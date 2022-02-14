ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drinks

Espresso’s popularity is booming. Now is a great time to learn how to make the perfect cup

By BestReviews, Lauren Corona
WATE
WATE
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Nrbuq_0eEBWZLX00

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details.

Whether you’ve already bought yourself a fancy espresso machine or you’re still in the market for one, making the perfect espresso isn’t just about equipment. The beans you use, preparation and method are all just as important.

Learning how to make the perfect espresso is a journey, so be prepared to make tweaks along the way until you’ve perfected your craft.

Choose the right espresso machine

While it isn’t the only factor, you can’t make good espresso without a decent espresso machine . Unfortunately, cheap machines just won’t cut it, so expect to pay at least $300-$500, though top-of-the-line models can cost thousands of dollars. Your chosen machine should have at least nine bars of pressure. More importantly, it should deliver consistency in pressure, extraction volume and water temperature to give you consistent results every time.

Start with quality coffee beans

Use high-quality medium or dark roast whole beans. These should be specialty beans roasted in small batches rather than grocery store brands. Single-origin beans, where all the beans in a batch are grown in the same region, are good, but single estate beans, where all beans are grown on the same farm, are even better.

Grind your beans correctly

You must grind beans to a fine consistency to make espresso. Use a manual or electric burr grinder for the most consistent results. Most will have an espresso setting.

Clean your portafilter

Make sure your portafilter (the basket you put your ground beans in) is completely clean before you use it. Oils and remnants from previous uses make your espresso tasteless than perfect.

Learn about ratios

If you’re serious about making espresso, you need to learn a little about the optimum ratio of coffee to water. All experts seem to have opinions on these ratios, but a 1:2 ratio is a good place to start, and you can experiment from there. Using a 1:2 ratio, you’ll need 15 grams of ground coffee for a 30-gram espresso shot.

Weigh your coffee and water

To perfect those ratios, you’ll need a sensitive digital kitchen scale. Assuming a standard 1:2 ratio, weigh 15 grams of ground coffee into your portafilter. When you’re ready to brew, place your espresso cup on your scales beneath your espresso machine, reset the scales so that they read zero with the cup in place and pull your espresso into the waiting cup. Once the scales read 30 grams, stop the flow of water.

Evenly distribute and tamp

It’s important to evenly distribute your coffee in the portafilter and tamp it evenly. You don’t need to use a lot of pressure, just enough to compact the coffee.

Keep an eye on extraction time

An ideal extraction time is around 25 to 30 seconds. If it takes you significantly more or less time to pull a shot of espresso to the desired weight, you might need to adjust the grind size or look at your machine’s settings.

What you need to make perfect espresso

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hQtXn_0eEBWZLX00

Gaggia Classic Pro Espresso Machine

Great for anyone who wants a quality espresso machine that doesn’t run into the thousands. It’s simple and doesn’t have a wide range of settings, but it makes fantastic espresso.

Sold by Amazon

SHOP NOW
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FbKj8_0eEBWZLX00

La Tribu Medium Roast Coffee

With their medium roast, these single estate beans are ideal for making espresso. They aren’t cheap, but they’ll help you on your way to pouring that perfect shot.

Sold by Amazon

SHOP NOW
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1s78Q2_0eEBWZLX00

Bodum Bistro Burr Coffee Grinder

This quality burr coffee grinder gives even results to improve your espresso. It has a range of grind size settings that come into play when making other styles of coffee.

Sold by Amazon

SHOP NOW
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2s6Brh_0eEBWZLX00

LuxHaus Calibrated Pressure Tamper

If you aren’t confident about tamping, this calibrated tamper helps you deliver the exact amount of pressure every time.

Sold by Amazon

SHOP NOW
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KjITo_0eEBWZLX00

KitchenTour Coffee Scale with Timer

Anyone serious about making quality espresso needs a scale to weigh the ground beans and the brewed coffee. This one is precise enough for the low weights you’ll need.

Sold by Amazon

SHOP NOW

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Lauren Corona writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WATE 6 On Your Side.

Comments / 0

Related
WATE

Out of time? 3 easy-to-make Super Bowl snacks

(NEXSTAR) — If you’re like me, you probably waited until the last second to put together your Super Bowl menu. No sweat. Our chefs (<cough> or journalists) across the nation put together some easy-to-make recipes you can whip together after a short trip to the store to pick up ingredients.
RECIPES
WATE

Woman charged with 18 counts of rape

An Englewood woman is facing 18 counts of aggravated statutory rape. McMinn County Sheriff Joe Guy said the sexual encounters with boys, all of whom attended McMinn Central High School.
ENGLEWOOD, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coffee Grinder#Espresso#Coffee Beans#Brewed Coffee#Coffee Machine#Food Drink#Beverages#Bestreviews
SPY

These Are the 19 Best Coffee Makers — From Drip to Cold Brew and Everything in Between

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. If you’re a coffee drinker, it is more than likely you aren’t fit for human interaction until you’ve had your first cup of the day. Or maybe that’s just us. Either way, coffee is the difference between functioning and not functioning for many people. But that doesn’t mean any cup of joe will do. To be sipping on the best brew to kickstart your day without having to head to your local coffee shop, you’re going to need the best...
FOOD & DRINKS
countryliving.com

How to Clean a Coffee Maker So Your Brew Always Tastes Fresh

Though you can always rely on your coffee maker to brew up some morning magic that'll jumpstart your day, you can't rely on that coffee maker to keep itself clean. Just as you have to manually clean your electric kettle and clean your dishwasher, coffee makers are another kitchen appliance that require regular washings to avoid the accumulation of bacteria and buildup. Coffee grounds leave residue in the brew basket, and when you don't descale your coffee maker, you end up with bitter-tasting brew—and worse still, you could end up developing yeast and mold in the reservoir.
FOOD & DRINKS
shefinds

Dietitians Say This Is The One Coffee Replacement You Should Be Drinking Each Morning For A Healthier Gut

Coffee is universally a fan favorite way to start off the morning, offering a boost of energy to the body while also available in a variety of preparations so you never grow bored. But while your morning cup of coffee has been shown to have some significant health benefits, particularly when consumed black, it may also cause digestive distress and stomach discomfort that can put people off from drinking it.
NUTRITION
marthastewart.com

Le Creuset Debuted Brand-New Fish Bakers, Mugs, and Hydration Bottles—Shop the New Releases Here

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. A Le Creuset product launch is always a sight to see. The brand, known for its durable stoneware, welcomes new pieces that can fulfill a wide-range of cooking needs and more. Now, the brand has launched three new products that'll make your everyday life a little easier and more colorful. The Le Creuset Fish Baker ($125, lecreuset.com) can fit up to a two-pound whole fish, and the stylish embossed design makes it an oven-to-table winner. The Le Creuset Extra-Large Logo Mug ($22, lecreuset.com) and Le Creuset Hydration Bottle ($35, lecreuset.com) will help you enjoy your favorite beverages throughout the day. The stoneware mugs can hold up to 20 ounces of liquid and the stainless-steel bottles are great for hydrating on the go (and they keep drinks cold up for up to 24 hours and hot for up to 12 hours. Here, shop these new Le Creuset essentials.
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Mashed

Why You Should Never Store Your Food In The Snow

Every winter, social media is flooded with hilarious videos and pictures of people opening up their front doors to a wall of snow several feet high, and pulling out an ice-cold beer, or, in some cases, things like milk, or even prepared food. When the power goes out, this may seem like a logical choice — to keep food from spoiling if the temperature inside the refrigerator isn't maintained.
FOOD SAFETY
Mashed

How To Make Perfect Chicken Wings Every Time, According To A McCormick Chef - Exclusive

The winter months mean frigid temps, dark days, and lots of time spent indoors. But, it also means football Sundays, leading up to the game to end all games — the Super Bowl. And along with game days come all the game day foods, of course. 'Tis the season for nachos, seven layer dip, jalapeño poppers, and the holy grail of Super Bowl snacks, the mighty chicken wing. Whether you're buffalo all the way, like to sweeten things up with barbecue, or reach for some other go-to sauce to toss them up, you can pretty much never go wrong pairing a big basket of wings with the big game. That is, as long as they're made well.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Kitchn

I Tried the Entire Lineup of New Ice Cream from Breyers, Klondike, Magnum, and Talenti — Here’s My Honest Review

There are two types of people in this world: Those who eat ice cream all year round, and those who only eat ice cream in the summer. (And then there’s our News & Culture Editor, Ni’Kesia, who doesn’t eat it all — as I’m sure you suspect, we are no longer on speaking terms.) I, however, am the former, so when I got the opportunity to try the entire lineup of new frozen treats from Unilever it was a no brainer!
FOOD & DRINKS
vinepair.com

Cocktail College: How to Make the Perfect Sidecar

In this episode of “Cocktail College,” Tim McKirdy sits down with Joaquín Simó of New York City’s Pouring Ribbons. They explore the extensive history of the Sidecar, a classic cocktail made with Cognac, orange liqueur, and lemon juice. As with all classic drinks, the Sidecar’s...
DRINKS
Us Weekly

Treat Yourself to This Salt & Straw Ice Cream Collab With The Salty Donut

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below. I scream, you scream, we all scream for ice cream — especially when the taste is next level! Allow Us to introduce you to Salt & Straw. Known for delicious desserts with unexpected flavor combos (i.e. pear and blue cheese), this ice cream shop has attracted a cult following. Don’t be surprised to encounter long lines at any given Salt & Straw location. Originating in Portland, Oregon, the popular chain has outposts across the country and also delivers custom shipments from online orders.
FOOD & DRINKS
FanSided

Hostess Boost Jumbo Donettes look to energize the morning

For many people, coffee and a donut is a great way to start the day. The combination of caffeine and sweetness offers that boost many people crave. With the new Hostess Boost Jumbo Donettes, there is a little extra in those tasty donuts. Many people grab those Hostess mini-donuts as...
RETAIL
Denver Post

How to make the perfect meringue and three recipes to try

There are few transformations in cooking as miraculous as turning an egg into a meringue. With only some sugar, air and a small amount of effort, a bowl of modest egg whites can become extravagantly glossy and puffed, ready to dress up all manner of swoopy, fancy confections — festooned on cakes, piped into pavlovas and kisses, or swirled onto pies.
RECIPES
Mashed

Silk Has Good News For Plant-Based Coffee Creamer Users

For vegan and lactose-intolerant consumers, now is a better time than ever to find plant-based milk options. Non-dairy milks have made their way not only into store-bought cartons, but also into plant-based Cold Stone Creamery treats, packs of dark chocolate vegan ice cream at Costco, and beyond. Over the last few years, popular soy milk brand Silk has broadened its product line to include milks, yogurts, and creamers made with coconuts, cashews, almonds, and more. Now, the line is expanding once again with new ingredients for your coffee.
FOOD & DRINKS
Sunderland Echo

Best rice cookers 2022: how to make great rice every time, with rice cookers from Tefal, Sage, Russell Hobbs

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement. Rice is a much-loved staple food, but it’s all too easy to overcook. Fed up with sloppy rice? Us too. That’s where rice cookers come in, cooking your grains to fluffy perfection so that you can focus on the fun bits.
RECIPES
WATE

WATE

13K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WATE 6 On Your Side provides the latest news, weather and sports coverage of Knoxville and East Tennessee.

 https://www.wate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy