TV Series

‘This Is Us’ Executive Producer Kay Oyegun Scores ABC Drama Pilot Order

By Joe Otterson
Variety
Variety
 2 days ago
ABC has ordered a drama pilot from Kay Oyegun .

In the untitled one-hour series, five therapists in Philadelphia find unique ways to solve problems in their patients’ lives while grappling with their own. Ellen Roman, the owner of the practice and a brilliant therapist, has her life shockingly turned upside down when she begins working with a sociopathic patient who may hold the key to the disappearance of her sister five years earlier.

Oyegun will serve as the writer and executive producer on the pilot. 20th Television will serve as the studio, with Oyegun currently under an overall deal at the studio.

Oyegun is best known for her work on the hit NBC series “This Is Us.” She started on the show as a staff writer during its first season. She has since worked her way up to executive producer and is credited with writing eleven episodes of the series. She has also directed three episodes, most recently helming the episode “One Giant Leap” during the show’s current and final sixth season. She also directed the episodes “Birth Mother” and “Brotherly Love” in Season 5, having written the script for the former episode. Her other TV writing credits include the critically-acclaimed OWN series “Queen Sugar.”

On the film side, Oyegun recently adapted the music drama “On the Come Up” for the screen. The book hails from “The Hate You Give” author Angie Thomas. Oyegun also recently sold the comedy feature “Assisted Living” to Paramount with Cardi B attached to star.

Oyegun is repped by Underground and Stone Genow Smelkinson Binder & Christopher LLP.

