Nothing can replace the agony of losing a child, but the families of the nine victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting in 2012 are seeing a little bit of justice served in a landmark case against gun manufacturing company Remington. The families reached an historic $73 million settlement with Remington today, which marks the first time a gun manufacturer has been held liable for a mass shooting in the United States, according to the Associated Press. Remington is the maker of the Bushmaster AR-15-style rifle used to kill 20 first grade students and six educators at the massacre in...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 1 DAY AGO