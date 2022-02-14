Valders Village Meeting (Village Board) 2/14/2022

Much like most small municipalities in this part of the Midwest in 2021, the Village of Fredericktown returned to a “business as usual” format while still operating under the ongoing threat of the pandemic. While we were forced to close our office at the Municipal Building in 2020, like most other businesses in this area, we figured out how best to work around COVID without closing the office throughout 2021. We deeply appreciate the patience our residents and merchants have demonstrated over the past two years as we have attempted to navigate our way through the virus, keeping our customers and employees as safe as possible in the process. Shops and restaurants remained open throughout the year and we even had several new businesses open downtown in 2021.

FREDERICKTOWN, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO