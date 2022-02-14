ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

‘Impractical Jokers’ Sets Special Episode With Eric Andre After Joe Gatto’s Exit

Corydon Times-Republican
 2 days ago

‘Impractical Jokers’ Sets Special Episode With Eric...

www.corydontimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
CinemaBlend

Impractical Jokers Season 10 Photos Have Started Dropping, And Fans Are Already Missing Joe Gatto

After nine seasons, it might have seemed as if truTV's fan-favorite series Impractical Jokers would continue delivering laughs unperturbed for the rest of time. (No doubt measured via a collapsible grandfather clock or some other prank-friendly timepiece.) Alas, things took an unexpected left turn just as 2021 came to a close, with founding member Joe Gatto announcing his exit ahead of Season 10. Rather than bringing in a replacement to round out the quartet, the other three members have chosen to film new episodes as a trio, and now fans can take their first look at the threesome behind the scenes, even while mourning Gatto’s absence.
TV SERIES
Miami Herald

Big Fans! Joe Gatto’s Ex Bessy Brings Kids to His Comedy Show Amid Split

Still a fan! Joe Gatto‘s estranged wife, Bessy Gatto, cheered for the Impractical Jokers alum as he performed on his stand-up comedy tour. Bessy, 39, shared a sweet Instagram video on Monday, February 14, writing, “That one time Remo did not want to get off the stage.” In the footage, Joe, 45, held the pair’s children — daughter Milana, 6, and son Remington, 4 — by their hands and led them in front of the crowd. The little ones waved to the audience after their father kissed them each on the head.
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eric Andre
Person
Joe Gatto
Fox News

‘Impractical Jokers’ star Joe Gatto’s wife supports his comedy amid split after nine years

On Feb. 6, Joe Gatto got to share the stage with his children at a comedy show in New York – and it was filmed by his estranged wife Bessy Gatto. On Monday, the 39-year-old uploaded a video that showed the former "Impractical Jokers" star with children Remington "Remo," 5, and Milana, 7, as they were met with applause. Remo seemingly didn’t want to leave behind the cheering crowd despite the show ending, which led him to be ushered off by his big sister.
CELEBRITIES
Mic

Eric Andre selling NFTs is sad, confusing, and predictable all at once

In a sad and yet somehow perfectly plausible twist of fate, Eric Andre has become an adman for NFTs. The comedian made a post on Instagram shilling NFTs for Frank’s Red Hot Sauce with a caption that should make anyone rub their eyes in existential anguish: “Have you ever eaten an NFT? Me either. I just tried. And failed. But you? You can succeed. ‘Cause @franksredhot is creating the first-ever edible NFT that you can get by eating wings and scanning the bones at bonecoin.com Eat wings, not phones.”
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Impractical Jokers star Joe Gatto and estranged wife Bessy spark reconciliation rumors as they attend a concert with daughter, six, on Valentine's Day

Joe Gatto and his estranged wife Bessy sparked rumors of a potential reconciliation as they attended an Imagine Dragons concert with their six-year-old daughter Milana on Valentine's Day. The former Impractical Jokers star, 45, beamed as he posed for a cozy snap with Bessy and Milana at the UBS Arena...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Impractical Jokers#Tnt#College Football
TVLine

TVLine Items: JoJo Joins CW Drama, Rejiggered Impractical Jokers and More

Click here to read the full article. All American is getting an injection of musical talent: Singer JoJo has joined the CW drama in the recurring role of Sabine, a famous recording artist who’s been making music since she was 10 years old, our sister site Deadline reports. Sabine teams up with Layla for her next album, hoping to find a new sound. In the process, she will put her trust in the up and coming music producer. JoJo makes her debut when Season 4 resumes on the Feb. 21. Ready for some more recent newsy nuggets? Well… * A supersized episode of Impractical...
CELEBRITIES
Collider

