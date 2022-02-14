ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa nurse who practiced in Illinois during suspension wins back license

By Clark Kauffman
Iowa Capital Dispatch
Iowa Capital Dispatch
 2 days ago
An Iowa nurse who lost her license in 2020 due to alleged methamphetamine use, then continued to practice in another state, has won back her Iowa license.

The Iowa Board of Nursing has reinstated the license of Patricia Vosecky of Moline, Ill., subject to certain conditions.

In September 2020, the board suspended Vosecky’s license for an indefinite period for practicing nursing while impaired due to the alleged use of methamphetamine and opiates. The board opted not to publicly disclose where Vosecky was employed at the time she was impaired.

The board recently agreed to reinstate Vosecky’s Iowa nursing license upon verification of successful drug testing and the payment of a licensing fee.

In making its decision, the board noted that despite the license suspension it imposed 17 months ago, Vosecky continued to work as a registered nurse, at least since April 2021, in the neighboring state of Illinois where her nursing license remained active.

As part of her reinstatement, Vosecky’s Iowa license will be subject to one year of probation, during which time she must refrain from drug and alcohol use and be subject to the oversight of a case manager.

Other nurses recently sanctioned by the Iowa Board of Nursing include:

Wendi Wilkins of Red Oak, who was accused of working at an unspecified Iowa nursing home the night of July 7, 2021, when, before her shift had ended, she informed a medication aide she was “done,” placed her keys to the facility on the counter and then walked out, leaving the facility without a nurse on duty. Wilkins is required to undergo 30 hours of continuing education on professional ethics.

Erica Jennings of Farnhamville, who was accused of misappropriating patient medications while working at an unspecified Iowa nursing home last July. According to the board, two medications belonging to the facility where she worked were found in her residence. The board is requiring Jennings to undergo 40 hours of continuing education on professional ethics.

Iowa has long enjoyed a reputation for clean government. But what would happen if nobody was watching? The Iowa Capital Dispatch is a hard-hitting, independent news organization dedicated to connecting Iowans to their state government and its impact on their lives. The Capital Dispatch combines state government coverage with relentless investigative journalism, deep dives into the consequences of policy, political insight, and principled commentary. We deeply believe in sharing the stories of people outside the halls of power, connecting the actions of state leaders to their impacts on Iowans. We also believe that without strong community journalism, Iowans risk losing the government integrity and accountability they have long valued. The Capital Dispatch is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. The Iowa Capital Dispatch retains editorial independence.

 https://iowacapitaldispatch.com

