This year’s Annual Student Juried Art Show featured 80 exhibits out of almost 200 submissions, with pieces inspired by beauty standards, mental health and self-identity. Joe Page, associate professor of ceramics and gallery coordinator, said they take submissions from both graduate and undergraduate students. To qualify, the work must have been made in an SIUE art class during the last year. A juror then comes from outside of the university to select pieces for the exhibition. This year’s juror was Paula Sheldon, the gallery director of The Sheldon in St. Louis.

VISUAL ART ・ 14 DAYS AGO