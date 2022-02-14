ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trail Blazers Game Notes: Portland Trail Blazers (23-34) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (35-22)

NBA
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePORTLAND TRAIL BLAZERS (23-34) AT MILWAUKEE BUCKS (35-22) Monday, February 14 • 5:00 p.m. (Pacific) • Fiserv Forum. LAST PORTLAND WIN: 118-103, 11/6/18 (Por.) LAST MILWAUKEE WIN: 137-108, 2/5/21 (Por.) CURRENT WIN STREAK: Six (Mil.) SERIES NOTES. • Monday's game is the second and final matchup between...

Lake Oswego Review

Trail Blazers beat another standout team, Memphis, 123-119

BLAZERS GAME RECAPS: Check back after each game for summaries on Portland Trail Blazers games. WEDNESDAY, FEB. 16 Trail Blazers 123, Grizzlies 119 — The Trail Blazers (25-34) enter the NBA All-Star Game break after a couple really good road wins, making it four consecutive wins since the NBA trade deadline (after six consecutive losses). Portland beat defending NBA champ Milwaukee on Monday, and then the Grizzlies (41-19). The Trail Blazers led most of the way. Memphis forged a late fourth-quarter tie, but Jusuf Nurkic really stepped up by scoring nine consecutive points, including two free throws that made it...
NBA
ESPN

Giannis Antetokounmpo out for Milwaukee Bucks with sore ankle

MILWAUKEE -- Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo sat out Monday night's 122-107 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers because of a sore left ankle. The two-time MVP had been listed as probable early in the day before getting downgraded to doubtful. Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said at his pregame media availability that Antetokounmpo wouldn't play.
NBA
news8000.com

Giannis scores 50 as Bucks beat Pacers

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 50 points and added 14 rebounds in the Bucks’ 128-119 home win over the Pacers Tuesday night. Giannis shot 17-of-21 from the floor and also went 14-of-18 from the free throw line in 36 minutes of work. The Bucks’ superstar had missed Monday night’s game against...
NBA
La Crosse Tribune

Bucks fall to Trail Blazers as Giannis sits out

MILWAUKEE — Anfernee Simons’ hot streak has helped the Portland Trail Blazers thrive after reshaping their roster at the trade deadline. Simons scored 31 points and the Trail Blazers capitalized on Giannis Antetokounmpo’s absence, beating the Milwaukee Bucks 122-107 on Monday night for their third straight victory.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Blazers’ Anfernee Simons unexpected leap vs. Bucks that made Chauncey Billups proud

Anfernee Simons dropped 30-plus points for the third straight game on Monday, the longest streak of his burgeoning career, leading the new-look Portland Trail Blazers to a blowout road victory over the defending-champion Milwaukee Bucks. He made NBA history, too, hitting seven triples against Milwaukee to set a new record for the most made threes in the first 30 starts of a player’s career.
NBA
ESPN

Daily notes for Wednesday: Giannis lights up Pacers for 50

Giannis Antetokounmpo showed no ill effects from a sore left ankle that caused him to miss the Milwaukee Bucks' game against the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday night. In addition to scoring 50 points, he also had 14 rebounds. It was Antetokounmpo's sixth 40-point, 10-rebound game of the season. The only other player with more is Joel Embiid (8). This performance was even more memorable when you dive deeper into Antetokounmpo's stat line. With 21 shots, he attempted the fourth-fewest field goals in a 50-point game in league history. Antetokounmpo is ranked in the top-10 in category formats over the last two weeks. Another superb performance from Tuesday must also be mentioned.
NBA
NBA

POWER RANKINGS » On A Roll Heading Into All Star Weekend In Week 18

Now that the dust has settled in what was the most eventful trade deadline for the Trail Blazers perhaps in franchise history and no more major moves can be made until the offseason, we finally have a clear picture of what this team will look like for the remainder of the 2021-22 season. If the last three games are any indication of something sustainable for Portland, then fans are in for a treat, as the Trail Blazers have not only been incredibly fun to watch, but have reeled off three straight wins over the Lakers, Knicks, and Bucks respectively. This 3-0 run before the All-Star break may not be what some fans eager for a high lottery pick had hoped for, but coach Chauncey Billups has addressed the concerns of fans in this camp saying, “just appreciate what we’re doing… For fans who want to see us lose, I guess just turn the TV off when it gets close.”
NBA
Reuters

Anfernee Simons leads Blazers past Bucks for 3rd straight win

Anfernee Simons scored at least 30 points for the second straight game as the Portland Trail Blazers defeated the host Milwaukee Bucks 122-107 on Monday night to extend their winning streak to three games. Simons poured in 31 points on 12-of-24 shooting to hand the Bucks just their second loss...
NBA
NBA

Pistons Mailbag - WEDNESDAY, Feb. 16

Jerami Grant, Marvin Bagley III, Cade Cunningham and what comes next for the Pistons are the hot-button items in a loaded edition of Pistons Mailbag. @drak.e_d.d/IG: Why didn’t we trade Jerami Grant? I feel as if we could have gotten some good picks or players out of it. Langlois:...
NBA
NBA

'Something To Prove' Blazers Defeat Defending Champs In Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE -- A message to teams taking on this current iteration of the Portland Trail Blazers: If you think you’re in for an easy night, think again. Despite trading away the majority of their 2021-22 Opening Night starters, as well as a few key rotation players, prior to last week’s deadline, the Trail Blazers have won three-straight, the latest of which was a 122-107 victory versus the Milwaukee Bucks in front of a sellout crowd of 17,341 Monday night at Fiserv Forum.
NBA
Blazer's Edge

Why Josh Hart Fits with the Trail Blazers

The Portland Trail Blazers were supposed to crumple after mid-season trades took CJ McCollum, Norman Powell, Robert Covington, and Larry Nance, Jr. off of the roster, spread to the four winds. The players Portland got in return were unspectacular, garnered mostly for potential cap savings, not victories. Except that’s not...
NBA
ESPN

Philadelphia visits Milwaukee following Antetokounmpo's 50-point game

Philadelphia 76ers (34-23, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (36-23, third in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee hosts the Philadelphia 76ers after Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 50 points in the Milwaukee Bucks' 128-119 victory against the Indiana Pacers. The Bucks are 22-16 in Eastern Conference games. Milwaukee is...
NBA
The Associated Press

Simons scores 31 as Trail Blazers beat Bucks, minus Giannis

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Anfernee Simons scored 31 points and the Portland Trail Blazers capitalized on Giannis Antetokounmpo’s absence, beating the Milwaukee Bucks 122-107 on Monday night for their third straight victory. Simons has averaged 30 points and has shot 18 of 39 from 3-point range during Portland’s winning...
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

NBA

