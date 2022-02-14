ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleges

Thousands of UK university staff strike over pension cuts

By Sally Weale Education correspondent
The Guardian
The Guardian
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TE0Wb_0eEBXrQo00
Soas and UCL lecturers are seen at a picket line. Photograph: REX/Shutterstock

Thousands of UK university staff have gone on strike in a new wave of industrial action over pensions, pay and working conditions, claiming they have overwhelming support from students.

The University and College Union, which represents university workers, said huge numbers of UCU members had joined picket lines on Monday, where they were supported with musical accompaniment, DIY banners and chants.

By contrast, university employers said there were low levels of industrial action by what it called a minority of UCU members that apparently had little impact on students, in the latest stage of a long-running and increasingly acrimonious dispute.

The strike is the first of 10 days of action spread over three weeks. This week it involves 44 universities, including Cambridge, Leeds and Edinburgh, and focuses on pension cuts. Next week strike action will involve 68 universities when 50,000 staff are expected to walk out over pensions, pay and working conditions, affecting about a million students.

The UCU general secretary, Jo Grady, who joined the picket line at the University of Strathclyde, said staff were taking action to prevent a 35% cut to their guaranteed retirement income. “The response from students has been overwhelming and I want to thank every single one of them for standing with us,” she said.

“These strikes over pension cuts were totally avoidable, but university employers have so far failed to accept compromise proposals put forward by UCU, which would have protected pensions and avoided disruptive industrial action.

“Vice-chancellors should not doubt the resolve of our members who are determined to stick this out and win what they deserve.”

The pensions dispute is focused on the management and financing of the Universities Superannuation Scheme (USS), the UK’s biggest private pension scheme, which provides pensions to the UK’s older universities as well as for research institutes and academic thinktanks.

The two sides are also battling over issues such as the insecure fixed-term contracts used to employ an increasing number of teaching staff. On pay, the union is demanding a £2,500 pay increase for all staff, as well as action to tackle unmanageable workloads and equality pay gaps.

There was anger among university staff last week when it emerged that the Universities and Colleges Employers Association (UCEA) recommended that universities should dock 100% of pay for staff who work to rule as part of the forthcoming industrial action.

Raj Jethwa, the UCEA chief executive, said: “We are disappointed that UCU is encouraging its members to target students who have endured so many recent disruptions.

“While these early reports are of low levels of industrial action and disruption to teaching it does, of course, take time for these large organisations to find out exactly how many scheduled classes have not taken place on a given day.”

The strike is the latest in a long-running dispute. In late 2019, UCU staff at 60 universities initially went on strike, which grew to 74 institutions in a second wave of strikes that began in February 2020, when the dispute was overtaken by the Covid-19 outbreak, until it resumed with three days of strikes last December .

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Battle lines drawn over the future of UK’s biggest pension fund

The financial market collapse at the start of 2020 was, on the face of it, a disaster for the world’s pension funds. The value of stocks and some bonds worth trillions of pounds plummeted as the extent and depth of the global recession caused by Covid lockdowns became clear. The UK’s biggest private pension scheme, the Universities Superannuation Scheme (USS), was no different: the custodian of the retirement savings of 470,000 university and college workers lost billions of pounds.
ECONOMY
newschain

Teachers at 23 private schools strike over pensions

Private schools have said they are “disappointed” by a teachers’ strike over pensions, after a rise in pension contributions put them in a “very difficult position”. On Thursday, teachers at 23 independent schools within the Girls’ Day School Trust (GDST) went on strike, with around 1,500 members of the NEU teaching union involved.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#University College#University Of Cambridge#Leeds University#Soas#Ucl#Ucu
Telegraph

Staff shortages will force thousands of pharmacies to cut opening hours

Almost a fifth of pharmacies will be forced to reduce their opening hours, limiting patient access to prescriptions, due to a shortfall of 3,000 pharmacists, it has emerged. Vacancy rates have more than doubled between 2017 and 2021, according to data compiled by the Company Chemists Association (CCA). Although official...
HEALTH
Shropshire Star

Record number of poorer pupils apply to university

The numbers applying from China and India have increased significantly in the latest Ucas data. A record number of poorer pupils have applied to university or college this autumn, the latest figures from Ucas reveal. Overall, 28% of young people from the most disadvantaged areas applied to university, up from...
COLLEGES
BBC

Yorkshire universities show solidarity with national strike action

Staff at universities across Yorkshire have begun five days of strike action in a national row over pension cuts. University and College Union (UCU) says members in Leeds, Bradford, York and Sheffield have joined a walkout which will impact over a million UK students. The union says the dispute relates...
EDUCATION
The Independent

Students support striking lecturers with cake and biscuits

University lecturers have said the response from students to ten days of strikes starting today over pay, pensions and working conditions has been “overwhelming”.Students at 68 institutions will see their lecturers walk out in disputes over “beyond disgraceful” pay, conditions and pensions, the University and College Union (UCU) has said.Striking lecturers have reported being buoyed by the support from students, with some undergraduates bringing cakes and biscuits to the picket line.University and College Union (UCU) general secretary Jo Grady said that the “response from students has been overwhelming and I want to thank every single one of them for standing...
COLLEGES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Education
BBC

Fight for payment of UK pensions lost in Yemen warzone

Thousands of men who left their families in Yemen in the 1950s and worked for decades in British factories before returning to their war-torn homeland say they are facing a daily struggle to survive after their UK state pension payments were stopped without explanation. Amid a seven-year conflict in Yemen...
WORLD
BBC

Thousands of Australian nurses go on strike as Covid cases mount

Thousands of nurses in Australia's most populous state have gone on strike, protesting against stagnant pay and staffing shortages. It comes despite an order by the state's industrial relations commission to call off the strike. It is the first industrial action taken by nurses in almost a decade. The Omicron...
WORLD
Shropshire Star

New immigration rules for overseas care staff ‘will have little or no effect’

Social care providers will be able to recruit overseas workers to fill vacancies under relaxed immigration rules that came into force on Tuesday. Relaxed immigration rules for overseas care workers will have “little or no effect” because most UK employers do not pay enough for them to qualify for the scheme, a care charity has warned.
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Teachers reject ‘inadequate’ pay offer amid union strike warning

Teachers’ representatives have rejected an “inadequate” pay offer from Stormont, with one union warning of potential strike action.The Northern Ireland Teachers’ Council (NITC), which represents teachers in pay negotiations with management, said there was a need for a fresh offer that reflected high inflation rates.Teachers’ union the NASUWT said a survey of its members indicated that 70% were prepared to strike over the issue.Education Minister Michelle McIlveen said she was “disappointed” that an agreement had not been reached on the pay dispute.The NITC said it had submitted a pay claim for 2021-23 for 6%. The council said inflation was running...
EDUCATION
The Guardian

The Guardian

153K+
Followers
52K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy