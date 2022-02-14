Laura Dern’s Outfit In ‘Jurassic Park Dominion’ Trailer Reminiscent Of Original Film

The trailer for Jurassic Park Dominion is finally here! The new film pays homage to the first Jurassic Park film in many ways. It will bring back several of the actors from the original film including Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum, and Sam Neill. In the trailer, you can see a glimpse of Laura’s character Dr. Ellie Sattler. Her outfit definitely brings back memories of the first movie!

In the 1993 film, Laura wore a shirt tied in a knot over a tank top and khaki shorts. While you may not think much of their outfits in the movie, it was reportedly meant to be slightly feminine but also show authority and be realistic. It wouldn’t be right if she were running from dinosaurs wearing heels.

Laura Dern’s character wears a similar outfit in the new ‘Jurassic Park’ film to pay tribute to the original

JURASSIC PARK, Laura Dern, 1993 / Everett Collection

Her salmon-colored shirt from the original film was once in an auction and said that it was just a shirt from Gap. In the trailer, she wears a very similar outfit but with navy shorts instead of khaki. It is likely a tribute to the original film and shows that she hasn’t changed much in 30 years.

JURASSIC PARK, Richard Attenborough, Martin Ferrero, Sam Neill, Jeff Goldblum, Laura Dern, 1993. ©MCA/Courtesy Everett Collection

Laura did return for the third Jurassic Park film but she hasn’t been seen in one of the movies for over twenty years. It is great to see some of the original cast together in the new movie. Are you going to watch it?

Check out the trailer below to see a glimpse at her outfit as well as the premise for the film: