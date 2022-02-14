Adrian Peterson Arrested At LAX

Photo: Getty Images

Former NFL MVP Adrian Peterson was arrested at Los Angeles International Airport Sunday (February 14) morning in relation to what Los Angeles Airport Police described as a possible domestic violence situation in a statement to ESPN .

The department said it received a report regarding a possible domestic violence on a flight departing to Houston stemming from "a verbal and physical altercation between a male suspect and a female suspect" at around 8:30 a.m. local time.

Peterson, 36, was booked at the Los Angeles Police Department Pacific Division before being released Sunday afternoon on a $50,000 bond.

A representative for the couple issued a statement to ESPN confirming the Petersons "had a verbal argument" on the flight.

"This is a private misunderstanding between husband and wife and we anticipate it will all be resolved shortly," the statement read via ESPN .

A source close to the Petersons told ESPN that Adrian grabbed Ashley's wedding ring and scratched her finger prior to their flight returning to the gate at LAX, adding that Ashley didn't intend to press charges against her husband.

Peterson was taken off the plane and arrested at 9:20 a.m., while his wife and the other passengers were cleared to continue their flight to Houston.

The free agent running back was scheduled to appear in court on June 16 in relation to the incident.

Peterson was previously charged with felony child abuse in 2014 for using a switch to spank his 4-year-old son, which left the child with cuts and bruises.

The running back pleaded no contest and was handed a reduced charge of misdemeanor assault and a two-year probation period in relation to the previous charge, as well as a one-year suspension, $4,000 fine and 80 hours of community service levied by the NFL.

Peterson, a 15-year-veteran, ranks fifth all-time in career rushing yards with 14,918.

The former Oklahoma University standout was selected No. 7 overall by the Minnesota Vikings in the 2007 NFL Draft and spent his first 10 seasons with the franchise, which included bouncing back from a torn ACL to break the 2,000-yard rushing plateau and win the Associated Press Most Valuable Player award in 2012.

Peterson has since had stints with several other NFL teams including the New Orleans Saints (2017), Arizona Cardinals (2017), the now-Washington Commanders (2018-19), Detroit Lions (2020), Tennessee Titans (2021) and Seattle Seahawks (2021).