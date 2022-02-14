ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Tory Party chairman denounces ‘woke psychodrama’ of cancel culture

By Amy Gibbons
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VDAPe_0eEBKlqX00

Conservative Party chairman Oliver Dowden has denounced what he describes as a “painful woke psychodrama” sweeping the West, claiming it distracts from efforts to stand up for democracy.

In a speech on so-called “cancel culture” hosted by the Heritage Foundation in the US, Mr Dowden dubbed “woke” ideology as a “dangerous form of decadence” at a time when “our attention should be focused on external foes”.

He said a West “confident in its values” would not be “obsessing over pronouns or indeed seeking to decolonise mathematics”.

“Rogue states are seeking to challenge the international order. And at the precise point when our resolve ought to be strongest, a pernicious new ideology is sweeping our societies,” Mr Dowden said.

They claim to be 'woke', awakened to the so-called truths of our societies. But wherever they are found, they pursue a common policy inimical to freedom

Oliver Dowden, Conservative Party chairman

“It goes by many names. In Britain , its adherents sometimes describe themselves as ‘social justice warriors’. They claim to be ‘woke’, awakened to the so-called truths of our societies. But wherever they are found, they pursue a common policy inimical to freedom.”

He claimed “woke” ideology is now “everywhere”.

“It’s in our universities, but also in our schools. In government bodies, but also in corporations. In social science faculties, but also in the hard sciences,” Mr Dowden said.

“But I tell you, it is a dangerous form of decadence. Just when our attention should be focused on external foes, we seem to have entered this period of extreme introspection and self-criticism.

“And it really does threaten to sap our societies of their own self-confidence.

“Just when we should be showcasing the vitality of our values, and the strength of democratic societies, we seem to be willing to abandon those values for the sake of appeasing this new groupthink.”

Too many people have already fallen for the dismal argument that standing up for freedom is reactionary or that somehow it's kind or virtuous to submit to these self-righteous dogmas

Oliver Dowden

Mr Dowden said the West had become “obsessed by what divides us rather than what unites us”.

He added: “The US and the UK may certainly be very different societies. But we are joined by the same fundamental values.

“Neither of us can afford the luxury of indulging in this painful woke psychodrama… Too many people have already fallen for the dismal argument that standing up for freedom is reactionary or that somehow it’s kind or virtuous to submit to these self-righteous dogmas. Well, it plainly is not.”

Comments / 0

Related
The New Yorker

On Cancel Culture and the State of Free Speech

Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. Listen and subscribe: Apple | Spotify | Google | Wherever You Listen. Sign up to receive our weekly newsletter of the best New Yorker podcasts. Every few weeks, it seems, another example of so-called cancel culture is...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
BBC

Tory donor's candid words may unsettle PM's party

With Boris Johnson grappling to stay in control in recent weeks, Tory MPs have been his most important constituency. Preventing the tally of their letters calling for a vote of no confidence in his leadership reaching 54, the threshold that would tip into a contest, has been the focus. Tuesday's...
POLITICS
The Independent

Tory chair gave ‘anti-woke’ speech at think-tank funded by tobacco and oil companies

The chair of the Conservative party provided a speech at a think-tank that is funded by tobacco companies and the fossil fuel industry, it has emerged.Oliver Dowden used the speech to complain that "a social media mob can cancel you" and blasted a "painful woke psychodrama" that he claimed was afflicting the UK.He made the comments in a speech at the Heritage Foundation – a notorious US think-tank that has spent years denying the scientific consensus on climate change and lobbying against action on smoking.Coincidentally, the organisation has also repeatedly accepted millions of dollars in funding from the two controversial...
INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Oliver Dowden
The Independent

Decadent ‘woke’ ideology putting west in danger, claims Tory party chair

Conservative Party chairman Oliver Dowden has attacked the “decadent” ideology of woke culture – claiming it is putting the west in danger.In a speech to a right-wing US think tank, the Tory cabinet minister said woke ideas were a “dangerous form of decadence” at a time when “our attention should be focused on external foes”.Decrying that woke ideology was now “everywhere”, Mr Dowden said a west confident in its values would not be “obsessing over pronouns or indeed seeking to decolonise mathematics”.Mr Dowden told the Heritage Foundation in Washington: “Rogue states are seeking to challenge the international order. And at the precise point...
U.K.
The Independent

Boris Johnson news – live: Top Tory denounces ‘woke psychodrama’ as PM’s party questionnaire to stay private

Conservative Party chairman Oliver Dowden has denounced what he claimed was a “painful woke psychodrama” sweeping the West as he gave a speech on so-called “cancel culture” hosted by a right-wing think tank.Speaking at the controversial Heritage Foundation in the US, Mr Dowden dubbed “woke” ideology as a “dangerous form of decadence” at a time when “our attention should be focused on external foes”.He said a West “confident in its values” would not be “obsessing over pronouns or indeed seeking to decolonise mathematics”.Elsewhere, No 10 has revealed Boris Johnson’s responses to his Metropolitan Police questionnaire into lockdown parties will not be made public. The PM, who has appointed his own lawyer, is set to claim the three leaving parties he attended were part of his “working life”.Follow live updates below Read More Boris Johnson sent questionnaire by police over lockdown parties in No 10Duncan Smith warns PM against trying to cling to power if police find wrongdoingJohnson faces possible fine over party claims after receiving police questions
POLITICS
The Guardian

