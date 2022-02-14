Adrian Peterson arrested on domestic violence charge

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Free-agent running back Adrian Peterson was arrested at Los Angeles International Airport on Sunday on a felony domestic violence charge. As The Washington Post’s Nicki Jhabvala writes, the incident took place in the morning onboard an airplane flying to Houston.

According to a statement from the Los Angeles Airport Police, they were called to respond to “a verbal and physical altercation between a male suspect and a female victim,” later identified as Peterson and his wife. Peterson was removed from the plane before it took off, and his wife and the other passengers completed the flight without further issue.

A representative for Peterson released a statement which reads in part, “this is a private misunderstanding between husband and wife and we anticipate it will all be resolved shortly.” Peterson was taken into custody with a $50K bail and released on bond later in the day. ESPN’s John Keim adds that his wife “was not going to press charges.” Peterson pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor reckless assault charge committed against his then-four-year-old son in 2014.

The 36-year-old continued his career by signing with the Titans midseason after they lost Derrick Henry to injury. Not long after, he found himself in Seattle, though he only appeared in four total games in 2021. The former league MVP has bounced around to six teams since his illustrious tenure in Minnesota. Just shy of 15,000 career rushing yards, which ranks him fifth all time, he intends to play in 2022.