FX Strategists at UOB Group noted EUR/USD risks further downside while below the 1.1400 level. 24-hour view: “Our view for EUR to ‘weaken further’ amid oversold conditions was wrong as it rebounded sharply to end the day higher by 0.45% (1.1356). While upward momentum has not improved by much, there is room for the rebound to extend. That said, any advance is unlikely to threaten the strong resistance at 1.1400 (1.1380 is already quite a strong level). On the downside, a breach of 1.1315 (minor support is at 1.1335) would indicate that the current mild upward pressure has eased.”

CURRENCIES ・ 12 HOURS AGO