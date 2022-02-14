ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Larry Elder on California mask mandate: The whole thing is a joke

By Joshua Q. Nelson
Fox News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRadio host Larry Elder told "America’s Newsroom" on Monday that the California mask mandates are a joke. His comments come on the heels of Super Bowl LVI, hosted by Los Angeles, where celebrities were seen ditching masks - despite the city's seemingly arbitrary, as Elder points out,...

