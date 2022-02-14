ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota, FL

Brian Laundrie autopsy report released

By Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WGAU
WGAU
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41W6uX_0eEBP0tE00

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — Authorities in Florida on Monday released an autopsy report and other documents related to the death last year of Brian Laundrie, the 23-year-old man whom officials said admitted to killing his 22-year-old fiancee, Gabby Petito, months before his own death.

The documents, released by the District 12 Medical Examiner’s Office in Sarasota and obtained by WFLA-TV, WWSB and WINK-TV, confirmed that Laundrie died by suicide.

Authorities found Laundrie’s remains in a Florida nature reserve on Oct. 20 following weeks of searches. His remains were found in a part of the Carlton Reserve that had previously been under about three feet of water after rainwaters caused flooding in the area, officials said.

Authorities earlier named Laundrie a person of interest in Petito’s death. Officials with the FBI said last month that among the items found with Laundrie was a notebook in which he had written statements “claiming responsibility for Ms. Petito’s death.”

Petito vanished during a cross-country trip with Laundrie in August. Her remains were found Sept. 19 in a remote part of Wyoming’s Bridger-Teton National Forest. A medical examiner later determined that she died of manual strangulation.

After the discovery, federal authorities in Wyoming issued a warrant for Laundrie’s arrest, accusing him of using Petito’s debit card “on or about Aug. 30″ through Sept. 1. He was not charged with any other crimes related to Petito’s disappearance or death before his remains were found.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WGAU

Wisconsin woman accused of hanging two dogs from trees

A Wisconsin woman is accused of killing her two dogs by hanging them from trees, authorities said. Pamela Sue McNeill, 56, is charged with two counts of felony mistreatment of animals and two counts of felony bail jumping, according to Brown County online booking records. She appeared in court by...
BROWN COUNTY, WI
WGAU

Hate crimes trial in Ahmaud Arbery killing enters 4th day

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — (AP) — The federal hate crimes trial of the three men convicted of murdering Ahmaud Arbery enters its fourth day Thursday, with the jury returning to court after hearing testimony that two of the defendants frequently used racial slurs. Prosecutors were scheduled to continue calling...
BRUNSWICK, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sarasota, FL
Sarasota, FL
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
State
Wyoming State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
WGAU

Amir Locke to be eulogized at Minneapolis service

MINNEAPOLIS — (AP) — Amir Locke, a 22-year-old Black man who was shot by Minneapolis police serving a search warrant, will be eulogized Thursday in the same church that hosted Daunte Wright's funeral last April. Locke's death has provoked an outcry against no-knock warrants, with a push by...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide#Fbi#Wfla Tv#Wwsb#The Carlton Reserve#Cox Media Group
WGAU

FAA forwards 80 cases of unruly airline passengers to FBI

The FAA is hoping to curb unfriendly skies. Officials with the Federal Aviation Administration said on Wednesday that the agency was forwarding 80 unruly passenger cases from the past year to the FBI for criminal review. “The FAA has seen a disturbing increase in incidents where airline passengers have disrupted...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WGAU

Gasoline tanker crashes into building, bursts into fireball

ROCKVILLE CENTRE, N.Y. — (AP) — A gasoline tanker overturned, crashed into a vacant building and burst into flames early Wednesday on New York's Long Island, shutting down traffic for hours and spilling fuel into the sewer system, authorities said. “When I came here, there was fire everywhere,...
ROCKVILLE CENTRE, NY
WGAU

Pilot killed when plane crashes into tractor-trailer on NC interstate

LEXINGTON, N.C. — A pilot from Charlotte died Wednesday when his plane crashed into a tractor-trailer on a North Carolina interstate, authorities said. The plane collided with the vehicle on the southbound lane of Interstate 85 in Lexington, WGHP-TV reported. The North Carolina Highway Patrol said the twin-engine Beechcraft...
LEXINGTON, NC
WGAU

Oklahoma set to execute man for role in quadruple slaying

McALESTER, Okla. — (AP) — A man convicted for his role in a quadruple slaying in 2005 was scheduled to receive a lethal injection Thursday at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary. The execution of Gilbert Ray Postelle, 35, will be the fourth lethal injection in Oklahoma since October, when...
MCALESTER, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WGAU

2 dead in shooting in southwestern Germany

BERLIN — (AP) — A man fatally shot a woman and then killed himself in southwestern Germany on Wednesday evening, police said. Police gave no other details of the deaths in Kirchheim unter Teck, southeast of Stuttgart. They also gave no immediate information on a possible motive. But...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WGAU

Baptisms by Arizona priest presumed invalid due to error

PHOENIX — (AP) — The priest was beloved by his parishioners — yet for years he made a one-word ritual mistake, repeatedly, that has caused confusion and anxiety for thousands of Catholics in the Phoenix area now worrying that they were improperly baptized. Under scrutiny are baptisms...
PHOENIX, AZ
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
17K+
Followers
53K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy