ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

What internet outrage reveals about race and TikTok's algorithm

By Jess Kung
WEKU
WEKU
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Er9i8_0eEBTueT00
Nicole Xu for NPR West Elm Caleb went from a local Hinge player to dating supervillain, the target of a massive, righteous internet investigation. An audience of millions helped uncover and blow up his personal information.

The Super Bowl is over, so we are officially in Valentine's Day mode over here. We're going to get into a story we haven't been able to stop thinking about for weeks: West Elm Caleb. Why was he dubbed one of the year's first internet villains? And what does his saga tell us about race on the internet? Let's dive in.

Here's the backstory: In early January, a woman posted a TikTok about her frustration with being ghosted after dates. In the video, she specifies she's in New York City, and her caption references a tall guy named Caleb. That's about it.

But this smattering of info, catalyzed by TikTok's powerful recommendation algorithm, turned the video into a lighthouse for a swath of young, mostly white women in the NYC dating scene. In the comments and their own videos, about a dozen women shared stories about meeting a tall guy named Caleb on Hinge, who said he worked at West Elm as a furniture designer.

In front of a growing audience, women who said they had or were currently dating Caleb pieced together a character built out of red flags. The man who told them he had "just deleted Hinge" had apparently actually left their meeting to go to another date, they said. As the story spread, more and more people chimed in, analyzing Caleb's behavior, trying to find their local equivalents, calling him everything from emotionally manipulative to a love bomber to a sociopath.

And so as these things go, Caleb went from a local Hinge player to dating supervillain, the target of a massive, righteous internet investigation. An audience of millions helped uncover and blow up his personal information. Several brands made posts trying to dunk on Caleb and edge in on the attention — a non-West Elm furniture store, a rival dating app, Hellman's mayo for some reason.

It was around this time that it jumped from a TikTok trend to Internet News, with pieces bursting forth about how actually, this punishment didn't fit the crime. Caleb's behavior, while certainly questionable sounding, really didn't seem outside the realm of normal (given the generally low standards for boys on the apps.)

And while it's good that many called out the overstep in reaction, it also made us think about the ways that these outrage cycles happen, and often get ignored, when people of color are involved. Mass harassment, character attack and doxxing are all pretty par for the course for people who stumble into internet attention. But this case seemed to play out in a very specific way.

Which raises some questions: How exactly did Caleb get so much attention in the first place, and what kind of attention was it? While social media companies tend to stay tight-lipped about how their algorithms work, TikTok describes part of their recommendation system as "collaborative filtering" — a system that creates "personalized" recommendations by showing you what other users who like the same things as you also like (yeah, it's the kind of thing that takes a few diagrams to explain.)

Marc Faddoul, an A.I. researcher who raised concerns about racial bias in TikTok's recommendations, told Buzzfeed News that "Collaborative filtering may also reproduce whatever bias there is in people's behavior. People who tend to like blonde teens tend to like a whole lot of other blonde teens."

But viral zeitgeistiness isn't just about the amount of eyeballs on a story. It's also about the type of audience attached to those eyeballs. Are the people watching you mostly looking for easy fun? Or is your audience saturated with content makers, who make response videos or work for ad agencies or national news organizations?

On TikTok, there's a flipside to the white stories that get the most mainstream attention — Black users have consistently had to fight for visibility and credit. Last year, creators flagged that terms like "Black Lives Matter'' and "Black people" were seemingly being suppressed by automated moderation. The Black dancers and choreographers who consistently created the biggest dance trends on the Internet watched white users skyrocket to popularity by copying their work — to the point of a content strike, also last year.

Another recent, more sobering social media phenomenon also raised questions about the line between pre-programmed and live human editorial bias. The disappearance of Gabby Petito last year got national attention in part because it attracted a huge, algorithm-driven wave of internet sleuthing. That tragedy and its widespread coverage lead to a renewed spotlight on "Missing White Woman Syndrome," since many noted that the case stood in harsh contrast to the 710 Indigenous people who were reported missing in Wyoming in the past decade, who received relatively little media attention.

The more our lives become intertwined and caught up in tech and social media algorithms, the more it's worth trying to understand and unpack just how those algorithms work. Who becomes viral, and why? Who gets harassed, who gets defended, and what are the lasting repercussions? And how does the internet both obscure and exacerbate the racial and gender dynamics that already animate so much of our social interactions?

If you liked this excerpt from Code Switch, subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

Experts Agree: This Is The One Social Media App You Should Delete Immediately Because It Shares Your Data The Most

Before you assume Facebook is the one and only social media app that should be deleted ASAP if data sharing is your concern, we regret to inform you that there are a few others that belong in the sketchy category. Social media will always provide an amazing distraction, as well as a way of connecting, but several platforms are taking advantage of users’ loyalty and the data that are willing to share with the public. If privacy is an issue for you, experts agree: this is the one social media app you should delete immediately because it shares your data the most.
CELL PHONES
The Bold Italic

Facebook Is Now Losing Active Users

It’s a first recorded for the social media giant… ever. The benevolent gloss of Facebook has been completely stripped off over the past decade. Whatever glow is left has been tarnished by the platform’s ability to nearly disassemble democracy, spread misinformation ad nauseam, and take advantage of its contracted workforce. The whole Meta rebranding — the new parent company organized under Facebook that contains its various sister entities, like WhatsApp and Instagram, beneath the same umbrella — didn’t really help mask its dimmed public perception, either.
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#Algorithms#West Elm Caleb#Internet News
New Haven Register

TikTok is About At-Bats — Not Perfect

Be Yourself — Whether selling homes or hosting a podcast, Kyle Inserra is the same person in every setting. This proves true on TikTok, too. By owning his authenticity, Kyle can quickly create content and organically reach watchers with the same interests and intent as him. Get Your Reps...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Fast Company

Robot swarm! When internet cookies chase you IRL

As you take a few steps into the room, a swarm of robots descends upon your ankles like a pack of puppies. One has horns, like a character straight out of a Studio Ghibli film. Another wears a messy grass skirt too high on its head, like a cross between a hula dancer and Cousin Itt. They are autonomous, AI-filled, vision-tracking surveillance machines. But they are also . . . adorable?
TECHNOLOGY
Android Central

The Facebook News Feed is next in line for Meta's rebranding treatment

Meta has renamed the Facebook News Feed, which is now just "Feed." The rebrand comes after the company and its products were recently rebranded. The new "Feed" should remain functionally the same as it did before. Meta has announced via Twitter that it is renaming the "News Feed" for the...
INTERNET
The Atlantic

Facebook Has a Superuser-Supremacy Problem

If you want to understand why Facebook too often is a cesspool of hate and disinformation, a good place to start is with users such as John, Michelle, and Calvin. John, a caps-lock devotee from upstate New York, calls House Speaker Nancy Pelosi “PIGLOSI,” uses the term negro, and says that the right response to Democrats with whom they disagree is to “SHOOT all of them.” Michelle rails against the “plandemic.” Calvin uses gay as a slur and declares that Black neighborhoods are always “SHITHOLES.” You’ve almost certainly encountered people like these on the internet. What you may not realize, though, is just how powerful they are.
INTERNET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
Nieman Lab

Facebook renames News Feed just “Feed”

Facebook and news have had a fraught relationship. Hyperpartisan content tends to draw the most engagement. Misinformation on the platform is rampant thanks in part to a small group of abusive, toxic “superusers.” But for all of those headaches — and mounting European legal challenges, and content moderation horror stories here and abroad — most people don’t read any news on Facebook at all. (They go elsewhere to read news, however, when Facebook is down.)
INTERNET
psychologytoday.com

How We Became Brainwashed By Social Media

How we've become comfortable riding psychologically solo. How much do we rely on social media for news or social experiences?. We have a natural human tendency to focus more attention on negative than positive events and situations. This is part one of a three-part series published over three consecutive weeks.
INTERNET
Grazia

TikTok's Newest Fascination is With 'Slugging' - But What Is It?

Some might argue that TikTok is not the place for valuable beauty advice. And yes, they're half right: it is often filled with bonkers beauty trends that garner millions and squillions of views (like SPF contouring - don't do it, unless you want an increased risk of skin cancer). However, it's also home to an impressive roster of dermatologists that seek to debunk these downright dangerous skincare trends, time and time again. Dermatologists, saving Gen Z's skin, one video at a time...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Distractify

TikToker Calls Woman a "Karen" After She Points out His Videos Are Disruptive to the Neighborhood

With the advent of smartphones and social media, any public space suddenly becomes a potential shoot location for Influencers trying to populate their feeds with content. There are some people out there doing the lord's work that folks seem to love, and then there are people who roll their eyes when someone at the gym walks past their camera during a stretch routine or gets in the way of their mirthless and uninspired dance.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
pocketnow.com

Meta’s Facebook is facing legal issues over facial recognition practices

It seems that Meta loves spending time in courtrooms defending Facebook. Unfortunately, the company keeps getting in trouble thanks to its data collecting practices and privacy issues. The latest issue involves the Texas attorney general’s office, which recently sued Meta’s Facebook, claiming that the social media platform violated state privacy protection by collecting facial recognition data of millions of Texans without their approval.
INTERNET
CNET

YouTube's big plans for 2022 include less-toxic comments, more shopping

YouTube on Thursday unveiled its development plans for 2022 on the YouTube Official Blog. The video platform is exploring several new features, including the ability for content creators to set channel guidelines -- enabling them to shape the tone of the conversation in their comments -- and allowing people to shop directly on YouTube via tagged items in their favorite channel's videos. YouTube also plans to give viewers the option to sort comments timed to the moment they're watching a video.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
9to5Mac

New report details how Apple forced Facebook to pivot its advertising tech

Meta, Facebook’s parent company, reported a 26% decrease in revenue last week, a total of $250 billion. One of the biggest claims Facebook is making to account for the loss of revenue is that Apple’s changes to the way ads work within iOS apps are making it harder for both advertisers and app-makers to track users’ internet behavior.
INTERNET
The Independent

Spotify accused of pushing anti-vaxx conspiracy theory songs on recommendation playlists

Spotify has come under fire for reportedly promoting anti-vaxx conspiracy theory songs on their recommendation playlists.The music streamer has found itself at the centre of a debate about the sharing of misinformation, in particular regarding comments made by Joe Rogan about the Covid-19 vaccine on his Spotify Original podcast.Now, The Observer reports that Spotify has actively promoted songs including conspiracy theories about the vaccine to users.The tracks were not only discoverable through Spotify’s search bar, but were promoted in automatically generated playlists of similarly themed songs to users who listened to one.One such track included the lyrics: “They fooled...
MUSIC
WEKU

WEKU

Lexington, KY
46K+
Followers
5K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted national and regional news source serving Lexington, Kentucky and beyond. Get the full story at WEKU.org

 https://www.weku.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy