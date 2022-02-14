November 23, 2021

11:23 AM: Judge Wood was about to dismiss for lunch. The defense is moving to dismiss Counts 1, 2, 4, & 5 for lack of jurisdiction. The judge says she’ll look at it over the lunch break.

11:00 AM: The judge is set to swear in the jury for Gregory McMichael, Travis McMichael, and William “Roddie” Bryan. Lawyers confirmed that the panel of 12 to weigh this hate crime evidence consists of eight white members, two Black members, and one Hispanic member.

WEDNESDAY, 11.24.2021

1:20 PM: BREAKING NEWS: There is a verdict. Sheriff’s deputies confirm.

12:00 PM:

9:30 AM: The jury sent out a note requesting to see video. “We request to see the following videos three times each: Original video short version, enhanced high-contrast version, & the 911 call on 2.23 by Greg McMichael.”

In court as the judge clarifies what they want to see, the jury forewoman says they don’t want the half-speed version. He says the 911 call is about five minutes long, so raise your hand when the part you wanted to hear is done.

The review started around 9:52. Three jurors sat in the jury box to review the evidence. The rest sat in the gallery, where there’s another screen against the wall. The videos were played three times in a row each; the enhanced version has no sound.

The jury stopped the 911 call right after Greg McMichael yelled, “Travis!” They only wanted to hear it once. At about 9:55, they headed back into the jury room.

Judge Walmsley reminds everyone he’d like them available on 10-minute call. That means if there is a jury question or verdict, they should be able to gather in the courtroom within 10 minutes.

9:05 AM: The jury began its first full day of deliberations at 8:36 AM. The panel deliberated about 5.5 hours Tuesday, working through lunch, as they got the case and began deliberations at 11:53 AM.

