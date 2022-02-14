ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Whoopi Goldberg returns to ‘The View’ after suspension

By Dominick Mastrangelo, The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire
ABC Big 2 News
ABC Big 2 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YEA5c_0eEBZPz000

( The Hill ) — Whoopi Goldberg returned to “The View” on Monday following a two-week suspension for saying the Holocaust was not “about race.”

“I’ve got to tell you there’s something kind of marvelous about being on a show like this,” Goldberg said as she opened the daytime political talk program on Monday. “Sometimes we don’t do it as elegantly as we could … I want to thank everybody who reached out while I was away.”

Earlier this month, ABC suspended Goldberg following her comments on the Holocaust, which the network called “hurtful.”

“While Whoopi has apologized, I’ve asked her to take time to reflect and learn about the impact of her comments,” Kim Godwin, president of ABC News, said in a statement at the time of the suspension.

Bill Maher defends Whoopi Goldberg, says she ‘should not be canceled’

During a discussion on “The View” about a Tennessee school board voting to remove “Maus,” a Pulitzer Prize-winning graphic novel about the Holocaust, from an eighth-grade language arts curriculum, Goldberg said the Holocaust was not about race but rather “about man’s inhumanity to man.”

“The Jewish People around the world have always had my support and that will never waiver,” Goldberg wrote in a message posted on social media later that day. “I’m sorry for the hurt I have caused.”

The show later invited Jonathan Greenblatt, the head of the Anti-Defamation League, on to explain how and why the Holocaust was indeed “about race.”

“We’re going to keep having tough conversations,” Goldberg said on Monday. “And in part, because this is what we’ve been hired to do and it’s not always pretty, as I said, and it’s not always as other people would like to hear but it is an honor to sit at the table and be able to have these conversations because they’re important, they’re important to us as a nation and to us more as a human … entity.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Yourbasin.

Comments / 0

Related
ABC Big 2 News

Midland Christian staffers no longer in custody, jail records show

MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar)- According to jail records, the five employees of Midland Christian School who were arrested Wednesday morning are no longer in custody. The five have been released on a $5,000 bond. Superintendent Jared Lee, Secondary Principal Dana Ellis, Secondary Vice Principal Matthew Counts, Athletic Director Gregory McClendon, and Baseball Head Coach Barry Russell […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Missing man, daughter found alive in Mexico

BIG BEND NATIONAL PARK, Texas (Nexstar)- After missing for more than two weeks, Hector Flores Jr., 49, and his nine-year-old daughter Luna, have been found alive in the Mexican state of Coahuila. The Mexican state is adjacent to Big Bend National Park. On Sunday, February 13th, the National Park Service was notified by residents of a […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
ABC Big 2 News

Former students say ‘coverups at Midland Christian’ nothing new

MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar)- Wednesday morning, the Midland Police Department arrested several people from Midland Christian School. Parents we spoke with, who wanted to remain anonymous, said the arrests may stem from what has been described as a “disturbing video of a sexual assault” going around on social media.  These parents said when teachers and staff at […]
MIDLAND, TX
Primetimer

Meghan McCain on Whoopi Goldberg's Holocaust comments: "I am heartbroken about what was said"

"I hate commenting on my old employer because I have moved in every way a person can move on," McCain tweeted of her former The View colleague's controversial comments saying the Holocaust was not about race. "That being said I am an activist against antisemitism and it is a big part of my life. The growing threat is real and virulent and everywhere. I am heartbroken about what was said." McCain added: "I am not calling for Whoopi Goldberg to be fired, if only because I don't believe there is any universe where she could possibly do anything that could get her fired — she is the crown jewel of The View and a pop culture icon. But I hope this can be used as a teachable moment to explain to millions of Americans why conflating the Holocaust as something that is specific and limited to 'white people' is insane, ahistorical and anti-Semitic."
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
Outsider.com

