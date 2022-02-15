ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston’s Proof Of Vaccine Mandate Could Be Dropped ‘In The Next Few Days,’ Mayor Wu Says

By CBSBoston.com Staff
 1 day ago

BOSTON (CBS) — As case numbers and hospitalizations continue to decline in the northeast, Boston appears to be days away from lifting the COVID proof of vaccination mandate .

“If the numbers continue along the trends that we’re seeing, we could see this policy lifted even in the next few days or so,” Boston Mayor Michelle Wu told reporters Tuesday. “So we’ll cross that bridge if we come to it, but I’m urging everyone to continue the progress, continue following protections, and making sure that we are encouraging all of our family and friends to get vaccinated because we are seeing very, very good progress in terms of the metrics here.”

Wu previously said Boston will drop the proof of vaccination mandate if three things happen: Capacity of ICU beds is below 95%, the number of daily COVID hospitalizations drops below 200, and the COVID positivity rate dips below 5%.

As of Tuesday, the mayor said Boston’s ICU capacity is at 90%, which already meets one threshold. There are currently has 278 COVID hospitalizations a day, and a 5.4% COVID positivity rate — both of those numbers need to drop.

The city has just entered the second phase of the B-Together policy. Starting Tuesday, everyone 12 and older must now show proof of full vaccination to enter places where it’s required , such as restaurants, gyms, museums and movie theaters. Up until then, proof of only one dose was needed for that group.

If necessary, another phase would kick in on March 1, when children aged 5-11 will have to show proof of one dose of the vaccine in order to get into certain indoor spaces.

Verification can be done by showing a vaccine card, a digital picture of a vaccine card, a picture of any official immunization record, a city-designated app, or any other COVID vaccine verification app.

Tufts Epidemiologist Dr. Shira Doron says now is the time to move forward as case numbers drop drastically following the latest surge.

“We have reached this point of high levels of immunity; we have reached this point of everybody has the tools to protect themselves in a way they never did before,” Dr. Doron said.

At the Beehive Restaurant in Boston’s South End, COVID protocols have not caused any major issues. “Our guests have been very respectful of mask mandates,” said A.J. Merritt. “But we also recognize that it does become a bit of an imposition for guests if guests somehow feel like they’re forced to do something.”

Some businesses, like Fitness and Fuel, a personal training studio in Brighton, instituted their own vaccine policy long before the city’s mandate. Owner Jack Losey said he plans to keep their vaccine policy in place even after the city’s COVID restrictions are lifted.

“For us, we’re going to do whatever we need to do to stay in business. Obviously, we all know it’s been a tough road for gyms and the restaurant industry. Whatever we need to do to stay in business is what we’re going to do and obviously, we want to keep people healthy and safe,” said Losey.

Comments / 29

Jack Smith
2d ago

Yeah because the restaurant industry wasn’t hurting enough. No parents will be taking their children elsewhere to dine. Nice job Wu

Reply(4)
25
Tyler
2d ago

You can’t even do this it’s illegal to make workers get a vaccine so it’s beyond illegal to take away people freedoms to go places

Reply
21
Kimi Veronika
2d ago

who even voted for her?

Reply(2)
17
 

BOSTON, MA
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Certain Boston police, fire groups able to avoid Mayor Michelle Wu’s COVID vaccine mandate after appeals court ruling

An appeals court judge granted an injunction Tuesday that blocked Boston Mayor Michelle Wu from mandating the COVID-19 vaccine for three fire and police unions. The decision came from Massachusetts Appeals Court Judge Sabita Singh and ruled that requiring all city workers to either get the vaccine or get fired cannot be enforced on members of three municipal labor unions, at least until their legal challenge concludes, according to WCVB.
BOSTON, MA
Michelle Wu
Boston Globe

Unions celebrate court ruling blocking COVID-19 vaccine mandate, but Mayor Michelle Wu likely to appeal

The controversy surrounding Mayor Michelle Wu’s COVID-19 vaccination mandate for the city workforce continues to consume her early tenure as Wu on Wednesday indicated the city will likely press on in its attempts to enforce the requirement, despite a recent court setback that municipal unions celebrated as a win in their fight with the administration.
BOSTON, MA
WBUR

Too close to home? Protests outside Boston mayor's house spark debate

As dawn broke, a half-dozen protesters waited quietly outside Boston Mayor Michelle Wu's two-family home in Roslindale, as police officers watched closely. Then, a little after 7 a.m., the silence was shattered. "Michelle, wake up," yelled a protester. Others blew whistles and blasted an air horn. "Look what you've done,...
BOSTON, MA
WBUR

Appeals court justice rules against Mayor Wu's vaccine mandate for city workers

An appeals court justice has halted Boston Mayor Michelle Wu's vaccination mandate for city workers. Public safety unions had sued Wu to challenge her order. In the ruling, issued Tuesday, appellate Justice Sabita Singh overturned a Suffolk Superior Court judge's earlier rejection of police and firefighter unions' request to upend the order.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Massachusetts Reports 1,653 New COVID Cases, 46 Additional Deaths

BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 1,653 new confirmed COVID cases on Wednesday. There were also 46 additional deaths reported. As of Wednesday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is down to 2.9%. Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 1,525,644. The total number of confirmed deaths in the state is now 22,324. There were 77,028 total new tests reported. There are 832 people currently in the hospital with COVID, which is down from 882 on Tuesday. There are also 161 patients currently in intensive care.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Boston

Keller @ Large: Mayor Michelle Wu Takes On ‘Trolls In The Comment Section’

BOSTON (CBS) – Between the Omicron surge and her insistence on vaccine and mask mandates, the heat has been on Boston Mayor Michelle Wu since day one. And after a recent live feed on Instagram was disrupted by opponents of vaccine mandates, the mayor responded to a news account of the episode with a touch of sarcasm, tweeting: “Trolls in the comment section is not news in 2022.” To which someone responded: “Trolls? More like concerned citizens who cannot sit idly by as you kill children.” And the mayor shot back, tweeting: “Boston’s COVID policies will be set by public health officials,...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Boston Among Cities With Lowest Uber Rider Ratings

BOSTON (CBS) — Uber is now letting users see an exact breakdown of their ratings – and also revealing which cities’ riders have the lowest and highest scores. New York City riders have the lowest average rating, according to the company, followed by Seattle and Washington, D.C. Boston is fourth on the list. The riders with the highest ratings can be found in San Antonio, Texas. Riders can find their rating in the privacy section of the app. It shows how many times they’ve received the coveted five-stars, all the way down to the dreaded one-star review. Uber is also sharing tips on how riders can raise their score with drivers: Buckle up, be respectful, don’t make the Uber wait and don’t slam the car door.  
BOSTON, MA
wgbh.org

Judge overturns earlier ruling on Boston vaccine mandate for city workers

A state appeals court judge has reversed a lower state court's ruling that upheld Boston's COVID-19 vaccine mandate for city workers. The policy required municipal employees get vaccinated against COVID-19 or risk termination, and it eliminated an earlier provision that allowed unvaccinated workers to instead undergo weekly testing. Mayor Michelle...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Provincetown Lifting COVID Vaccine Proof And Mask Mandates; ‘Zero Active Cases’ Among Residents

PROVINCETOWN (CBS) — Provincetown is the latest Massachusetts community to drop its indoor face mask mandate and proof of vaccination requirement for certain indoor spaces. Health officials and town manager Alex Morse announced the change Tuesday, citing the latest case numbers. “The representative number of active cases reported by the Barnstable County public health nurse program has been under 10 in Town since the reporting date of 1/21/22, with zero active cases among Provincetown residents reported 2/11/22,” Morse said. “We have not had zero cases since prior to the 4th of July Delta surge.” Provincetown was the site of a Delta variant cluster...
PROVINCETOWN, MA
BOSTON, MA
Comments / 0

