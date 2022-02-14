ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Teenage singer Connor Fyfe ‘feels class’ after being added to TRNSMT line-up

By Pa Scotland Reporter
 2 days ago

A teenage singer-songwriter has told how being added to the line-up for this year’s TRNSMT festival “feels class”.

Connor Fyfe, 15, said he had been “buzzin” to attend the three-day event in Glasgow after headliners such as Paolo Nutini , Lewis Capaldi , Sam Fender , The Strokes and Nile Rodgers and Chic were announced.

The teenager, who supported The Snuts on their recent tour, will be the youngest artist on the bill and will play to the crowd from the River Stage on Sunday, July 10.

He said: “I was buzzin’ to go this year to see the rest of the line-up, but to be asked to play is mental, man. It feels class and I’m ready for it.”

He spoke out after organisers of the event, which gets underway on Friday, July 8, announced more performers for the line-up, which now includes Saint PHNX, Baby Strange, Rianne Downey, The Reytons and Stone.

Perthshire band, Parliamo, have also been added to the bill for the festival, which will be held on Glasgow Green, along with alternative indie duo, Dead Pony.

Dead Pony said: “Festival season is our absolute favourite time of the year. We all love the sunshine, having a few drinks and playing to crowds who are equally as excited to be there as we are.

“What makes it better though is playing at a festival in your own city and being able to see your friends and family in the crowd. It’s so special to share that experience. All of us cannot wait for TRNSMT 2022.”

Meanwhile, Jack Dailly of Parliamo, said: “To play Scotland’s biggest festival is a dream come true for Parliamo, we can’t wait to lay our tunes to a wider audience of music fans from Scotland and further afield that will hopefully jump right on board the wagon of madness that is Parliamo.

“It’s a massive opportunity for us and we’ll be going full throttle for it.”