‘The View’ Host Sara Haines Sends Message to People ‘Trolling’ Whoopi Goldberg

The View’s Sara Haines stuck up for Whoopi Goldberg amid her suspension over controversial remarks made on the talk show. “This just popped up and warmed my heart,” Haines wrote on Instagram. “That’s my Whoops!!!!” She also shared a photo of the two taking a selfie together. A number of fans commented on the post. Some supported Goldberg, while others said she should have been fired. In response, Haines added a comment of her own.
CELEBRITIES
TheWrap

Meghan McCain Criticizes TV’s ‘Double Standard’ for Acceptance of Whoopi Goldberg’s ‘Half-Assed’ Apology

Meghan McCain is weighing in on the recent controversy surrounding her former co-worker, Whoopi Goldberg. And she definitely thinks Whoopi is getting special treatment. Earlier this week, Whoopi remarked on “The View” that the Holocaust “isn’t about race,” drawing widespread criticism. In the days following, she apologized multiple times, saying on Tuesday’s episode, “Words matter and mine are no exception. I regret my comments, as I said, and I stand corrected.”
CELEBRITIES
Ok Magazine

Whoopi Goldberg May Be Considering Exiting 'The View' Amidst Two Week Suspension By ABC Over Holocaust Comments : Report

Whoopi Goldberg may be taking her two week suspension from The View as her window of opportunity to exit the talk show. After ABC announced on Tuesday, February 1, that they would be repremanding the Sister Act star, 66, by suspending her for two weeks without pay after she stated during a live broadcast that the Holocaust was ‘not about race," — Goldberg has reportedly been "livid" by network head Kim Godwin's decison.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jonathan Greenblatt
Person
Whoopi Goldberg
Person
Bill Maher
Radar Online.com

Whoopi Goldberg's 'The View' Co-Stars Sunny Hostin, Joy Behar & Sara Haines 'Furious' At ABC Over Two-Week Suspension

Whoopi Goldberg's The View co-hosts are allegedly standing with the embattled star. Sunny Hostin, Joy Behar, and Sara Haines are reportedly pissed at ABC for suspending the 66-year-old following her unsettling comments about the Holocaust. Article continues below advertisement. ABC News president Kimberly Godwin dropped the hammer on Tuesday night....
CELEBRITIES
The Atlantic

Whoopi Goldberg’s American Idea of Race

It made sense, to the New York Daily News sports editor, that these guys dominated basketball. After all, “the game places a premium on an alert, scheming mind and flashy trickiness, artful dodging and general smartalecness,” not to mention their “God-given better balance and speed.”. He was...
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

Whoopi Goldberg Opens 'The View' by Addressing Her Remarks on the Holocaust: 'It Was About Race'

Whoopi Goldberg regrets her controversial remarks about the Holocaust, saying on Tuesday's episode of The View that she "misspoke" but that "words matter." The 66-year-old talk show host issued her remarks at the top of the show, which also included the guest appearance of Jonathan Greenblatt, the CEO of the Anti-Defamation League, who offered Goldberg and The View's audience more insight about the subject.
CELEBRITIES
seattlepi.com

Whoopi’s ‘View’ Fallout: Co-Hosts Silent On-Air About Suspension, Meghan McCain Slams ‘Half-Assed Apologies’

Whoop Goldberg’s “The View” co-hosts Joy Behar, Sara Haines and Sunny Hostin remained silent on the Wednesday, Feb. 2, episode of the ABC daytime talk show regarding Goldberg’s two-week suspension. ABC News president Kim Godwin announced in the evening of Tuesday, Feb., 1 that Goldberg would be suspended from “The View” following Goldberg’s remarks that the Holocaust was “not about race.” Behar started the Wednesday morning episode of “The View” by reiterating that Goldberg would be off the show for two weeks, then the hosts moved on to the “Hot Topics” segment.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abc News#Nexstar Media Inc
The Independent

Michael Rapaport blasted with snowball during Instagram live rant about Whoopi Goldberg

Well that’s one way to end the conversation.Comedian Michael Rapaport was interrupted during one of his signature video rants this week by a snowball to the face, according to a video he posted on Thursday, as the 51-year-old entertainer held forth about the recent Whoopi Goldberg Holocaust controversy.“This whole crap with this cancel culture,” Mr Rapaport begins to say, before a snowball comes flying into the frame and the phone appears to fall from the comedian’s hands.Another voice can be heard saying, “Shut up. Shut the f*** up. Nobody wants to hear it. You’ve been talking all f***ing week....
CELEBRITIES
Ok Magazine

Rabbi Suggests 'It's Time For Some Accountability' For ABC Following Whoopi Goldberg's False Holocaust Statements, Invites 'The View' To Film At The Museum Of Tolerance

Rabbi Abraham Cooper has a suggestion for ABC following Whoopi Goldberg's recent Holocaust comments. The L.A. based rabbi from the Simon Wiesenthal Center spoke with TMZ about the recent controversy revolving around the talk show host, who claimed earlier this week that the Holocaust was "not about race." Goldberg, 66,...
ENTERTAINMENT
TheDailyBeast

Meghan McCain Inserts Herself Into Whoopi Goldberg Holocaust Controversy

Meghan McCain didn’t want to weigh in on the latest controversy swirling around her former colleague’s commentary about the Holocaust and race on The View, but apparently felt that she had no choice. “I hate commenting on my old employer because I have moved on every way a person can move on,” she tweeted on Tuesday. “That being said I am an activist against antisemitism and it is a big part of my life. The growing threat is real and virulent and everywhere. I am heartbroken about what was said.” McCain, who did not reference Whoopi Goldberg by name, previously used her platform on The View to lecture Jewish members of the Senate including Bernie Sanders and Chuck Schumer on antisemitism and once broke down in tears explaining that while she herself is not Jewish and doesn’t “technically have Jewish family” she considers herself a “Zionist” and found Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar’s comments about Israel “very scary.”
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

Whoopi Goldberg tells The View audience she ‘misspoke’ when she said the Holocaust ‘isn’t about race’

Whoopi Goldberg addressed the controversy surrounding her comments on the Holocaust on Tuesday’s episode (1 February) of The View.At the beginning of the latest episode of the US talk show, Goldberg admitted that she “misspoke” and that she has since received “really helpful” information regarding her comments.The controversy began on Monday (31 January) when Goldberg and her co-hosts Joy Behar, Sara Haines and Ana Navarro discussed a Tennessee school board’s decision to ban Maus, a graphic novel about the Holocaust.After talking about the graphic novel, Goldberg said: “Let’s be truthful about it because the Holocaust isn’t about race. No....
CELEBRITIES
chicagocrusader.com

WHOOPI GOLDBERG AND A QUANDARY OF IRONIES

Recently Whoopi Goldberg, co-host of the ABC News talk show “The View,” was suspended for comments she made about the Jewish Holocaust. She said the Holocaust … “is not about race; it’s about man’s inhumanity to man…these are two white groups of people.” The Anti-Defamation League and other Jewish groups took immediate umbrage, and as a result, she received two weeks unpaid leave, even though she offered sincere apologies – twice. She said that it was about race AND man’s inhumanity to man.
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

Whoopi Goldberg and ‘The View’ Co-Hosts Slam Fan-Favorite Oscar Categories, Prefer ‘Snooty’ Awards

“The View” co-hosts just cast their vote against the Academy. During the February 15 episode of “The View,” hosts Ana Navarro, Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, and Sara Haines shared their disdain for the new 2022 Oscars fan voting categories. Ahead of the 94th Academy Awards on March 27, the Academy announced that, starting February 14, fans can cast their votes for two new special categories: #OscarsCheersMoment and #OscarsFanFavorite. Twitter users must tweet using either hashtag, and votes will count for any film, even if it was not nominated at the Oscars. Academy Award winner Goldberg explained that “moviegoers go to the movies for...
CELEBRITIES
ABC Big 2 News

ABC Big 2 News

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
643K+
Views
ABOUT

www.yourbasin.com: Basin trusted, Basin proud.

 https://www.yourbasin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy