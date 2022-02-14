Valders Village Meeting (Village Board) 2/14/2022

The Norris City Village Board held its regular monthly meeting Monday night. Scott Mareing was there and has this report…. After several months of discussions and efforts to acquire the White County Ambulance building, the board decided it would not be in the village’s best interest to purchase the building after all. Mike Ray and David Campbell own the ground the ambulance building sits on and the Ambulance Board owns the building itself. After consultation with the village attorney, Mayor “Skip” Land determined, and all the board members agreed, that it would be more economically feasible to use their own space than to purchase the building, which would cost the village $5,000 for making the transfer, as well as the money it would take for any additions to and for upkeep of the building. The ambulance board will most likely sign off on transferring the ambulance building to Ray and Campbell.
