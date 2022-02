Okay, so Tom Brady retired. Or did he? There is still quite a bit of confusion, especially after his joke during the Super Bowl last night. While tens of millions of folks turned their attention to the big game in Los Angeles, Tom Brady was also tuned in. The GOAT quarterback is used to playing in the Super Bowl, but this season fell in the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs. Soon after, it was announced he would retire.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO