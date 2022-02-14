3 Players Devils Fans Have Fallen in Love With in 2021-22

With a night to reflect on last night’s game, here are some things I noticed in the 4 to 1 loss to the Peter Laviolette-led Washington Capitals:. We start with a familiar topic: shot selection. One of the major things that Coach John Hynes pointed out last night after the game was that by several of the metrics that the team uses to analyze their performance, he thought that the Predators measured out very well, looking at things like offensive zone time, overall time of possession, and other things of that nature. Looking at the numbers, one wouldn’t be wrong in assuming the same thing—the game was closer than the box score indicated. According to Natural Stat Trick, the total expected goals for both teams was 3.06 for Washington to Nashville’s 2.72, so obviously Nashville was generating offense. But how did they go about doing it, and do the advanced metrics tell the whole story?