Without state funding, Britain’s politics will always stink

Another week, another sewage outflow of corruption into the polluted river of Tory politics. Are voters so profoundly cynical that no political bribery or MPs touting for contracts shocks them? Polling suggests the country is not losing its sense of smell. The time may soon be here to take up...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Conservative Party#Woke#Psychodrama#Tory Party#The Heritage Foundation
Lima News

Letter: Disliking cancel culture response to cartoon

I am writing in regards to a cartoon published in The Lima News on Feb. 2 about the nomination of a Black woman to the Supreme Court. This must have been a whopper of a cartoon because immediately there was a call for censorship so that all 79,000 readers of The Lima News would be forbidden to view this sketch and make their own informed adult judgment.
LIMA, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
kingstonthisweek.com

Yes, the Queen is in charge: A primer on Canadian politics for American Freedom Convoy supporters

One of the biggest political stories in the United States right now is Canadian. The “Freedom Convoy” has attracted the attention of a whole cross-section of U.S. lawmakers, and is getting widespread news coverage, particularly in conservative media. But as thousands of Americans take a close interest in Canadian politics for the first time in their lives, it’s easy to become confused by the strange workings of our particular subarctic constitutional monarchy. Thus, as a public service to our very good American friends, the National Post presents this primer into the Canadian political system.
POLITICS
Vice

Right-Wing Americans Want In on Canada’s Anti-Vax ‘Freedom Convoy’

Some of the United States’ most right-wing politicians and commentators are doing their damnedest to get into the middle of Canada’s No. 1 domestic issue: the anti-vax-mandate protest known as the “freedom convoy.”. Many non-Canadian figures started piping up in support of the protest after GoFundMe pulled...
PROTESTS
TheConversationCanada

Erin O'Toole's ouster shows the impact of leadership selection rules

Erin O'Toole is the second person to lead the Conservative Party of Canada since Stephen Harper stepped down in 2015. Why is it significant that the Conservative caucus ousted him? The Conservative Party isn’t the only party whose leaders stay in the top job for increasingly shorter periods. The Liberal Party of Canada dealt with a similar issue in the mid-2000s. Since the 1970s, Canadian political parties have been using a form of intra-party democracy — called closed primaries by scholars — where party members and/or supporters have the right to participate in the leadership selection process. These should not...
POLITICS
uiargonaut.com

OPINION: Cancel culture is a non-issue

Over the past few decades, we have seen the rise of social media and the internet. This has led to a rise in what people call “cancel culture.” This has become a Republican talking point calling out people on the left for being “soft” and not being able to handle free speech. The issue with this talking point is that cancel culture isn’t real. No one is really ever canceled.
REPUBLICAN PARTY
The Independent

Bulgarian MEP gives Nazi salute in the European Parliament

A right-wing Bulgarian MEP has sparked outrage by giving a Nazi salute during a debate in the European Parliament.Angel Dzhambazki, from the Bulgarian National Movement party, made the gesture after speaking during a debate on the rule of law in Poland and Hungary.The European Commission and Parliament have made moves to crack down on the countries' apparent drift towards authoritarian under populist right-wing leaders.“We will never allow you to tell us what to say and do. Long live Bulgaria, Hungary, Orbán, Fidesz and the Europe of nation states,” Mr Dzhambazki had earlier told parliament.He faces a possible sanction over...
POLITICS
The Independent

Minister hints free lateral flow tests to be scrapped as part of ‘revised’ plan

A minister has hinted that Boris Johnson is likely to announce an end to the provision of free lateral flow tests when he outlines his “living with Covid” plan next week.James Heappey, the armed forces minister, said it was time to “reconsider” whether some pandemic measures should remain in place as he argued Britons need to “change behaviours” in the face of future coronavirus variants potentially being less threatening.The Prime Minister is set to outline his post-pandemic plan of action when Parliament returns from a short recess on Monday, having already stated he will aim within days of his statement...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Tensions with Russia could last a generation, minister warns

The West could face decades of tension with Russia, a British defence minister warned amid claims the build-up of Vladimir Putin’s forces on the borders with Ukraine continued.Armed forces minister James Heappey said a period of “acute competition” between Russia and the West “could last a generation or more”.The US has accused Russia of adding up to 7,000 troops near the Ukraine border and Nato’s secretary general said “we have not seen any sign of withdrawal” despite Moscow’s claims some units were returning to base.The UK supports Ukraine in the face of unprovoked Russian aggression. 🇺🇦🇬🇧Now is the time to...
POLITICS
The Independent

The Independent

505K+
Followers
171K+
Post
236M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy