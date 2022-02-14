ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Nicole Sheridan Poses with Husband Taylor in Stunning Valentine’s Day Photo

By Leanne Stahulak
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24ZZPR_0eEBRXl800

“Yellowstone” creator Taylor Sheridan and his wife Nicole Sheridan might just be Western couple goals as they celebrate Valentine’s Day together.

Taylor Sheridan and Nic have been married since 2013 and have one son together, Gus. Like Taylor, Nic is an accomplished wrangler and cowgirl. She’s also been a model and actress.

But both husband and wife look like models in Nic’s latest Instagram post. In the black-and-white photo, we see Taylor Sheridan leaning over a fence post to put an arm around Nic’s shoulders. Nic looks effortlessly cool as she leans back against the fence post with her hands in her jeans pockets.

“Happy Valentine’s Day,” Nicole Sheridan captioned the post, along with several lips, fire, and heart emojis.

Several “Yellowstone” and “1883” stars commented with love on the Sheridans’ post. From the “Yellowstone” side of things, Cole Hauser and Jen Landon commented with heart and fire emojis. Audrey McGraw, daughter of “1883” stars Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, also commented with fire emojis. Everyone is loving this look from Taylor Sheridan and his wife.

Taylor Sheridan Talks Buying Four-Sixes Ranch in Texas

Last year, Taylor Sheridan announced that he’d be working on two spin-offs to his iconic “Yellowstone” show. One of those spin-offs, “1883,” just aired its eighth episode yesterday. But we’ve heard surprisingly little about Sheridan’s other spin-off, “6666.”

“6666” is based on the real Four-Sixes Ranch out near Fort Worth, Texas. Coincidentally, Taylor Sheridan recently purchased that land in real life, which might have to do with the spin-off and might not. While attending an event at the National Cowgirl Museum and Hall of Fame, Sheridan opened up a bit about buying the massive property.

“The Four Sixes Ranch is a Texas institution, and to get to be its steward of the next generation and hopefully after that with my family…it’s a great responsibility,” he said.

“I wish I could say I have greater ambition than just wanting to work close to where I live,” Taylor Sheridan added. “That was it to begin and then it evolved into something else. It’s a great story to tell, no one’s really explored how people came to this place and how they went to other places and what that took.”

Hopefully, we get to see several stories about the origin and evolution of the Four-Sixes in the eventual “Yellowstone” spin-off. But Taylor Sheridan spent a pretty penny on purchasing one of the biggest cattle ranches in the country.

According to earlier reports, Sheridan and partners spent about $200 million on the 140,000-acre property. While that’s a massive amount of money, it’s still less than the listed price of $340 million. We can’t wait to see how the Sheridans adjust to the new living space and use it in future shows.

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

‘1883’ Star Eric Nelsen Poses With Cole Hauser and Taylor Sheridan at the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo

Now that his time on 1883 is done with, Eric Nelsen seems to be making the media and fan rounds with Taylor Sheridan and company. At the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo, Nelsen joined Sheridan and Yellowstone’s Cole Hauser for a signing and meet and greet event. There was a large crowd in line waiting to see the three stars. What Sheridan has built in the last few years is nothing short of amazing. And, it seems that he is just getting started.
FORT WORTH, TX
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Star Cole Hauser Dedicates Valentine’s Day to All the ‘Amazing Women’ in His Life

“Yellowstone” star Cole Hauser posted a sweet Valentine’s Day message to all the important women in his life, including his wife, Cynthia. The two have been married since 2006 and now have three kids together. Their oldest son, Ryland, is 17, while their middle son Colt is 13 and their daughter Steely Rose is 9. Even 15 years later, you can tell that Cole and Cynthia are still happily in love.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
NBC Philadelphia

How Taylor Sheridan's ‘Yellowstone' World Is Expanding

Taylor Sheridan continues to explore new frontiers. The creator behind the wildly successful Paramount Network series "Yellowstone" has been corralled into even more work. Paramount+ announced on Tuesday, Feb. 15 that the spinoff series "1883" has been renewed for a second season. The series will continue to follow James (Tim McGraw) and Margaret Dutton (Faith Hill) as they work to make a life for themselves in Montana.
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Fans React to Creator Taylor Sheridan Developing Eight Other Shows

Earlier this week, “Yellowstone” creator Taylor Sheridan revealed that he’ll have eight other shows in the works while finishing up Season 5. While”Yellowstone” Season 4 performed exceptionally well in terms of viewership numbers and award nominations, some fans say the quality dropped off. They noticed a lot of effort being put into Season 4 to promote two of Sheridan’s early spin-offs. In many fans’ minds, this greatly reduced the quality of writing for the flagship show.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Star Cole Hauser’s Wife Cynthia Wishes Him a Happy Valentines Day With Steamy Pic

Rip Wheeler’s relationship with Beth Dutton on Yellowstone is complicated. But in real life, Cole Hauser and his wife have an amazing love story. If you love Yellowstone just as much as all of us over here at Outsider, then you are more than likely a big fan of Rip Wheeler. Portrayed by Cole Hauser, Rip is a ranch hand on the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch. He also has a soft spot for his boss’s daughter. Kevin Costner plays John Dutton on the Paramount Network hit show and Kelly Reilly plays his daughter, Beth Dutton.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Faith Hill
Person
Taylor Sheridan
Person
Cole Hauser
Person
Tim Mcgraw
bravotv.com

Gizelle Bryant Celebrates Valentine’s Day with a Stunning Red Rose Cake

Red roses may be a staple of Valentine’s Day, but Gizelle Bryant is going one better by ringing in the holiday with a lavish red rose cake. The Real Housewives of Potomac cast member celebrated the day of love with a stunning, floral-themed dessert, as she captured in a recent post on Instagram.
CELEBRITIES
goodhousekeeping.com

See 'Yellowstone' Star Luke Grimes in Never-Before-Seen Photo Posted by His Wife Bianca

Luke Grimes has a lot to be excited about these days. The Yellowstone actor recently wrapped up a majorly successful season of the number one drama on cable television, and he and his costars were honored with an Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series nomination from the SAG Awards. To top it all off, Luke marked a personal milestone by celebrating his 38th birthday on January 21.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sheridans#Hall Of Fame
HollywoodLife

Dolly Parton Gets A Kiss From Husband Of 55 Years Carl Dean In Valentine’s Day Throwback Photo

Dolly Parton celebrated Valentine’s Day by posting a sweet throwback photo of husband Carl Dean kissing her on the cheek. Dolly Parton, 76, has had her own Valentine for nearly 60 years. In honor of Valentine’s Day 2022, Dolly shared an adorable throwback photo of her and husband Carl Dean. Dolly has the biggest smile on her face as Carl gives her a kiss on the cheek.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Outsider.com

‘Lioness’: How Nicole Kidman Became a Producer on Taylor Sheridan’s Upcoming Series

Director Taylor Sheridan is already busy with Yellowstone, Mayor of Kingstown, and 1883. However, he’s still brimming with creative ideas and is gearing up to share them with the world via a variety of new series. In a recent Instagram post, Sheridan discusses these projects, including one of his newest creations, Lioness, of which Nicole Kidman is a producer.
TV SERIES
The Independent

Phoebe Bridgers shares Valentine’s Day photo with Paul Mescal

Phoebe Bridgers’s latest photograph with boyfriend Paul Mescal has been met with delight from their fans and fellow artists.The American singer-songwriter posted a Valentine’s Day photo that showed her and the Normal People star staring lovingly into each other’s eyes.“@scarrisonwhitford took this,” Bridgers wrote in the caption, tagging her guitarist Harrison Whitford.Mescal and Bridgers reportedly began dating in 2020 after exchanging messages with each other on Twitter, but went “Instagram official” when Bridgers shared a photo of them together last December,Daisy Edgar Jones, who played Mescal’s love interest in the screen adaptation of Sally Rooney’s Normal People, left three...
CELEBRITIES
Collider

'Lioness': Zoe Saldaña to Lead Taylor Sheridan's Newest Paramount+ Series

Zoe Saldaña has signed to star and in and executive produce Paramount+'s newest original series Lioness, which hails from Paramount golden boy Taylor Sheridan, the mind behind shows like Yellowstone and Mayor of Kingstown. Nicole Kidman is executive producing the series through her production company, Blossom Films, and filming is set to begin in June, with Tom Brady (NOS4A2, Colony) both writing and serving as showrunner.
MOVIES
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

398K+
Followers
42K+
Post
139M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy