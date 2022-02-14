ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Will Lovie Smith Help Texans Retain Top Free Agents?

By Coty M. Davis
 2 days ago

HOUSTON — At the start of the new league year, the Houston Texans will have 28 players set to hit free agency in March. The effects from a 4-13 record could bring a roster overhaul to the organization for the second consecutive year.

General Manager Nick Caserio could have a daunting task trying to retain several vital players set to hit the free agency market. But the hiring of Lovie Smith as head coach could prevent the Texans from losing a number of their key players from the 2021 campaign.

One player who could have a change of heart about departing Houston this off-season is safety Justin Reid. He was one of the first players to show how delighted they were in Smith's hiring on social media and and in conversations with teammates..

"Some of the things we do here are just different, like how we track the tight end," Reid said during a media availability in late November. "But he has little nuances and it’s all in allowing the defense to be more aggressive, so guys don’t have to worry about two gaps. It’s a little bit different but I am a fan of it because it’s a lot faster, a lot more aggressive.

"You don’t have to do as much side-to-side reading. It’s more downhill, north and south. I think that’s created some more pressure that we’ve been missing the last couple of years."

Reid's future with the franchise has been in doubt since the conclusion of the 2021 season. The Stanford prodigy Houston drafted in 2018 had arguably his best season playing under Smith as the Texans' defensive coordinator. But off-field frustration regarding the direction of the organization made Reid noncommittal about the possibility of re-signing with the Texans.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yhHxA_0eEBSntf00

One significant concern Reid had about the Texans last season was the instability several of his teammates experienced with their position and snap count under the previous regime.

Reid felt the inability to create a sense of stability hampered the on-field development of multiple players, including cornerback Lonnie Johnson Jr. — who began the season at safety.

"It’s not easy for him being rotated from corner to safety, safety back to corner — he’s still trying to find his footing on what his best position is,” Reid said. "Every year it’s been something different. His first year, he’s a corner. The second year, he’s a safety. Next year, he learns a completely new defensive system. There needs to be some consistency for him, too, to see that growth."

In addition to Reid, the Texans have several key players the hiring of Smith could help Caserio retain — which includes Kamu Grugier-Hill, Desmond King and Christian Kirksey. All three players expressed their enthusiasm playing under Smith, who helped the Texans record 25 takeaways one year after the franchise registered nine in 2020.

"When you look at Lovie’s track record, he always has defenses that have a bunch of takeaways, and that’s something that he preached," Kirksey said. "He put special emphasis on takeaways and we focused on it. Obviously, it was a good outcome for us to see all those takeaways."

Houston, TX
