Colorado House OKs privacy protection for health care workers, others

By HANNAH METZGER hannah.metzger@coloradopolitics.com
 2 days ago
ICU nurse Kristen Gooch works in a room with a COVID patient in September at Penrose Hospital in Colorado Springs. There are fewer than 100 intensive care beds left in Colorado as of Friday afternoon, an unprecedented capacity crush that's driven by multiple health surges washing over hospitals at once. Gazette file

A bill that seeks to prevent the doxxing of health care workers and other employees passed the Colorado House of Representatives Monday, advancing to the state Senate for consideration.

If enacted, House Bill 1041 would add health care workers — as well as code enforcement officers, child representatives and animal control officers — to the list of people who can request to have their personal information removed from government websites after they receive threats to their safety. Personal information includes home addresses, phone numbers and email addresses.

“No one should feel unsafe when they’re just doing their job, but we’ve seen a significant increase in atrocious threats to health care workers and their families,” said bill sponsor Rep. Andrew Boesenecker, D-Fort Collins. “This bill would protect our essential workers from doxxing by allowing them to remove their name and address from public databases.”

This comes as 31% of hospital nurses in September 2021 reported experiencing an increase in workplace violence during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a survey by National Nurses United.

The bill would not prohibit access to records by county officials or certain other individuals if the access is related to a real estate matter.

The bill passed through the House with bipartisan support on Monday, with 52 representatives voting yes, 10 voting no and three excused. All 10 of the bill’s opponents are Republicans, including Rep. Tim Geitner of Falcon who has a personal connection to the bill.

Last year, UCHealth adopted a requirement that transplant candidates be vaccinated against COVID-19. In opposition to the policy, Geitner posted a photo on his social media accounts of a letter explaining the policy to a transplant patient. The photo included the name and contact information of Katherine Hamann, UCHealth’s kidney transplant coordinator, who had no hand in the policy change.

Hamann said she instantly became the victim of a cyber mob after Geitner's post, receiving hundreds of phone calls, emails and social media posts from people angry about her employer’s decision. Some of these included “detailed and graphic death threats” against Hamann and her family, she said.

“Even today, I fear that online vigilantes will find my information, such as my home address,” Hamann said, advocating in support of the bill during a House committee meeting. “I not only fear for myself but for my friends and family.”

Geitner did not immediately respond to requests for comment regarding why he voted against the bill. Some of the bill’s other opponents — such as Rep. Ron Hanks, R-Cañon City — have previously denounced the bill because they argue privacy protection should be afforded to everyone equally.

Bill to expand election vacancy committees clears first hurdle

A state House panel yesterday advanced a Republican-sponsored measure that seeks to expand the composition of committees that fill political vacancies. The decision departs from practice – as a general rule, House Republicans whose bills end up in the Democratic-controlled House State, Civic, Military & Veterans Affairs Committee have only one likely outcome: "postponed indefinitely."
COLORADO STATE
Gov. Jared Polis officially launches re-election campaign with statewide tour

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis officially launches his bid for a second term on Tuesday with a four-day, statewide tour starting at a campaign event at a brewery in Pueblo. The former five-term congressman from Boulder told Colorado Politics he's accomplished the goals he campaigned on four years ago in the face of a series of historic natural disasters and a global pandemic that dealt a blow to the economy and has killed 12,000 Coloradans as it enters its third year.
COLORADO STATE
Former Colorado internment camp nears national historic site designation after lone Republican senator concedes opposition

A World War II-era internment site for Japanese-Americans on Colorado's eastern plains is one step closer to becoming a national historic site, after a lone Republican senator holding up the required legislation reached consensus Monday with a Colorado Democrat. The Amache National Historic Site Act — carried in the Senate by Colorado Democrats Sens. Michael Bennet and John Hickenlooper, and companion legislation in the House by Colorado U.S. Reps. Joe Neguse, a Democrat, and Ken Buck, a Republican — would establish Camp Amache, outside of...
COLORADO STATE
Denver City Council changes public comment to prioritize new speakers

The Denver City Council voted to change the sign-up for its weekly public comment session Monday, opting to prioritize people who haven’t spoken at previous meetings. From now on, people who haven’t spoken at a public comment session in the last 90 days will be sent to the top of the speaker list, followed by people who haven’t spoken in the last week. Those who spoke in the last week will be pushed to the bottom of the list.
DENVER, CO
