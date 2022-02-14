This is Why Salisbury Bancorp (SAL) is a Great Dividend Stock

Whether it's through stocks, bonds, ETFs, or other types of securities, all investors love seeing their portfolios score big returns. But when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments.

Cash flow can come from bond interest, interest from other types of investments, and of course, dividends. A dividend is the distribution of a company's earnings paid out to shareholders; it's often viewed by its dividend yield, a metric that measures a dividend as a percent of the current stock price. Many academic studies show that dividends account for significant portions of long-term returns, with dividend contributions exceeding one-third of total returns in many cases.

Salisbury Bancorp in Focus

Headquartered in Lakeville, Salisbury Bancorp (SAL) is a Finance stock that has seen a price change of 3.71% so far this year. Currently paying a dividend of $0.32 per share, the company has a dividend yield of 2.25%. In comparison, the Banks - Northeast industry's yield is 2.13%, while the S&P 500's yield is 1.42%.

Looking at dividend growth, the company's current annualized dividend of $1.28 is up 5.8% from last year. Over the last 5 years, Salisbury Bancorp has increased its dividend 2 times on a year-over-year basis for an average annual increase of 1.91%. Any future dividend growth will depend on both earnings growth and the company's payout ratio; a payout ratio is the proportion of a firm's annual earnings per share that it pays out as a dividend. Right now, Salisbury Bancorp's payout ratio is 22%, which means it paid out 22% of its trailing 12-month EPS as dividend.

SAL is expecting earnings to expand this fiscal year as well. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2022 is $6.08 per share, representing a year-over-year earnings growth rate of 6.29%.

Bottom Line

Investors like dividends for many reasons; they greatly improve stock investing profits, decrease overall portfolio risk, and carry tax advantages, among others. However, not all companies offer a quarterly payout.

High-growth firms or tech start-ups, for example, rarely provide their shareholders a dividend, while larger, more established companies that have more secure profits are often seen as the best dividend options. Income investors have to be mindful of the fact that high-yielding stocks tend to struggle during periods of rising interest rates. That said, they can take comfort from the fact that SAL is not only an attractive dividend play, but also represents a compelling investment opportunity with a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2022

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top buy-and-hold tickers for the entirety of 2022?

Last year's 2021 Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio returned gains as high as +147.7%. Now a brand-new portfolio has been handpicked from over 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these long-term buys

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (SAL): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research