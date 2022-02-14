ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
EUR/USD Consolidates in Mid-February

By RoboForex Ltd
actionforex.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe major currency pair is consolidating in mid-February. On Monday, 14 February 2022, the asset is trading at 1.1340. Investors are still impressed by the January inflation data from the US. The CPI showed 7.5% y/y – the reading no one has seen in over 40 years. Inflation higher than expected...

www.actionforex.com

actionforex.com

EUR/USD Mid-Day Outlook

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.1269; (P) 1.1319; (R1) 1.1358;. EUR/USD recovered ahead of 1.1265 minor support. Intraday bias remains neutral and further rise is still mildly in favor. On the upside break of 1.1482 will target 38.2% retracement of 1.2348 to 1.1120 at 1.1589 next. Sustained break there will argue that whole fall from 1.2348 has completed too and target 61.8% retracement at 1.1879. On the downside, however, break of 1.1265 support will dampen this bullish view and bring retest of 1.1120 low instead.
DailyFx

Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Bid Ahead of FOMC

Villeroy hawkish comments pile on to bullish sentiment. Spotlight on FOMC Minutes. IG Client Sentiment points to short-term hesitancy. Yesterday saw a double dose of support for the Euro with tensions around Russia/Ukraine fading along with the ECB’s Villeroy stating that net asset purchases (PEPP + APP) could end by Q3. Price action reacted favorably propping up EUR/USD by 0.44% yesterday and continues in the green today.
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD: Daily recommendations on major

EUR/USD - 1.1356. Although euro's erratic decline from last Thur's near 3-month peak at 1.1495 to 1.1281 Mon suggests upmove from Jan's 20-month trough at 1.1122 has made a top there, yesterday's erratic rise to 1.1368 on broad-based retreat in usd due to easing tension in Russia-Ukraine suggests retracement to 1.1388/98 may been seen before prospect of another fall, below 1.1281 would yield weakness towards 1.1268 later this week.
CURRENCIES
babypips.com

Daily Forex News and Watchlist: EUR/USD

Traders are in for busy trading sessions ahead with the U.S. retail sales and FOMC meeting minutes on tap. Will these catalysts bust EUR/USD from its short-term downtrend?. Before moving on, ICYMI, yesterday’s watchlist checked out AUD/USD’s trend line support after the RBA printed its latest meeting minutes. Be sure to check out if it’s still a valid play!
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD advances further and approaches 1.1400

EUR/USD moves higher and trades closer to the 1.1400 mark. The relief-rally keeps propping up the rebound in the pair. EMU Industrial Production, US Retail Sales next on tap. The optimism around the European currency remains well and sound and now lifts EUR/USD to the vicinity of the 1.1400 barrier.
BUSINESS
dailyforex.com

EUR/USD Forex Signal: Rising to Test $1.1368

My EUR/USD signal Tuesday last week produced a profitable long trade from the bullish bounce off the support level at $1.1403. Trades must be taken between 8am and 5pm London time today only. Short Trade Ideas. Short entry following a bearish price action reversal on the H1 timeframe immediately upon...
CURRENCIES
dailyforex.com

EUR/USD Forecast: Euro Continues Downward Slide

The euro initially tried to rally during the early hours on Monday but found the 50-day EMA to offer a little bit of resistance. Ultimately, this is a market that continues to see a lot of noise, mainly due to the fact that everybody is running to the safety of the US dollar for a multitude of reasons.
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

Ichimoku cloud analysis: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, XAU/USD

EUR/USD is trading at 1.1318; the instrument is moving inside Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a sideways tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test Tenkan-Sen and Kijun-Sen at 1.1365 and then resume moving downwards to reach 1.1190. Another signal in favour of a further downtrend will be a rebound from the resistance level. However, the bearish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s upside border and fixes above 1.1455. In this case, the pair may continue growing towards 1.1545. To confirm further decline, the asset must break the rising channel’s downside border and fix below 1.1245.
CURRENCIES
actionforex.com

Gold Jumps on Ukraine Risks, Swiss Franc Firm and Euro Weak

The forex markets are pretty steady in Asia session today, with major pairs and crosses bounded inside yesterday’s range. Sentiment is mixed as investors are awaiting to see Russia would invade Ukraine on February 16, as media reported. But the rally in Gold suggests that investors are getting nervous on the risks. For now, Swiss Franc and Yen are the stronger ones, while Euro and Sterling are soft together with Kiwi.
CURRENCIES
actionforex.com

USD/JPY Hits Double Top

The US dollar recovers as hot CPI fuels bets of a 50 basis points hike in March. The rally came to a halt at January’s high (116.35). Profit-taking compounded by new selling triggered a liquidation below 115.50. The medium-term trajectory remains upward and the bulls may be eager to buy the dips. 114.90 is the next support and an oversold RSI may attract bargain hunters.
CURRENCIES
actionforex.com

GBP/USD Could Resume Decline, UK Employment Report Next

GBP/USD is still struggling to clear the 1.3600 resistance zone. It traded below a crucial bullish trend line with support near 1.3550 on the 4-hours chart. EUR/USD is showing a few bearish signs below 1.1350. The UK ILO Unemployment rate could remain at 4.1% in Dec 2021 (3M). GBP/USD Technical...
MARKETS
dailyforex.com

EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Bears are in Control

We expected that gains in the EUR/USD currency pair would be subject to profit-taking at any time, as the divergence in economic performance and the future of monetary policy tightening is still in favor of the US dollar in the end. The gains of the euro dollar last week reached the resistance level of 1.1495 before reaching that point. We recommended to sell the pair from the resistance 1.1490 and indeed it reached the entry level and the recommendation got +160 points, as the pair quickly collapsed to the support level 1.1330 and closed the week’s trading stable around the 1.1347 level.
CURRENCIES
actionforex.com

Daily Technical Analysis

At the end of last week, the euro was sold off and the pair broke the support at 1.1400. The corrective phase has deepened and is currently limited by support 1.1330. The market is expected to remain undecided and a break of the main resistance at 1.1480 seems unlikely. The risk of conflict in Ukraine may plunge prices to the support at 1.1260, but it is possible the market will wait for the situation to develop. A return above 1.1400 would encourage the bulls for a new test at 1.1480. The first local resistance is the area around 1.1370. Today, an increase in activity can be expected around the speech of ECB’s Christine Lagarde at 16:15 GMT.
CURRENCIES
actionforex.com

EUR/USD Starts Another Correction, Gold Rallies

EUR/USD failed near 1.1495 and started a downside correction. It traded below a key bullish trend line with support near 1.1385 on the 4-hours chart. GBP/USD is still struggling to clear the key 1.3600 resistance. Gold price extended rally above the $1,850 resistance. EUR/USD Technical Analysis. The Euro made another...
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD: Immediate prospects

Today, market participants will pay attention to the publication (at 15:00 GMT) of the preliminary index of consumer confidence from the University of Michigan. This indicator reflects the confidence of American consumers in the economic development of the country. A high level indicates economic growth, while a low level indicates stagnation. Previous indicator values: 67.2 in January 2022, 70.6 in December, 67.4 in November, 71.7 in October, 72.8 in September 2021. An increase in the indicator will strengthen the USD, and a decrease in the value will weaken the dollar. The data shows uneven recovery of this indicator, which is negative for the USD. Data worse than previous values ​​may have a negative impact on the dollar in the short term. However, the relative growth of the indicator (according to the forecast, the value of 67.5 is expected) should support the dollar quotes, including in the EUR/USD pair, which, at the time of publication of this article, is trading near 1.1390, slightly above the important short-term support level of 1.1386. Its breakdown will be a signal for the resumption of short positions.
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

EUR/USD: US January CPI is Seminal

If US January CPI disfavours the US dollar, EUR/USD could experience a structural shift higher. EUR/USD is still holding its ground despite increased geopolitical tensions related to the Ukraine and an overnight report from Bloomberg that certain ECB members are losing confidence in their own staff forecasts. Release of US January CPI data today, however, is likely to test the euro’s resolve with economists forecasting a 7.3% print versus 7.0% in December.
MARKETS
dailyforex.com

EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Remains in Narrow Range

The euro tried to consolidate after European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde tried to calm market expectations of higher interest rates in the euro zone by appearing before EU lawmakers. As for the EUR/USD currency pair, it is settling above the resistance 1.1400. Its strongest gains recently reached the resistance level of 1.1484. The turn of the European Central towards tightening surprised investors and markets together where the euro was thirsty for that signal. The rest of the global central banks led the tightening path to confront the global record inflation.
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD Forecast: Euro bulls stay on the sidelines

EUR/USD has been moving sideways after finding support at 1.1400. ECB's Villeroy said market reaction to ECB meeting was too strong. Investors await the 10-year US Treasury note auction on Wednesday. EUR/USD has gone into a consolidation phase after testing the 1.1400 level on Tuesday and started to fluctuate in...
