food producers 'have to pass on rising costs'

With latest figures indicating that the cost of living has hit a 30-year high, people across Northern Ireland are continuing to feel the squeeze. Food prices are soaring - but, according to the chairman of one of Northern Ireland's largest bakeries, a "tidal wall" of rising costs means it has no choice but to pass those price rises on to consumers.
WORLD
BBC

Living costs hit fresh 30-year high as households squeezed

The cost of living hit a fresh 30-year high last month as energy, fuel and food prices continued to soar and retailers reined in seasonal discounts. Prices surged by 5.5% in the 12 months to January, up from 5.4% in December, increasing the squeeze on household budgets. Inflation is now...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Income Tax
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Euro
The Independent

Jobs market rebounds further but pay growth lags behind inflation

Britain’s jobs market continued its recovery as the number of payrolled workers jumped last month but wages have continued to lag behind soaring inflation, according to official figures.The Office for National Statistics said the number of UK workers on payrolls rose by 108,000 between December and January to 29.5 million.The unemployment rate also reduced by 0.2 percentage points to 4.1% over the three months to December.This was in line with the predictions from a consensus of analysts.The UK employment rate increased by 0.1 percentage points on the quarter to 75.5%, while the number of people deemed economically inactive also increased...
BUSINESS
Reuters

UK employers plan biggest pay rises in nearly 10 years - CIPD

LONDON, Feb 14 (Reuters) - British employers expect to raise staff pay by the most in at least nine years but the 3% wage deals for workers would still be below fast-rising inflation, according to a survey published on Monday. With the Bank of England fearing a wage-price spiral from...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Low paid ‘falling behind on bills and skipping meals’ amid rising cost of living

The rising cost of living is hitting low-paid workers harder than the pandemic as many fall behind on household bills and regularly skip meals, according to a new report.Research by the Living Wage Foundation found that almost one in five workers have taken out a pay-day loan to cover essentials in the past year.A survey of 1,700 workers earning less than the voluntary Real Living Wage found that almost two in five have fallen behind on household bills and a similar number have regularly skipped meals for financial reasons.Almost a third of respondents said they had not been able to...
BUSINESS
BBC

Irish government to spend €500m tackling cost of living

The Irish government has announced more than €500m (£421m) to tackle the rising cost of living. The coalition government had already pledged to give €100 (£84) credit to pay towards electricity bills regardless of income. On Thursday night, ministers agreed to double the energy credit and...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Government to reveal package of measures to tackle cost of living crisis

The Irish Government on Thursday is expected to announce a range of measures designed to tackle the spiralling cost of living.It comes amid accusations from opposition parties that the Government has failed to address rising costs and inflation.In recent days, Government ministers had admitted that more needs to be done to help the public.An announcement is expected following a meeting of the Cabinet Economic sub-committee on Thursday afternoon.Government figures, including Taoiseach Micheal Martin, had been promising a package of measures designed to reduce the pressure on households.It has been suggested that a 100 euro household credit on energy bills may be doubled, as part of that package.There has also been speculation that the fuel allowance period could be extended.Sinn Fein has urged the Government to go further, with party leader Mary Lou McDonald asking the Government on Wednesday to introduce a three-year rent freeze to allay costs for renters.
BUSINESS
Cleveland Jewish News

Israel unveils new measures to combat rising cost of living

The Israeli government on Wednesday unveiled a raft of measures aimed at tackling the surging cost of living in the country. The new plan includes provisions to boost compensation for businesses and independent employees adversely affected by the coronavirus pandemic, as well as measures aimed at average Israeli households. Under...
MIDDLE EAST
The Independent

Taoiseach says carbon taxes hike has ‘little’ to do with rise in cost of living

The Taoiseach has said the planned increase in carbon taxes has “very little to do with” the rise in the cost of living.Micheal Martin rejected calls to scrap the planned carbon tax hike, saying the Government will introduce different measures to tackle the jump in living costs.Mr Martin told the Dail that the Government has to “cushion the blow” of the inflationary cycle, particularly for those most in hardship and at risk.He made the comments in response to Sinn Fein president Mary Lou McDonald who called for the Government to abandon its plans to increase carbon tax due to take...
WORLD
The Independent

Leo Varadkar promises package of measures to tackle rising cost of living

The Government will “soon” bring forward a package of measures to tackle the cost-of-living crisis, Leo Varadkar has said.The Tanaiste told the Dail that the Government accepts it has not done enough to support households facing financial pressure.Sinn Fein finance spokesman Pearse Doherty, whose party has accused the Government of being out of touch on the issue, told the Dail there is “no doubt” people are facing a cost-of-living crisis.The Irish people deserve a Government that understands the difficulties they are facingPearse Doherty, Sinn FeinReferring to the cost of rent and housing, as well as childcare costs, he said: “Putting...
WORLD
The Independent

The Independent

505K+
Followers
171K+
Post
236M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy