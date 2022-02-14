ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationships

ATF urges people to give exes a ‘Valentine’s Day surprise’ by turning them in

By The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire, Sarakshi Rai
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2m8Jzf_0eEBLric00

( The Hill ) – The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) is giving disgruntled exes a chance to turn in their former partners this Valentine’s Day.

In a tweet , the ATF urged people to share information on their former or current partners if they are involved in illegal gun activity.

“Valentine’s Day can still be fun even if you broke up. Do you have information about a former (or current) partner involved in illegal gun activity?” the ATF said.

“Let us know, and we will make sure it’s a Valentine’s Day to remember!”

Some online commentators have urged the ATF to reconsider the tweet, saying it encourages people to “swat” their exes and could lead to false reporting.

The Nash County Sheriff’s Office in North Carolina shared a similar post on Facebook asking people to turn in an ex-partner with outstanding warrants against them this Valentine’s Day.

The tweet, which was retweeted by the Justice Department, comes amid a push by the White House to reduce gun crime.

The Justice Department last year deployed “firearms trafficking strike forces” to Chicago, New York City and other areas with high volumes of gun violence. The department reported last month that the strike forces have resulted in the confiscation of thousands of guns.

The Biden administration has also pushed executive action to curb the use of so-called ghost guns, which can be assembled at home by the user and are difficult to trace.

The Biden administration is still facing challenges implementing its agenda on gun violence. The White House withdrew Biden’s nominee to lead the ATF, David Chipman, in September last year, and no new nominee has been put forward.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atf#Guns#The Justice Department#The White House#Wghp
WDVM 25

ATF gets fierce backlash after sending Valentine’s Day tweet

WASHINGTON (WTAJ) — The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) is getting some fierce backlash on Twitter after a recent Valentine’s Day post telling people to call if they have an ex involved with illegal guns. The ATF Tweet, which hit Twitter first thing Valentine’s morning, reads: “Valentine’s Day can still be fun […]
WASHINGTON, DC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of Justice
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Relationships
The Independent

‘Real weird’: ATF criticised for Valentine’s message urging exes to report illegal gun activity

The US government is celebrating Valentine's Day by asking people to turn their exes in for buying and selling guns illegally. The official Twitter account of the Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms agency – the ATF – that investigates crimes tied to those items issued a tweet on Monday calling on exes to turn in their former lovers for illegally buying and selling firearms. Valentine's Day can still be fun even if you broke up. Do you have information about a former (or current) partner involved in illegal gun activity? Let us know, and we will make sure it's a...
SOCIETY
The Independent

Capitol rioter tells judge he lost a six-figure job, his retirement and his credit rating

A Capitol rioter has told a judge that he lost his six-figure job, his retirement, and his credit rating after taking part in the insurrection. Richard Barnard appeared in court on Friday for his sentencing hearing after he pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor of parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.“There’s nothing the court can do to me that will come even close to what I’ve lost,” Barnard told the judge, according to Politico. Barnard entered the Capitol on 6 January alongside fellow Texan and Marine Corps veteran Jeffrey Witcher, who pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor count of...
The Independent

Black Lives Matter activist jailed for six years for trying to register to vote after authorities told her she could

A Black Lives Matter activist has been jailed for six years for trying to register to vote even after authorities told her she could. Pamela Moses, a BLM community activist and former Democratic candidate for mayor in Memphis, has said that she had done everything she needed to do to regain her right to vote in Tennessee.She had a long list of felony convictions, including tampering with evidence, leading to her right to vote being revoked. She has said she didn’t know she lost the right to vote when she pleaded guilty. In 2019, both the corrections department and...
POLITICS
The Independent

William Bryan used racial slurs about daughter’s date days before killing Ahmaud Arbery, prosecutor says

William “Roddie” Bryan referred to a Black man his daughter was dating as an “n-word” and “monkey” just days before he murdered Ahmaud Arbery in a crime prosecutors argue was racially motivated, a court heard on Monday.The 52-year-old, who was sentenced to life in prison for Arbery’s murder at his state trial last month, repeatedly used racial slurs when he learned his daughter was seeing a Black man, according to Assistant US Attorney Bobbi Bernstein.“[She] is dating a [n-word] now,” Bryan allegedly said in one of the messages.The shocking use of racial slurs came to light on Monday in...
PUBLIC SAFETY
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
22K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy