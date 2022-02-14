Northwest Chicago Catholic school helps recently displaced families

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) – Three families, who are all related, lost their Old Irving Park home in a massive fire on Jan. 19.

Two of their pets, a dog and a cat, also died and the families were left with nothing.

“No toys, no clothes, no food, nothing,” said Hiromi Romano. “We couldn’t save anything.”

Several of the children attend St. Bartholomew Catholic School in Portage Park.

Principal Nelmi Osiecki told WBBM Newsradio she told other Catholic school principals about the recent tragedy and neighboring St. Ferdinand Catholic School stepped up to help.

“The student council sold these little stuffed animal bracelets and the proceeds went to purchase items for the families who experienced the fire several weeks ago so it was just an act of love and kindness,” Osiecki said.

St. Ferdinand students raised $500 to buy clothes, toiletries and gift cards which were donated to the families during an assembly at St. Bart’s Monday morning.

“We’re all Catholic schools, we care for one another,” said Osiecki. “People are loving and people want to give and that’s what happened.”

Romano said with 11 people living together, the toiletries will go a long way in helping them get back on their feet.

“We finish a bottle of shampoo every two days so this helps a lot,” she said. “We feel very, very happy with this.”

A GoFundMe page has also raised more than $65,000.