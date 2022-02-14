Trail Blazers Game Notes: Portland Trail Blazers (23-34) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (35-22)

Now that the dust has settled in what was the most eventful trade deadline for the Trail Blazers perhaps in franchise history and no more major moves can be made until the offseason, we finally have a clear picture of what this team will look like for the remainder of the 2021-22 season. If the last three games are any indication of something sustainable for Portland, then fans are in for a treat, as the Trail Blazers have not only been incredibly fun to watch, but have reeled off three straight wins over the Lakers, Knicks, and Bucks respectively. This 3-0 run before the All-Star break may not be what some fans eager for a high lottery pick had hoped for, but coach Chauncey Billups has addressed the concerns of fans in this camp saying, “just appreciate what we’re doing… For fans who want to see us lose, I guess just turn the TV off when it gets close.”

