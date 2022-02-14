ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Crypto Company Reportedly Scamming New Hires Out of Thousands, BBB Says

By Fatma Khaled
Newsweek
Newsweek
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Better Business Bureau scam tracker has been receiving complaints about the fake crypto business since...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

Wig-Wearing Jersey Guy Scammed Facial-Recognition Company Used by Feds Out of $900K, Authorities Say

ID.me—which gathers hordes of data from millions of Americans, including through facial recognition and phone records—managed to get duped by a guy in New Jersey. Federal prosecutors said a New Jersey man used a large, curly orange wig to verify fake driver’s licenses from multiple states, allowing him to obtain $900,000 in federal unemployment funds from California. The revelation is a slap in the face of the company—which was contracted by 10 federal agencies and whose facial-recognition software was dropped by the IRS this week. It would not comment to The Washington Post on how the suspect was able to exploit its software to claim the funds, but said “the tactics of fraudsters are constantly evolving” and it “uses extensive analytics and models to prevent identity theft.” The company valued itself last year at $1.5 billion, while the suspect—Eric Jaklitsch—is in custody in California on wire-fraud charges.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Chicago

Complaint Filed Against Company Accused Of Making Thousands Of Robocalls, Duping Customers Out Of More Than $6 Million

CHICAGO (CBS)– The Federal Trade Commission is taking action in federal court against a Florida-based group accused of calling  hundreds of thousands of consumers nationwide. The FTC alleges the Florida company calls to pitch  expensive “extended automobile warranties” using deceptive telemarketing tactics. According to the complaint filed, the company duped consumers out of more than $6 million over the last four years, while pretending to be pretending to represent their dealer or car manufacturer.
FLORIDA STATE
Laurinburg Exchange

Manufacturing company out thousands after wire fraud

LAURINBURG — A Scotland County business is missing several thousand dollars after one of its suppliers was hacked. According to Scotland County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Randy Dover, the wire fraud was reported by Scotland Manufacturing, located at Skyway Church Road in Laurinburg on Tuesday. The company does businesses...
LAURINBURG, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
State
Utah State
wgvunews.org

BBB Offers Tips To Avoid Tax Scams

Tax season is upon us once again and the Better Business Bureau Serving Western Michigan says beware of potential tax scams. The BBB is offering up some tips to help you stay safe. Tax season is upon us once again and the Better Business Bureau Serving Western Michigan says beware...
MICHIGAN STATE
wiscassetnewspaper.com

AARP scam alert: Crypto scams

Cryptocurrency such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Dogecoin are soaring in popularity these days. Indeed, these virtual currencies, which are not regulated, can lead to profit for some investors. But while many consumers are new to crypto, scammers aren’t, and they are finding all sorts of ways to run successful scams.
PUBLIC SAFETY
North Platte Post

BBB Tip: How to avoid impostor scams

Recently, BBB has received additional reports that scammers are impersonating the Better Business Bureau via phone calls and emails. If you are unsure of who is contacting you, reach out to your local Better Business Bureau. See more information below. An impostor is a person who pretends to be someone...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CoinTelegraph

Crypto donations jumped nearly 16x in 2021, new report says

2021 was not just the year of institutionalization of crypto and new all-time highs — it also turned out to be the biggest year to date for crypto philanthropy. According to research data from The Giving Block, the crypto donation volume rose to $69.6 million in 2021 compared to $4.2 million in 2020. Crypto donation volume spiked 1,558% or nearly 16x over the same period. The average crypto donations also saw a 236% increase, rising from an average of $3,109 in 2020 to $10,445 in 2021.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bbb#Cryptocurrency#Cryptocurity Llc
Autoblog

FTC says robocalling extended car warranty company is a scam

Those of you old enough, remember when the telemarketing industry made answering your landline more hassle than it was worth? Then, after more than a decade of that plague, remember when the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) began enforcing the Do Not Call registry in 2003, and it was going to end the onslaught? And then do you remember how it's 19 years later and, thanks to the technology of robocalls, the plague is now bad enough that the Israelites would have asked, "Can we have the locusts back?" The FTC has finally cranked up its legal machinery to take aim at an issue close to our purview: extended auto warranties.
PUBLIC SAFETY
FOX2Now

BBB says to watch out for N95 mask scammers

ST. LOUIS – Masks have become a way of life for many of us and like so many other things, quality matters. Health care professionals recommend N95 masks over the blue paper ones you see. They said the N95s are better at filtering out contaminants, but with their popularity along comes scams. The Better Business Bureau has received word that some people are taking advantage of the fears many Americans have about COVID. Rebecca Phoenix with the BBB explained the details of what she’s seeing. Click here for more information.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Verge

Romance scammers collected $139 million in crypto last year

Romance scammers made off with a total of $139 million in cryptocurrency last year, five times more than the amount stolen in 2020, according to a new report from the Federal Trade Commission (FTC). Cryptocurrency payments made up the largest fraction of the $547 million lost to scammers in 2021, with victims losing $9,770 in crypto on average.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Social Security
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Crypto
WFMY NEWS2

BBB expert answers your top scam questions

GREENSBORO, N.C. — If there's a way to con you out of your money, scammers will find it. They are everywhere these days. You want to know what common scams are out there and how to protect yourself. Lechelle Yates with the Better Business Bureau joined 2 Wants to Know to do just that.
GREENSBORO, NC
komando.com

7 new scams to watch out for

Every day, it seems like there’s a new scam you need to watch out for. Sometimes it can be overwhelming, which is why some folks go on digital detoxes. In other words, they stop using tech devices like smartphones, computers and TVs for a little while. Do you feel...
PUBLIC SAFETY
wbiw.com

BBB warning Hoosiers about Instagram scam

INDIANA – Better Business Bureau is warning Hoosiers about an Instagram scam involving a scammer hijacking your Instagram account and requesting you make a video to regain control of the account. How the scam works. It all starts by receiving an Instagram direct message from what looks like a...
INDIANA STATE
NBC Connecticut

Received a Text or Email From the IRS? It's Likely a Scam

If you receive an email or text message from the IRS about a stimulus check or unemployment claim, watch out — it's most likely a scam, the agency says. As tax season heats up, so do fraud attempts. This year, that includes potential scams related to many Covid-19 relief measures, including stimulus checks and unemployment benefits.
PUBLIC SAFETY
bizjournals

Feds say former HP worker scammed company out of $4.8M, used it to buy a Tesla

A former HP Inc. employee is facing federal charges, accused of stealing millions of dollars from the company. In a document filed Friday with the United States District Court for the Northern District of California in Oakland, federal prosecutors accused Shelbee Szeto of routing about $4.8 million from the company to her bank account via her corporate credit cards and PayPal, Square and Stripe accounts she controlled.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
793K+
Followers
82K+
Post
751M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy