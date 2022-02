Spacestation Gaming made a quiet exit from HCS Anaheim after losing 1-3 to Esports Arena Red in a best-of-five last night. Spacestation’s hopes of a strong placing at HCS Anaheim were under threat from day one. Pool play saw them take tough losses to G1 and Fnatic in Pool B and left the embattled roster sitting at a 0-3 record. As the fourth-placed team in their pool, they received a ticket to the elimination bracket at the beginning of day two, missing out on the safety net of the winners’ bracket altogether.

ANAHEIM, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO