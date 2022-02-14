Iowa nurse who practiced in Illinois during suspension wins back license

An Iowa nurse who lost her license in 2020 due to alleged methamphetamine use, then continued to practice in another state, has won back her Iowa license.

The Iowa Board of Nursing has reinstated the license of Patricia Vosecky of Moline, Ill., subject to certain conditions.

In September 2020, the board suspended Vosecky’s license for an indefinite period for practicing nursing while impaired due to the alleged use of methamphetamine and opiates. The board opted not to publicly disclose where Vosecky was employed at the time she was impaired.

The board recently agreed to reinstate Vosecky’s Iowa nursing license upon verification of successful drug testing and the payment of a licensing fee.

In making its decision, the board noted that despite the license suspension it imposed 17 months ago, Vosecky continued to work as a registered nurse, at least since April 2021, in the neighboring state of Illinois where her nursing license remained active.

As part of her reinstatement, Vosecky’s Iowa license will be subject to one year of probation, during which time she must refrain from drug and alcohol use and be subject to the oversight of a case manager.

Other nurses recently sanctioned by the Iowa Board of Nursing include:

— Wendi Wilkins of Red Oak, who was accused of working at an unspecified Iowa nursing home the night of July 7, 2021, when, before her shift had ended, she informed a medication aide she was “done,” placed her keys to the facility on the counter and then walked out, leaving the facility without a nurse on duty. Wilkins is required to undergo 30 hours of continuing education on professional ethics.

— Erica Jennings of Farnhamville, who was accused of misappropriating patient medications while working at an unspecified Iowa nursing home last July. According to the board, two medications belonging to the facility where she worked were found in her residence. The board is requiring Jennings to undergo 40 hours of continuing education on professional ethics.

