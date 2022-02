MLS is just a couple weeks away from starting the 2022 season, and teams are still getting the final pieces in place. Some teams are still off-loading players to pick up some flexibility, like the Philadelphia Union who traded a DP to San Jose, or adding potentially big pieces like the New England Revolution who seem to finally be ready to announce Jozy Altidore. On the NWSL side of things, the Chicago Red Stars have gotten rid of Rory Dames but that doesn’t mean the club’s problems are solved.

