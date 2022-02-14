ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose Police Unveil Catalytic Converter Etching Program To Help Deter Widespread Theft

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — The rash of catalytic converter thefts has prompted San Jose police and the San Jose Police Foundation to partner with local businesses to launch a program to mark the devices with identifying information.

The department’s Etch and Protect Program will have local auto repair shops etching or painting the license plate number on a vehicle’s catalytic converter while the vehicle is getting serviced. The program is being established in memory of The Nguyen, a San Jose resident who was shot and killed on March 5, 2021, when he confronted two people trying to steal his car’s catalytic converter.

Thieves target catalytic converters because of the precious metals contained within the devices are worth more than gold ounce for ounce. The converters are often resold illegally to repair shops and recycling locations. Recyclers will pay up to $250 per converter while victims pay an average of $1,000, or the amount of their deductible, to replace it.

“We are grateful to the participating auto repair shops for stepping up to support this important program,” said Police Chief Anthony Mata in a prepared statement. “We hope this effort deters catalytic converter thefts, which are having a serious impact on our local community.”

The program begins this month at three San Jose auto repair shops and the police foundation is providing the equipment used for the etching.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pHQUN_0eEBblSM00 “This program is a great example of a public-private partnership that will make a difference in the lives of San José residents,” said a press statement from San Jose Police Foundation president Rob Fisher. “By etching identifying information into catalytic converters, we will give officers another tool for investigating these thefts and holding thieves accountable, and we will protect our neighbors from the burden of an unexpected and costly car repair.”

Three auto repair shops are participating in the Etch and Protect Program: Capitol Honda at 745 Capitol Expressway, Stevens Creek Toyota at 4202 Steven Creeks Boulevard, and Speedee/Midas at 1825 E. Capitol Expressway.

