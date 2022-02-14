ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FIFA

Reports of Sudden Deaths Among Athletes After COVID-19 Vax are ‘Misinformation’

By Todd Neale
tctmd.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLists of athletes who have died after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine have been circulating on social media, and the issue has been brought up recently by a US senator and a former basketball star, but there’s absolutely nothing to the purported link, according to sports cardiologists interviewed by...

www.tctmd.com

Comments / 0

CBS News

Singer dies after deliberately catching COVID-19

A popular Czech folk singer who deliberately caught COVID-19 has died, her son says. Hanka Horka, who was not vaccinated, caught the virus from her son and husband, who are vaccinated but still caught it over the holidays, according to BBC News. The 57-year-old purposefully did not stay away from...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Weather Channel

About Two-Thirds of COVID-19 Vaccination Adverse Reactions Due to Nocebo Effect: Study

The "nocebo effect" accounted for more than two-thirds of the common side effects people experience after a COVID-19 vaccination rather than the vaccine itself, according to a new study. The placebo effect is the well-known phenomenon of a person's physical or mental health improving after taking treatment with no pharmacological...
SCIENCE
Medscape News

New Symptoms and Conditions Rise Sharply After COVID-19 Hospitalization

Editor's note: Find the latest COVID-19 news and guidance in Medscape's Coronavirus Resource Center. A new study provides more evidence of a possible link between severe COVID-19 and subsequent diagnosis of type 2 diabetes. More than 7% of COVID-positive hospitalized adult patients were diagnosed with the condition within a few months compared with just 1.7% of nonhospitalized COVID-positive patients. Among hospitalized and ventilated COVID-positive patients, the rate was nearly 17%.
PUBLIC HEALTH
oknursingtimes.com

Antihistamines show promise in treating long COVID-19 symptoms

Antihistamines may provide relief for the millions of people suffering from the painful, debilitating symptoms of long COVID-19 that impair daily functioning. That’s the conclusion of a case report on the experiences of two such patients co-authored by nursing scholars at the University of California, Irvine. The effects of...
SCIENCE
ScienceAlert

A Common Over-The-Counter Drug Could Treat Long COVID, Case Study Reports

Two patients with long COVID in California have almost completely alleviated their symptoms by taking daily antihistamines, according to a newly published case report. While the evidence is anecdotal, the remarkable results aren't without precedent, and the authors hope the stories they have detailed can give patients hope and point researchers in the right direction for investigating future treatment.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Weather Channel

Study Suggests Long COVID Could be Related to Effect of Coronavirus on Vagus Nerve

Long COVID symptoms could be linked to the effect of the coronavirus on the vagus nerve—one of the most important multi-functional nerves in the body, according to a study. The vagus nerve extends from the brain down into the torso and into the heart, lungs and intestines, as well as several muscles, including those involved in swallowing.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Outsider.com

U.S. Surpasses 900,000 COVID-19 Deaths: Report

Friday saw a tragic milestone for the United States. Now, our country’s overall deaths resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic have reached more than 900,000 in total. The overall loss has our nation seeing the most COVID-19 deaths in the world since the pandemic’s inception. According to the New...
U.S. POLITICS
Psychiatric Times

Depression Associated With Belief in COVID-19 Vaccine Misinformation

Those with moderate or worse symptoms on the PHQ-9 were more likely to endorse misinformation. A new survey found adults with at least moderate depressive symptoms may be more receptive to misinformation related to COVID-19 vaccines.1. Roy H. Perlis, MD, MSc, and colleagues examined responses from 15,464 adults from all...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Salon

Covid-recovered patients are seeing a huge rise in heart-related issues

Even a mild case of COVID-19 can increase a person's risk of having a serious cardiovascular event — like stroke or heart failure — within a year after infection. That's according to an open-access study involving more than 11 million people published earlier this month in Nature Medicine. The study, conducted by researchers at the Veterans Health Administration (VA) St. Louis Health Care System and Washington University in St. Louis, pulled data from patients at 1,255 health care facilities across the U.S. The authors zeroed in on 153,760 veterans who tested positive for COVID-19 between March 1, 2020 and January 15, 2021 and survived at least 30 days after the infection. Then, they put together a comparison group of 5.6 million veterans from the same timeframe who didn't test positive for COVID-19, and a second control group of more than 5.9 million people who sought VA care in 2017.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Journal Gazette and Times Courier

Faye Flam: Beating COVID-19 misinformation

The right and left may not agree on what constitutes misinformation, but both would like to see less of it on social media. And as the world faces the third year of the COVID-19 pandemic, the threat medical misinformation poses to public health remains real. Companies like Twitter and Facebook have a stake in cleaning up their platforms — without relying on censoring or fact-checking.
PUBLIC HEALTH
docwirenews.com

Obesity Associated with a Higher Risk of COVID-19 Death Among Ethnic Minorities

A study found a stronger correlation between obesity and COVID-19 deaths in ethnic minorities than in White people. The study was conducted by researchers at the University of Leicester and the Office for National Statistics (ONS), and the findings were published in journal Nature Communications. In this analysis, researchers assessed...
FITNESS
Daily Mail

Yea, that's it Tony! Fauci claims blue state's easing COVID mandates has 'nothing to do with politics' and is following the science as virus cases plunge 44% in one week

White House COVID-19 tsar Dr. Anthony Fauci said the recent surge of blue states lifting pandemic restrictions, such as mask mandates, has 'nothing to do with politics' and is in response to the nation's declining positivity rate. 'I wouldn't say it's the politics. I think it's the different evaluation of...
SCIENCE
laconiadailysun.com

Survivors of Severe COVID-19 Report Many Long-Term Symptoms

FRIDAY, Feb. 4, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Physical, mental, and cognitive symptoms are frequent among COVID-19 survivors one year after intensive care unit (ICU) discharge, according to a study published online Jan. 24 in the Journal of the American Medical Association. Hidde Heesakkers, M.D., from Radboud University in the Netherlands,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Marconews.com

Long COVID: Why aren't my symptoms going away? Why did they come back? Am I a long-hauler?

For most people who contract COVID-19, the symptoms are mild or moderate -- or even non-existent -- and they pass between a few days to about two weeks. But for some COVID patients symptoms never go away, or they resurface after weeks of apparent health. Sometimes symptoms appear weeks later for people who never experienced symptoms when they first caught it. Fatigue. Shortness of breath. Coughs, headaches, difficulty thinking clearly and more, and they can be debilitating.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Futurity

Arthritis drug may save COVID patients on ventilators

Critically-ill patients with COVID-19 requiring respiratory support survived at a statistically higher rate when randomized to get the anti-inflammatory drug baricitinib, according to a new study. Baricitinib is a repurposed drug, originally developed for rheumatoid arthritis. Last year, the Food and Drug Administration issued an amended Emergency Use Authorization for...
PUBLIC HEALTH

