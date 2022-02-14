ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Will pending free agent DE Melvin Ingram be back with the Chiefs in 2022?

By Charles Goldman
 2 days ago
The Kansas City Chiefs will look re-tool their roster during the 2022 offseason and one of the big focuses will be improving the defensive line. If anything, Super Bowl LVI showed that having a dominant defensive line makes all the difference in the world. The only thing the Chiefs dominated in terms of defensive line play last season was spending, with over $45 million committed on the defensive line. They finished just 29th in sacks (31), but sixth in the NFL in pressures (178) per Pro Football Reference.

After poor play early on in the 2021 NFL season, the Chiefs sought to improve their pass-rush with a midseason trade acquisition at the deadline. The team sent a sixth-round draft pick to the Pittsburgh Steelers for DE Melvin Ingram, who the team had shown interest in during free agency. They even had brought him in for a visit before he ultimately ended up signing with the Steelers.

Ingram did exactly what the Chiefs had hoped he would. He improved the pass rush significantly, contributing 33 pressures and four sacks over the span of nine regular-season games and three postseason games. Most importantly, his presence allowed the team to move Chris Jones back to the defensive interior where he thrives. Ingram also brought a lot to the rest of the defense as a leader and a teammate. Travis Kelce described him as a “juice man” and that really felt like the perfect description.

Speaking on the subject of Ingram’s return during his end-of-season media availability, Chiefs GM Brett Veach said he expects the veteran pass-rusher will take his time choosing who he signs with this offseason. He didn’t rule out a possibility of a return, citing an open dialogue, but it sounds like the decision will be in the hands of Ingram. The team clearly views him as someone who contributed to the success they had on defense in the latter half of the 2021 season.

As for Ingram, ahead of the divisional-round game against the Buffalo Bills, he said that he had the desire to stay in Kansas City and that he came to the Chiefs to try and win a Super Bowl. They fell short of that goal this season, but they should be right back in the mix in 2022. Ingram’s goals haven’t seemed to have changed after watching the Los Angeles Rams win in Super Bowl LVI.

Could that impact his decision to return? We’ll see.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