The 10 Best TV Medical Dramas, Ranked

What is it that draws us to medical dramas? Is it the sense of urgency whenever we’re hooked to watching doctors frantically try and save someone’s life? Are the smokey romances that spark up between co-workers?. Whatever the case is, medical dramas have been a reliable staple on...
TV SHOWS
IGN

Futurama Revival Announced for Hulu With Most of the Original Cast

Futurama is being revived, again! This time Hulu has ordered 20 new episodes of the sci-fi animated comedy. Producer David X. Cohen and creator Matt Groening have signed on to bring its beloved animated series centered around a space delivery crew in the year 3000 back on the air. Original voice members Billy West, Katey Sagal, Tress MacNeille, Maurice LaMarche, Lauren Tom, Phil LaMarr, and David Herman are all set to reprise their roles.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Sports
cartermatt.com

Promised Land moving from ABC to Hulu; is it canceled?

After just a handful of airings, it looks as though Promised Land is saying goodbye to ABC earlier than expected. According to a report from TVLine, the low-rated series will depart the network’s lineup following the February 21 episode. As previously reported, it is going to be replaced by The Good Doctor on February 28, where it will resume in its former timeslot for the remainder of the season.
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ Heads To Comedy Central; All-Day Marathon Set

EXCLUSIVE: Brooklyn Nine-Nine is coming to Comedy Central, which has acquired the full library of the Fox-turned-NBC cop comedy starring Andy Samberg. The eight-season comedy will begin airing on Comedy Central on Sunday, Feb. 20, with the channel’s all-day marathon starting at 5 p.m. ET/PT. Brooklyn Nine-Nine follows the exploits of hilarious Det. Jake Peralta (Andy Samberg) and his stoically ever-professional Capt. Raymond Holt (Andre Braugher), along with their diverse, lovable colleagues as they protect the NYPD’s 99th Precinct. The series also featured Melissa Fumero, Terry Crews, Joe Lo Truglio, Stephanie Beatriz, Joel McKinnon Miller and Dirk Blocker. Comedy Central will begin...
BROOKLYN, NY
digitalspy.com

CSI: Vegas set to bring back original character after cast exits

Marg Helgenberger is in early talks to reprise her role on CSI: Vegas after two franchise stalwarts confirmed their exit from the show. Although CSI veterans William Petersen and Jorja Fox are leaving the CBS show ahead of season 2, Helgenberger, 63, might return as Catherine Willows (via TV Line).
TV SERIES
The Week

Spotify pulls over 70 episodes of Joe Rogan's podcast

Spotify removed over 70 episodes of Joe Rogan's podcast The Joe Rogan Experience Friday, according to The Daily Beast and the website "JRE Missing," which compares Spotify's current listings with a database that includes every episode ever released. Rogan has drawn criticism for interviewing Drs. Peter McCullough and Robert Malone...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'Futurama' Star John DiMaggio Speaks out About Not Returning as Bender for Revival

Actor John DiMaggio is speaking out about his decision not to reprise his role as the foul-mouthed robot Bender in Hulu's upcoming 20-episode Futurama revival. Just days after news broke that DiMaggio was the only cast member who didn't sign on for the revival, DiMaggio on Tuesday evening addressed the news in a statement shared to Twitter, explaining that his decision not to return to the series due to failed contract negotiations is "about self-respect."
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Paul Reiser Joins Steven Levitan Hulu Comedy Series ‘Reboot’ in Recasting

Click here to read the full article. Paul Reiser has joined the cast of the upcoming Hulu comedy series “Reboot” from Steven Levitan. Reiser is taking over the role of Gordon in the series from Michael McKean. He joins previously announced cast members Judy Greer, Keegan-Michael Key, Johnny Knoxville, Rachel Bloom, Calum Worthy, and Krista Marie Yu. This is now the second recasting on the series, with Greer taking over the role played by Leslie Bibb in the pilot. In the show, Hulu decides to reboot the beloved family sitcom “Step Right Up” from the late 90’s/early 2000s, forcing its dysfunctional cast...
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy