ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Adrian Peterson arrested on domestic violence charge

By Adam La Rose
Pro Football Rumors
Pro Football Rumors
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PxvCu_0eEBTr0I00
Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Free-agent running back Adrian Peterson was arrested at Los Angeles International Airport on Sunday on a felony domestic violence charge. As The Washington Post’s Nicki Jhabvala writes, the incident took place in the morning onboard an airplane flying to Houston.

According to a statement from the Los Angeles Airport Police, they were called to respond to “a verbal and physical altercation between a male suspect and a female victim,” later identified as Peterson and his wife. Peterson was removed from the plane before it took off, and his wife and the other passengers completed the flight without further issue.

A representative for Peterson released a statement which reads in part, “this is a private misunderstanding between husband and wife and we anticipate it will all be resolved shortly.” Peterson was taken into custody with a $50K bail and released on bond later in the day. ESPN’s John Keim adds that his wife “was not going to press charges.” Peterson pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor reckless assault charge committed against his then-four-year-old son in 2014.

The 36-year-old continued his career by signing with the Titans midseason after they lost Derrick Henry to injury. Not long after, he found himself in Seattle, though he only appeared in four total games in 2021. The former league MVP has bounced around to six teams since his illustrious tenure in Minnesota. Just shy of 15,000 career rushing yards, which ranks him fifth all time, he intends to play in 2022.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Pro Football Rumors

Saints could promote defensive line coach Ryan Nielsen to DC

The Saints promoted from within to fill their head coach position and halted their offensive coordinator search to keep Pete Carmichael in that role. Their other top staff job may involve a similar process. Defensive line coach Ryan Nielsen is a candidate to take over as defensive coordinator, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com notes. Nielsen, 42, has been with the Saints for the past five seasons, each as the team’s D-line coach. Nielsen has DC experience, but it came at the mid-major (Northern Illinois) and Division I-FCS (Central Connecticut State) levels. The Saints also have a former NFL defensive coordinator on staff, in secondary coach Kris Richard. The former Seahawks DC should receive a look as well. He met with both the Ravens and Steelers about their DC vacancies last month. The Saints have met with multiple outside candidates, Michael Wilhoite and Aubrey Pleasant, for the position as well. Wilhoite began his coaching career in New Orleans, working as a lower-level assistant from 2019-20.
NFL
Pro Football Rumors

Vikings officially hire Kevin O'Connell as head coach

It’s officially official. On Wednesday, the Vikings officially announced the hiring of Kevin O’Connell as their new head coach. “We are ecstatic to add Kevin as our head coach,” said Vikings owner Mark Wilf. “He is a strong leader, an innovative coach and an excellent communicator. Kevin played the game at all levels, which gives him a unique connection to players, and he is highly respected throughout the league. Vikings fans should be excited for the future of this team under Kevin’s direction.”
NFL
Pro Football Rumors

Saints interview Jay Gruden for OC position

Another name has been added to the Saints’ search for an offensive coordinator. As On3 Sports’ Matt Zenitz reports (via Twitter), Jay Gruden has interviewed with the team. The team has been looking for a new coordinator on offense and defense, and already met with multiple candidates for each vacancy. New Orleans has already added Doug Marrone to the offensive staff, but they still have a decision to make regarding incumbent OC Pete Carmichael. In fact, Zenitz reports that Carmichael remaining in that role still “seems like a possibility.”
NFL
Pro Football Rumors

Report: Saints to retain Pete Carmichael as offensive coordinator

Pete Carmichael was believed to be ticketed for a non-offensive coordinator role in 2022, but the Saints are now planning to keep him in the same post. Sean Payton‘s right-hand man on offense has been with the Saints since Payton arrived in 2006, and he rose to the OC level ahead of New Orleans’ 2009 Super Bowl-winning season. Despite the Saints bringing in candidates for OC interviews, they are keeping Carmichael on board here, per Ian Rapoport of NFL.com.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
State
Minnesota State
State
Washington State
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
City
Washington, CA
Pro Football Rumors

Vikings to interview Rams RB coach Thomas Brown for OC job

Following a Super Bowl win on Sunday, Rams running backs coach Thomas Brown is now eyeing a potential promotion. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter (via Twitter), Brown will interview with the Vikings for their offensive coordinator job. [RELATED: Vikings Plan To Hire Rams’ Kevin O’Connell]. Former Rams...
NFL
Pro Football Rumors

Dolphins hiring four-time Pro Bowler Sam Madison as cornerbacks/passing-game specialist

Sam Madison is set to return to Miami. The former Pro Bowl Dolphins cornerback agreed to join their coaching staff Wednesday night, per ESPN.com’s Adam Schefter. A Chiefs assistant for three seasons, Madison will join Mike McDaniel‘s Dolphins staff as a passing-game specialist and cornerbacks coach. Madison played nine seasons as a Dolphins cornerback, earning four Pro Bowl bids and notching first-team All-Pro honors twice.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adrian Peterson
Pro Football Rumors

Saints interview Chargers LBs coach Michael Wilhoite for DC

The search for a new defensive coordinator continues in New Orleans. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Saints interviewed Michael Wilhoite for the vacancy (Twitter link). Wilhoite, 35, had a seven-year NFL career, including six with the 49ers. That stretch included an appearance in Super Bowl XLVII and set...
NFL
Pro Football Rumors

Deshaun Watson open to Buccaneers, Vikings as trade destinations?

Deshaun Watson has not played since Week 17 of the 2020 season and is entangled in multiple investigations related to alleged sexual assault and/or sexual misconduct. But the Texans quarterback has received three Pro Bowl nods and is just 26. This type of quarterback is rarely available, which will lead to buzz about his destination for a second straight offseason.
NFL
Pro Football Rumors

Bengals QB Joe Burrow suffered MCL sprain in Super Bowl

After the Bengals announced a brand new deal for head coach Zac Taylor, they delivered even more good news on Wednesday. Quarterback Joe Burrow is only dealing with an MCL sprain, according to doctors, which means that he won’t need surgery this offseason. Burrow went down in the fourth...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Violence#Titans#The Washington Post#Espn
Pro Football Rumors

Bengals looking at number of extensions for assistant coaches

While Super Bowl LVI didn’t go the way the Bengals wanted, their 2021 postseason run demonstrated that they are set to be a force in the AFC for years to come. One of the results of their success is not only an expected contract extension for head coach Zac Taylor, but a number of assistants on his staff as well.
NFL
Pro Football Rumors

Seahawks star WR DK Metcalf had foot surgery

After the Seahawks’ season ended, there were questions as to whether or not wide receiver D.K. Metcalf would undergo foot surgery. It turns out the answer to that question is yes. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport tweets that Metcalf did indeed have a minor procedure recently. Rapoport adds that...
NFL
Pro Football Rumors

Titans GM Jon Robinson endorses Ryan Tannehill as starting QB

Before the Titans’ playoff exit in the Divisional Round, there was a great deal of speculation surrounding quarterback Ryan Tannehill and his future with the team. After the loss – and in particular, Tannehill’s performance in the game – sentiment that Tennessee could need an upgrade only increased.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Pro Football Rumors

Dolphins hire Chargers assistant Frank Smith as OC

Not long after interviewing Frank Smith for the biggest remaining role on Mike McDaniel’s new staff in Miami, the team has hired him, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports. Smith, 40, began his NFL coaching career with the Saints in 2010, following six seasons in the college ranks. He then spent three years as the tight ends coach of the Bears, which is the same title he held with the Raiders. From 2018-20, Smith oversaw the unit that includes Darren Waller, who has evolved from a castaway to one of the league’s best at the position. Last season, he worked as the run game coordinator and offensive line coach of the Chargers.
NFL
Pro Football Rumors

TE Cameron Brate expected to stick with Buccaneers

The tight end has taken “literal” pay cuts in each of the past two offseasons, per Auman. Brate inked a six-year, $40.8M extension with the organization in 2018, and he’s set to earn $6.8M in 2022. The former undrafted free agent out of Harvard took a bit...
NFL
Pro Football Rumors

Bengals sign HC Zac Taylor to extension

Zac Taylor is going to stay awhile. On Wednesday morning, the Bengals announced a brand-new extension for their head coach that will take him through the 2026 season. “Zac has come into the league and worked to develop the foundations for a winning program that can be successful over time,” said Bengals president Mike Brown. “The fruits of Zac’s efforts were seen this year, and Zac is well-regarded by our players and coaches. I know the effort and passion Zac brings to the building and to our team, and I am pleased by his approach. And I think the city of Cincinnati sees him the way the players and I do. He’s brought excitement to the town and deserves credit and recognition for that.”
NFL
Pro Football Rumors

Pro Football Rumors

3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
898K+
Views
ABOUT

Pro Football Rumors is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate NFL rumors. The site focuses on free agent signings, trades, and the NFL draft.

 https://www.profootballrumors.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy